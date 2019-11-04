Red hot JavaScript validators 🌶
yarn add calidators
This is a set of validators implemented in JavaScript. They are the validators
backing the
calidation React form
validation library. You can, however, use them whichever way you want!
You can import validators like this:
import * as allOfTheValidators from 'calidators';
However, I suggest you import only the ones you need, so that it's easier for your bundler to tree-shake dead code:
import { isRequired, isEqual } from 'calidators';
Each validator is a curried function that first accepts a configuration, and
then the value. The configuration is an object with a
message field and an
optional extra field that depends on the validator.
If the validator fails, it returns the
message field. If the validator passes,
it returns
null.
Here's an example where I - very step by step - check the content of a field:
import { isRequired } from 'calidators';
const fieldValue = document.querySelector('#first-name').value;
const config = { message: 'You have to give us your first name!' };
const configuredValidator = isRequired(config);
const errorMessage = configuredValidator(fieldValue);
if (errorMessage) console.error(errorMessage);
Here's another example where I validate that the input is at least 5 (in a bit terser way):
import { isGreaterThan } from 'calidators';
const ageFieldValue = document.querySelector('#age').value;
const errorMessage = isGreaterThan({
message: 'Your age is important to us',
value: 5,
})(ageFieldValue);
if (errorMessage) console.error(errorMessage);
Does this look pretty straight forward? If not, please submit an issue with your question, and I'll both answer your question and improve this README for future users.
With the release of
Calidators@3.0.0, there's a breaking change that you'll want to be aware of.
It was previously established that validators would not run against empty string values. However,
a change within the sibling library Calidation has introduced the possibility of non-string value types!
To simplify things, Calidation now determines whether a field is optional or required and which validators to run. And each validator simply determines if the input value meets the test requirements.
If you're using
Calidation <= 1.15.1, you should be using
Calidators <= 2.1.0
If you're using
Calidation >= 1.16.0, you should be using
Calidators >= 3.0.0
If you're not using Calidation, but are using Calidators, you may want to do a similar check within your own implementation:
import * as Calidators from 'calidators';
// if the field is optional and the value doesn't pass the isRequired validator, skip all validators
if (!(!fieldValidators.isRequired && Calidators.isRequired()(value) !== null)) {
// Run fieldValidators
}
Here's the available validators. If you need a new one, feel free to open a pull request!
isRequired
Validates that a value is not an empty string, null or undefined.
Validates against all value types.
import { isRequired } from 'calidators';
const message = 'Field is required';
isRequired({ message })('') === message;
isRequired({ message })(' ') === message;
isRequired({ message })(null) === message;
isRequired({ message })(undefined) === message;
isRequired({ message })('Some input') === null;
isNumber
Validates that a field only contains numeric characters.
Validates against all value types.
An optional strict parameter disallows type conversion.
import { isNumber } from 'calidators';
const message = 'Field must be a number';
const strict = true;
isNumber({ message })('123') === null;
isNumber({ message })('123.321') === null;
isNumber({ message, strict })(123) === null;
isNumber({ message })('') === message;
isNumber({ message })('Not a number') === message;
isNumber({ message, strict })('123') === message;
isEqual
Validates that a value equals a given value. The value is cast to a String,
and then checked for equality with the
=== operator.
Validates against all value types.
An optional strict parameter checks type first.
import { isEqual } from 'calidators';
const message = "Value must be 'true'";
const value = true;
const strict = true;
isEqual({ message, value })('true') === null;
isEqual({ message, value, strict })(true) === null;
isEqual({ message, value })('') === message;
isEqual({ message, value })('false') === message;
isEqual({ message, value, strict })('true') === message;
isNotEqual
Validates that a value does not equal a given value. The value is cast to a String,
and then checked for equality with the
=== operator.
Validates against all value types.
An optional strict parameter checks type first.
import { isNotEqual } from 'calidators';
const message = "Value must not be 'true'";
const value = true;
const strict = true;
isNotEqual({ message, value })('false') === null;
isNotEqual({ message, value, strict })('true') === null;
isNotEqual({ message, value })('') === message;
isNotEqual({ message, value })('true') === message;
isNotEqual({ message, value, strict })(true) === message;
isGreaterThan /
isLessThan
Validates that a value is greater or less than a given value.
Validates against numbers and strings only.
import { isGreaterThan, isLessThan } from 'calidators';
{
const message = 'Value must be greater than 5';
const value = 5;
isGreaterThan({ message, value })(6) === null;
isGreaterThan({ message, value })('6') === null;
isGreaterThan({ message, value })('') === message;
isGreaterThan({ message, value })(5) === message;
isGreaterThan({ message, value })('5') === message;
}
{
const message = 'Value must be less than 5';
const value = 5;
isLessThan({ message, value })('') === null;
isLessThan({ message, value })(4) === null;
isLessThan({ message, value })('4') === null;
isLessThan({ message, value })(5) === message;
isLessThan({ message, value })('5') === message;
}
isEmail
Validates that a value is a potentially valid email address. This uses the same
validation logic as browsers do when they see an input with
type="email".
Validates against strings only.
import { isEmail } from 'calidators';
const message = 'Value must be a valid email';
isEmail({ message })('valid@email.com') === null;
isEmail({ message })('') === message;
isEmail({ message })('not a valid @ email') === message;
isRegexMatch
Validates that a value matches a given regular expression.
