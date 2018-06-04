Executes callback with single error argument if timeout is exceeded before it's called naturally

example

var timeout = require ( 'callback-timeout' ) function doSomethingFast ( cb ) { setTimeout(cb, 100 ) } function doSomethingSlow ( cb ) { setTimeout(cb, 2000 ) } doSomethingFast(timeout( function doSomethingFastHandler ( err ) { if (err) console .log(err.code, err.message) else console .log( 'doSomethingFastHandler executed without error.' ) }, 1000 )) doSomethingSlow(timeout( function doSomethingSlowHandler ( err ) { if (err) console .log(err.code, err.message) else console .log( 'doSomethingSlowHandler executed without error.' ) }, 1000 ))

usage

var timeout = require ( 'callback-timeout' ), TimeoutError = require ( 'callback-timeout/errors' ).TimeoutError

Returns a callback function that will execute after ms milliseconds with a single TimeoutError argument if not invoked by other means first. If the ms timeout argument is omitted, 0, or null, then the timeout is disabled and the original callback is returned. msg may be used to set a custom error message (on timeout), otherwise an appropriate one will be set for you. If false is set for the timeout message the callback is returned without an error (null, on timeout).

TimeoutError

The constructor of the error supplied to the callback when a timeout occurs. TimeoutError objects will have a code property with the value ETIMEDOUT .

install

With npm do:

npm install callback-timeout

testing

npm test

browser test

npm run phantom

or

npm run travis-browser-test

This will run the tests in all browsers (specified in .zuul.yml). Be sure to educate zuul first.

coverage

For a textual coverage overview:

npm run view-cover

or for an HTML coverage report: