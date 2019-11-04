calidators

Red hot JavaScript validators 🌶

yarn add calidators

This is a set of validators implemented in JavaScript. They are the validators backing the calidation React form validation library. You can, however, use them whichever way you want!

How do you even?

You can import validators like this:

import * as allOfTheValidators from 'calidators' ;

However, I suggest you import only the ones you need, so that it's easier for your bundler to tree-shake dead code:

import { isRequired, isEqual } from 'calidators' ;

Each validator is a curried function that first accepts a configuration, and then the value. The configuration is an object with a message field and an optional extra field that depends on the validator.

If the validator fails, it returns the message field. If the validator passes, it returns null .

Here's an example where I - very step by step - check the content of a field:

import { isRequired } from 'calidators' ; const fieldValue = document .querySelector( '#first-name' ).value; const config = { message : 'You have to give us your first name!' }; const configuredValidator = isRequired(config); const errorMessage = configuredValidator(fieldValue); if (errorMessage) console .error(errorMessage);

Here's another example where I validate that the input is at least 5 (in a bit terser way):

import { isGreaterThan } from 'calidators' ; const ageFieldValue = document .querySelector( '#age' ).value; const errorMessage = isGreaterThan({ message : 'Your age is important to us' , value : 5 , })(ageFieldValue); if (errorMessage) console .error(errorMessage);

Does this look pretty straight forward? If not, please submit an issue with your question, and I'll both answer your question and improve this README for future users.

Migration Guide

With the release of Calidators@3.0.0 , there's a breaking change that you'll want to be aware of. It was previously established that validators would not run against empty string values. However, a change within the sibling library Calidation has introduced the possibility of non-string value types!

To simplify things, Calidation now determines whether a field is optional or required and which validators to run. And each validator simply determines if the input value meets the test requirements.

If you're using Calidation <= 1.15.1 , you should be using Calidators <= 2.1.0

If you're using Calidation >= 1.16.0 , you should be using Calidators >= 3.0.0

If you're not using Calidation, but are using Calidators, you may want to do a similar check within your own implementation:

import * as Calidators from 'calidators' ; if (!(!fieldValidators.isRequired && Calidators.isRequired()(value) !== null )) { }

Validators

Here's the available validators. If you need a new one, feel free to open a pull request!

isRequired

Validates that a value is not an empty string, null or undefined.

Validates against all value types.

import { isRequired } from 'calidators' ; const message = 'Field is required' ; isRequired({ message })( '' ) === message; isRequired({ message })( ' ' ) === message; isRequired({ message })( null ) === message; isRequired({ message })( undefined ) === message; isRequired({ message })( 'Some input' ) === null ;

isNumber

Validates that a field only contains numeric characters.

Validates against all value types.

An optional strict parameter disallows type conversion.

import { isNumber } from 'calidators' ; const message = 'Field must be a number' ; const strict = true ; isNumber({ message })( '123' ) === null ; isNumber({ message })( '123.321' ) === null ; isNumber({ message, strict })( 123 ) === null ; isNumber({ message })( '' ) === message; isNumber({ message })( 'Not a number' ) === message; isNumber({ message, strict })( '123' ) === message;

isEqual

Validates that a value equals a given value. The value is cast to a String, and then checked for equality with the === operator.

Validates against all value types.

An optional strict parameter checks type first.

import { isEqual } from 'calidators' ; const message = "Value must be 'true'" ; const value = true ; const strict = true ; isEqual({ message, value })( 'true' ) === null ; isEqual({ message, value, strict })( true ) === null ; isEqual({ message, value })( '' ) === message; isEqual({ message, value })( 'false' ) === message; isEqual({ message, value, strict })( 'true' ) === message;

isNotEqual

Validates that a value does not equal a given value. The value is cast to a String, and then checked for equality with the === operator.

Validates against all value types.

An optional strict parameter checks type first.

import { isNotEqual } from 'calidators' ; const message = "Value must not be 'true'" ; const value = true ; const strict = true ; isNotEqual({ message, value })( 'false' ) === null ; isNotEqual({ message, value, strict })( 'true' ) === null ; isNotEqual({ message, value })( '' ) === message; isNotEqual({ message, value })( 'true' ) === message; isNotEqual({ message, value, strict })( true ) === message;

isGreaterThan / isLessThan

Validates that a value is greater or less than a given value.

Validates against numbers and strings only.

import { isGreaterThan, isLessThan } from 'calidators' ; { const message = 'Value must be greater than 5' ; const value = 5 ; isGreaterThan({ message, value })( 6 ) === null ; isGreaterThan({ message, value })( '6' ) === null ; isGreaterThan({ message, value })( '' ) === message; isGreaterThan({ message, value })( 5 ) === message; isGreaterThan({ message, value })( '5' ) === message; } { const message = 'Value must be less than 5' ; const value = 5 ; isLessThan({ message, value })( '' ) === null ; isLessThan({ message, value })( 4 ) === null ; isLessThan({ message, value })( '4' ) === null ; isLessThan({ message, value })( 5 ) === message; isLessThan({ message, value })( '5' ) === message; }

isEmail

Validates that a value is a potentially valid email address. This uses the same validation logic as browsers do when they see an input with type="email" .

Validates against strings only.

import { isEmail } from 'calidators' ; const message = 'Value must be a valid email' ; isEmail({ message })( 'valid@email.com' ) === null ; isEmail({ message })( '' ) === message; isEmail({ message })( 'not a valid @ email' ) === message;

isRegexMatch

Validates that a value matches a given regular expression.

