Turn any callback-based listener into an async iterator.

We needed this module to turn our database listeners into async iterators, which is what GraphQL subscriptions expect to be passed. It might be useful for you too!

npm install callback-to-async-iterator

Usage

Imagine a standard callback-based listener like this:

const listenToNewMessages = ( callback ) => { return db.messages.listen( message => callback(message)); }

The problem is that callbacks are push based, they push values to the listener whenever a new value is availabe. Async Iterators on the other hand are pull based, they request a new value and wait until it is available.

This module reconciliates that difference so you can turn your standard callback-based listener into an async iterator:

import asyncify from 'callback-to-async-iterator' ; const messages = asyncify(listenToNewMessages); const firstMessage = await messages.next(); for await ( let message of messages) { console .log(message); } console .log( 'Done!' )

This module will automatically buffer incoming data if .next hasn't been called yet.

Options

onClose : A function that's called with whatever you resolve from the listener after the async iterator is done, perfect to do cleanup

: A function that's called with whatever you resolve from the listener after the async iterator is done, perfect to do cleanup onError : A function that's called with any error that happens in the listener or async iterator

: A function that's called with any error that happens in the listener or async iterator buffering : (default: true ) Whether incoming values should be buffered in between requests for the next value in the async iterable (note: disabling this will make your iterator "lossy" if you don't immediately call .next() )

asyncify(listenToNewMessages, { onClose : ( connection ) => { connection.close(); }, onError : ( err ) => { errorTracking.capture(err); }, buffering : false })

Credits

This module is heavily based on the event emitter to async iterator utility used in graphql-js . Also big shoutout to @ForbesLindesay who helped a ton with the initial implementation and understanding the problem.

License

Licensed under the MIT License, Copyright ©️ 2017 Maximilian Stoiber. See LICENSE.md for more information.