Validates against strings only.
import { isRegexMatch } from 'calidators';
const message = 'Filename must end with either .js or .jsx';
const regex = /.jsx?$/;
isRegexMatch({ message, regex })('userReducer.js') === null;
isRegexMatch({ message, regex })('App.jsx') === null;
isRegexMatch({ message, regex })('') === message;
isRegexMatch({ message, regex })('.jsx-files') === message;
isRegexMatch({ message, regex })('just baloney') === message;
isWhitelisted
Validates that a value is present in a provided whitelist. The whitelist must be
an array. The value is cast to a String (unless in strict mode), and then checked
for equality with the
whitelist.includes(value) method.
Validates against all values types.
An optional strict parameter disallows type conversion.
import { isWhitelisted } from 'calidators';
const message = "You're not a bro, bro";
const whitelist = ['Chad', 'Bret', true, { foo: 'bar' }];
const strict = true;
isWhitelisted({ message, whitelist })('Chad') === null;
isWhitelisted({ message, whitelist })('Bret') === null;
isWhitelisted({ message, whitelist })('true') === null;
isWhitelisted({ message, whitelist })('{"foo":"bar"}') === null;
isWhitelisted({ message, whitelist, strict })(true) === null;
isWhitelisted({ message, whitelist })('') === message;
isWhitelisted({ message, whitelist })('Ping') === message;
isWhitelisted({ message, whitelist, strict })('true') === message;
isBlacklisted
Validates that a value is not present in a provided blacklist. The blacklist must be
an array. The value is cast to a String (unless in strict mode), and then checked
for equality with the
blacklist.includes(value) method.
Validates against all values types.
An optional strict parameter disallows type conversion.
import { isBlacklisted } from 'calidators';
const message = "You're too bro-ey, bro";
const blacklist = ['Chad', 'Bret', true, { foo: 'bar' }];
const strict = true;
isBlacklisted({ message, blacklist })('') === null;
isBlacklisted({ message, blacklist })('Ping') === null;
isWhitelisted({ message, whitelist, strict })('true') === null;
isBlacklisted({ message, blacklist })('Chad') === message;
isBlacklisted({ message, blacklist })('Bret') === message;
isWhitelisted({ message, whitelist })('true') === message;
isWhitelisted({ message, whitelist, strict })(true) === message;
isMinLength
Validates that an input value is at least a given number of characters long.
Validates against arrays, strings and objects with a length.
import { isMinLength } from 'calidators';
const message = 'Too $hort';
isMinLength({ message, length: 3 })('') === message;
isMinLength({ message, length: 3 })('Pa$$W0rd') === null;
isMinLength({ message, length: 3 })('yo') === message;
isMinLength({ message, length: 3 })('0') === message;
isMaxLength
Validates that an input value is at most a given number of characters long.
Validates against arrays, strings and objects with a length.
import { isMaxLength } from 'calidators';
const message = 'Too $hort';
isMaxLength({ message, length: 3 })('') === null;
isMaxLength({ message, length: 3 })('0') === null;
isMaxLength({ message, length: 3 })('fin') === null;
isMaxLength({ message, length: 3 })('test') === message;
isExactLength
Validates that an input value is exactly a given number of characters long.
Validates against arrays, strings and objects with a length.
import { isExactLength } from 'calidators';
const message = 'Too $hort';
isExactLength({ message, length: 3 })('') === message;
isExactLength({ message, length: 3 })('foo') === null;
isExactLength({ message, length: 3 })('ba') === message;
isExactLength({ message, length: 3 })('bazz') === message;
hasChar
Validates that a value contains at the provide character (or string).
Validates against numbers and strings only.
import { hasChar } from 'calidators';
const message = 'Value must contain character';
hasChar({ message, char: 'm' })('Hello, I am 12') === null;
hasChar({ message, char: 12 })('Hello, I am 12') === null;
hasChar({ message, char: 'Q' })('') === message;
hasChar({ message, char: 'High' })('Hi') === message;
hasChar({ message, char: 7 })('123') === message;
hasDigit
Validates that a value contains at least one digit.
Validates against numbers and strings only.
import { hasDigit } from 'calidators';
const message = 'Value must have at least one digit';
hasDigit({ message })(8900) === null;
hasDigit({ message })('Hello, I am 12') === null;
hasDigit({ message })('') === message;
hasDigit({ message })('Hi') === message;
hasUppercase
Validates that a value contains at least one uppercase character.
Validates against strings only.
import { hasUppercase } from 'calidators';
const message = 'Value must contain at least one uppercase character';
hasUppercase({ message })('') === message;
hasUppercase({ message })('Hello, John') === null;
hasUppercase({ message })('no uppercase here') === message;
hasLowercase
Validates that a value contains at least one lowercase character.
Validates against strings only.
import { hasLowercase } from 'calidators';
const message = 'Value must contain at least one lowercase character';
hasLowercase({ message })('') === message;
hasLowercase({ message })('Hello, John') === null;
hasLowercase({ message })('SCREAM UPPERCASE') === message;
I'd love some help! Report bugs, help me document stuff, create new validators and add new features!