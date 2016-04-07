Parse / Generate Method Signatures
$ npm install --save call-signature
var signature = require('call-signature');
// parse a call signature definition
var parsed = signature.parse('t.equal(expected, actual, [message])');
console.log(parsed);
/* =>
{
callee: {
type: 'MemberExpression',
object: 't',
member: 'equal'
},
args: [
{
name: 'actual',
optional: false
},
{
name: 'expected',
optional: false
},
{
name: 'message',
optional: true
}
]
}
*/
// Create signature definitions from the parsed object.
signature.generate(parsed);
//=> "t.equal(expected, actual, [message])"
Type:
string
A string that matches the call signature spec:
object.member(required_arg1, required_arg2, [optional_arg1])
name(required_arg1, required_arg2, [optional_arg1])
object,
member and
name can be any identifiers, but currently the callee must be a
MemberExpression or an
Identifier (that requirement may loosen in the future).
You can have any number of arguments. Optional arguments are denoted by placing the argument name between square
[brackets
].
A simple JS Object with three properties
callee and
args.
callee will be an object containing
type property and its corresponding properties.
when matched against
MemberExpression like
foo.bar(baz),
object and
member will be strings.
callee: {
type: 'MemberExpression',
object: 'foo',
member: 'bar'
}
when matched against
Identifier like
foo(baz),
name will be string.
callee: {
type: 'Identifier',
name: 'foo'
}
args will be an array. Each item of the array will have two properties
name, and
optional.
name will be the
string name of the arg.
optional will be a boolean value.
Type:
Object
Must have the same definition as the return value from the
parse method.
A
string signature definition that will parse to exactly the provided input.
MIT © James Talmage