openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ct

callback-timeout

by Jason Pincin
4.0.0 (see all)

Executes callback with single error argument if timeout is exceeded before it's called naturally

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

218

GitHub Stars

19

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

callback-timeout

NPM version Build Status Coverage Status Sauce Test Status

Executes callback with single error argument if timeout is exceeded before it's called naturally

example

var timeout = require('callback-timeout')

function doSomethingFast(cb) { setTimeout(cb, 100) }
function doSomethingSlow(cb) { setTimeout(cb, 2000) }

doSomethingFast(timeout(function doSomethingFastHandler (err) {
  if (err)
    console.log(err.code, err.message) // Will not happen
  else
    console.log('doSomethingFastHandler executed without error.') // Will happen
}, 1000))

doSomethingSlow(timeout(function doSomethingSlowHandler (err) {
  if (err)
    console.log(err.code, err.message) // ETIMEDOUT ... 
  else
    console.log('doSomethingSlowHandler executed without error.') // Will not happen
}, 1000))

usage

var timeout      = require('callback-timeout'),
    TimeoutError = require('callback-timeout/errors').TimeoutError

timeout(callback [, ms, msg])

Returns a callback function that will execute after ms milliseconds with a single TimeoutError argument if not invoked by other means first. If the ms timeout argument is omitted, 0, or null, then the timeout is disabled and the original callback is returned. msg may be used to set a custom error message (on timeout), otherwise an appropriate one will be set for you. If false is set for the timeout message the callback is returned without an error (null, on timeout).

TimeoutError

The constructor of the error supplied to the callback when a timeout occurs. TimeoutError objects will have a code property with the value ETIMEDOUT.

install

With npm do:

npm install callback-timeout

testing

npm test

browser test

npm run phantom

or

npm run travis-browser-test

This will run the tests in all browsers (specified in .zuul.yml). Be sure to educate zuul first.

coverage

For a textual coverage overview:

npm run view-cover

or for an HTML coverage report:

npm run open-cover

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial