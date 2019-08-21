Limit the number of simultaneous executions of a async function.
const fs = require('fs')
const limit = require('call-limit')
const limitedStat = limit(fs.stat, 5)
Or with promise returning functions:
const fs = Bluebird.promisifyAll(require('fs'))
const limit = require('call-limit')
const limitedStat = limit.promise(fs.statAsync, 5)
Given that:
const limit = require('call-limit')
The returned function will execute up to maxRunning calls of
func at once.
Beyond that they get queued and called when the previous call completes.
func must accept a callback as the final argument and must call it when
it completes, or
call-limit won't know to dequeue the next thing to run.
By contrast, callers to
limitedFunc do NOT have to pass in a callback, but
if they do they'll be called when
func calls its callback.
func must return a promise.
limitedFunc will return a promise that resolves with the promise returned
from the call to
func.
This is sugar for:
class.prototype.methodName = limit(class.prototype.methodName, maxRunning)
For example
limit.promise.method(fs, 'stat', 5) is the same as
fs.stat = limit.promise(fs.stat, 5).
For example
limit.promise.method(fs, 'statAsync', 5) is the same as
fs.statAsync = limit.promise(fs.statAsync, 5).