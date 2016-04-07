Parse / Generate Method Signatures

Install

$ npm install

Usage

var signature = require ( 'call-signature' ); var parsed = signature.parse( 't.equal(expected, actual, [message])' ); console .log(parsed); signature.generate(parsed);

API

input

Type: string

A string that matches the call signature spec:

object.member(required_arg1, required_arg2, [optional_arg1]) name(required_arg1, required_arg2, [optional_arg1])

object , member and name can be any identifiers, but currently the callee must be a MemberExpression or an Identifier (that requirement may loosen in the future).

You can have any number of arguments. Optional arguments are denoted by placing the argument name between square [ brackets ] .

returns

A simple JS Object with three properties callee and args .

callee will be an object containing type property and its corresponding properties.

when matched against MemberExpression like foo.bar(baz) , object and member will be strings.

callee : { type : 'MemberExpression' , object: 'foo' , member: 'bar' }

when matched against Identifier like foo(baz) , name will be string.

callee : { type : 'Identifier' , name: 'foo' }

args will be an array. Each item of the array will have two properties name , and optional . name will be the string name of the arg. optional will be a boolean value.

input

Type: Object

Must have the same definition as the return value from the parse method.

returns

A string signature definition that will parse to exactly the provided input.

Related

escallmatch - Similar, with compatible string definitions to this library. Can be used to match AST Nodes to parsed signatures.

License

MIT © James Talmage