Executes callback with single error argument if timeout is exceeded before it's called naturally
var timeout = require('callback-timeout')
function doSomethingFast(cb) { setTimeout(cb, 100) }
function doSomethingSlow(cb) { setTimeout(cb, 2000) }
doSomethingFast(timeout(function doSomethingFastHandler (err) {
if (err)
console.log(err.code, err.message) // Will not happen
else
console.log('doSomethingFastHandler executed without error.') // Will happen
}, 1000))
doSomethingSlow(timeout(function doSomethingSlowHandler (err) {
if (err)
console.log(err.code, err.message) // ETIMEDOUT ...
else
console.log('doSomethingSlowHandler executed without error.') // Will not happen
}, 1000))
var timeout = require('callback-timeout'),
TimeoutError = require('callback-timeout/errors').TimeoutError
Returns a callback function that will execute after
ms milliseconds with a single
TimeoutError argument if not invoked by other means first. If the
ms timeout argument is omitted, 0, or null, then the timeout is disabled and the original callback is returned.
msg may be used to set a custom error message (on timeout), otherwise an appropriate one will be set for you. If
false is set for the timeout message the callback is returned without an error (null, on timeout).
The constructor of the error supplied to the
callback when a timeout occurs.
TimeoutError objects will have a
code property with the value
ETIMEDOUT.
With npm do:
npm install callback-timeout
npm test
npm run phantom
or
npm run travis-browser-test
This will run the tests in all browsers (specified in .zuul.yml). Be sure to educate zuul first.
For a textual coverage overview:
npm run view-cover
or for an HTML coverage report:
npm run open-cover