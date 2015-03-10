callbackify

backwards compatibilify your callback functions while migrating apis to promises

usage

var callbackify = require ( 'callbackify' ) var getUserById = callbackify( function ( id ) { return db.users.byId(id).first() }) getUserById( 23 , function ( err, user ) { if (err) { return } console .log( 'hello, ' , user.name) }) getUserById( 23 ).then( function ( user ) { console .log( 'hello, ' , user.name) }, function ( err ) { console .error(err) })

callbackify will also preserve the this context of your functions:

getUserById.call({ foo : true }, 12 )

Normally, callbackify will only work with fixed-parameter-length functions, and will use the declared parameter length to determine if the extra callback argument is present. If you need to use callbackify with variadic functions, or functions that don't declare their full argument list, you can use:

var getUserById = callbackify.variadic( function ( id, options ) { if (options === undefined ) { options = {} } if (options.select) { return db.users.byId(id).select(options.select).first() } else { return db.users.byId(id).first() } }) getUserById( 23 , function ( err, user ) { }) getUserById( 23 , { select : [ 'name' ] }, function ( err, user ) {} )

Note that this will not work if the last argument your function can take is a function, as that last argument will always be detected as a callback function.

api

callbackify : (fn: (...args) => Promise<T> ) => (...args, Callback<T>) => Promise<T>

Takes a Promise-returning function fn and returns a new function which can return a Promise or take a callback as the last parameter. If a callback is supplied, the function returns void. If no callback is supplied, the promise is returned.

installation

npm install callbackify

license

MIT. (c) MMXIII jden jason@denizac.org.