Validates against strings only.

import { isRegexMatch } from 'calidators' ; const message = 'Filename must end with either .js or .jsx' ; const regex = /.jsx?$/ ; isRegexMatch({ message, regex })( 'userReducer.js' ) === null ; isRegexMatch({ message, regex })( 'App.jsx' ) === null ; isRegexMatch({ message, regex })( '' ) === message; isRegexMatch({ message, regex })( '.jsx-files' ) === message; isRegexMatch({ message, regex })( 'just baloney' ) === message;

isWhitelisted

Validates that a value is present in a provided whitelist. The whitelist must be an array. The value is cast to a String (unless in strict mode), and then checked for equality with the whitelist.includes(value) method.

Validates against all values types.

An optional strict parameter disallows type conversion.

import { isWhitelisted } from 'calidators' ; const message = "You're not a bro, bro" ; const whitelist = [ 'Chad' , 'Bret' , true , { foo : 'bar' }]; const strict = true ; isWhitelisted({ message, whitelist })( 'Chad' ) === null ; isWhitelisted({ message, whitelist })( 'Bret' ) === null ; isWhitelisted({ message, whitelist })( 'true' ) === null ; isWhitelisted({ message, whitelist })( '{"foo":"bar"}' ) === null ; isWhitelisted({ message, whitelist, strict })( true ) === null ; isWhitelisted({ message, whitelist })( '' ) === message; isWhitelisted({ message, whitelist })( 'Ping' ) === message; isWhitelisted({ message, whitelist, strict })( 'true' ) === message;

isBlacklisted

Validates that a value is not present in a provided blacklist. The blacklist must be an array. The value is cast to a String (unless in strict mode), and then checked for equality with the blacklist.includes(value) method.

Validates against all values types.

An optional strict parameter disallows type conversion.

import { isBlacklisted } from 'calidators' ; const message = "You're too bro-ey, bro" ; const blacklist = [ 'Chad' , 'Bret' , true , { foo : 'bar' }]; const strict = true ; isBlacklisted({ message, blacklist })( '' ) === null ; isBlacklisted({ message, blacklist })( 'Ping' ) === null ; isWhitelisted({ message, whitelist, strict })( 'true' ) === null ; isBlacklisted({ message, blacklist })( 'Chad' ) === message; isBlacklisted({ message, blacklist })( 'Bret' ) === message; isWhitelisted({ message, whitelist })( 'true' ) === message; isWhitelisted({ message, whitelist, strict })( true ) === message;

isMinLength

Validates that an input value is at least a given number of characters long.

Validates against arrays, strings and objects with a length.

import { isMinLength } from 'calidators' ; const message = 'Too $hort' ; isMinLength({ message, length : 3 })( '' ) === message; isMinLength({ message, length : 3 })( 'Pa$$W0rd' ) === null ; isMinLength({ message, length : 3 })( 'yo' ) === message; isMinLength({ message, length : 3 })( '0' ) === message;

isMaxLength

Validates that an input value is at most a given number of characters long.

Validates against arrays, strings and objects with a length.

import { isMaxLength } from 'calidators' ; const message = 'Too $hort' ; isMaxLength({ message, length : 3 })( '' ) === null ; isMaxLength({ message, length : 3 })( '0' ) === null ; isMaxLength({ message, length : 3 })( 'fin' ) === null ; isMaxLength({ message, length : 3 })( 'test' ) === message;

isExactLength

Validates that an input value is exactly a given number of characters long.

Validates against arrays, strings and objects with a length.

import { isExactLength } from 'calidators' ; const message = 'Too $hort' ; isExactLength({ message, length : 3 })( '' ) === message; isExactLength({ message, length : 3 })( 'foo' ) === null ; isExactLength({ message, length : 3 })( 'ba' ) === message; isExactLength({ message, length : 3 })( 'bazz' ) === message;

hasChar

Validates that a value contains at the provide character (or string).

Validates against numbers and strings only.

import { hasChar } from 'calidators' ; const message = 'Value must contain character' ; hasChar({ message, char : 'm' })( 'Hello, I am 12' ) === null ; hasChar({ message, char : 12 })( 'Hello, I am 12' ) === null ; hasChar({ message, char : 'Q' })( '' ) === message; hasChar({ message, char : 'High' })( 'Hi' ) === message; hasChar({ message, char : 7 })( '123' ) === message;

hasDigit

Validates that a value contains at least one digit.

Validates against numbers and strings only.

import { hasDigit } from 'calidators' ; const message = 'Value must have at least one digit' ; hasDigit({ message })( 8900 ) === null ; hasDigit({ message })( 'Hello, I am 12' ) === null ; hasDigit({ message })( '' ) === message; hasDigit({ message })( 'Hi' ) === message;

hasUppercase

Validates that a value contains at least one uppercase character.

Validates against strings only.

import { hasUppercase } from 'calidators' ; const message = 'Value must contain at least one uppercase character' ; hasUppercase({ message })( '' ) === message; hasUppercase({ message })( 'Hello, John' ) === null ; hasUppercase({ message })( 'no uppercase here' ) === message;

hasLowercase

Validates that a value contains at least one lowercase character.

Validates against strings only.

import { hasLowercase } from 'calidators' ; const message = 'Value must contain at least one lowercase character' ; hasLowercase({ message })( '' ) === message; hasLowercase({ message })( 'Hello, John' ) === null ; hasLowercase({ message })( 'SCREAM UPPERCASE' ) === message;

Want to contribute?

I'd love some help! Report bugs, help me document stuff, create new validators and add new features!