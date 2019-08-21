Limit the number of simultaneous executions of a async function.

const fs = require ( 'fs' ) const limit = require ( 'call-limit' ) const limitedStat = limit(fs.stat, 5 )

Or with promise returning functions:

const fs = Bluebird.promisifyAll( require ( 'fs' )) const limit = require ( 'call-limit' ) const limitedStat = limit.promise(fs.statAsync, 5 )

Given that:

const limit = require ( 'call-limit' )

limit(func, maxRunning) → limitedFunc

The returned function will execute up to maxRunning calls of func at once. Beyond that they get queued and called when the previous call completes.

func must accept a callback as the final argument and must call it when it completes, or call-limit won't know to dequeue the next thing to run.

By contrast, callers to limitedFunc do NOT have to pass in a callback, but if they do they'll be called when func calls its callback.

limit.promise(func, maxRunning) → limitedFunc

The returned function will execute up to maxRunning calls of func at once. Beyond that they get queued and called when the previous call completes.

func must return a promise.

limitedFunc will return a promise that resolves with the promise returned from the call to func .

This is sugar for:

class . prototype . methodName = limit( class . prototype . methodName , maxRunning )

This is sugar for:

object.methodName = limit(object.methodName, maxRunning)

For example limit.promise.method(fs, 'stat', 5) is the same as fs.stat = limit.promise(fs.stat, 5) .

This is sugar for:

class . prototype . methodName = limit.promise( class . prototype . methodName , maxRunning )

This is sugar for:

object.methodName = limit.promise(object.methodName, maxRunning)