openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
cs

call-signature

by James Talmage
0.0.2 (see all)

Parse / Generate Method Signatures

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

273K

GitHub Stars

12

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

call-signature Build Status

Parse / Generate Method Signatures

Install

$ npm install --save call-signature

Usage

var signature = require('call-signature');

// parse a call signature definition
var parsed = signature.parse('t.equal(expected, actual, [message])');

console.log(parsed);
/* =>  
       {
         callee: {
           type: 'MemberExpression',
           object: 't',
           member: 'equal'
         },
         args: [
           {
             name: 'actual',
             optional: false
           },
           {
             name: 'expected',
             optional: false
           },
           {
             name: 'message',
             optional: true
           }
         ]
       }
*/


// Create signature definitions from the parsed object.
signature.generate(parsed);

//=> "t.equal(expected, actual, [message])"

API

callSignature.parse(input)

input

Type: string

A string that matches the call signature spec:

object.member(required_arg1, required_arg2, [optional_arg1]) name(required_arg1, required_arg2, [optional_arg1])

object, member and name can be any identifiers, but currently the callee must be a MemberExpression or an Identifier (that requirement may loosen in the future).

You can have any number of arguments. Optional arguments are denoted by placing the argument name between square [brackets].

returns

A simple JS Object with three properties callee and args.

callee will be an object containing type property and its corresponding properties.

when matched against MemberExpression like foo.bar(baz), object and member will be strings.

callee: {
  type: 'MemberExpression',
  object: 'foo',
  member: 'bar'
}

when matched against Identifier like foo(baz), name will be string.

callee: {
  type: 'Identifier',
  name: 'foo'
}

args will be an array. Each item of the array will have two properties name, and optional. name will be the string name of the arg. optional will be a boolean value.

callSignature.generate(parsed)

input

Type: Object

Must have the same definition as the return value from the parse method.

returns

A string signature definition that will parse to exactly the provided input.

  • escallmatch - Similar, with compatible string definitions to this library. Can be used to match AST Nodes to parsed signatures.

License

MIT © James Talmage

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial