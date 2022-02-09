To get the latest version, run this command:
npm install -g calibre
Other installation options
npx calibre --help
calibre.
calibre test create <url> --location=Frankfurt --device=iPhone6
calibre test <url> --location=Sydney --json
Authentication is handled via an environment variable:
CALIBRE_API_TOKEN. Create your token via the team API tokens page.
$ calibre --help
The Calibre package exports a node API that can be used to automate your performance system however you’d like to. Check the examples/nodejs directory for reference.