Installation

To get the latest version, run this command:

npm install -g calibre

Other installation options

Install a standalone binary Mac, Windows or Linux.

Run the command directly with npx: npx calibre --help

Features

Manage your performance system with a single command : calibre .

: . Single page tests . Create one-off, sharable Calibre tests for fast feedback: calibre test create <url> --location=Frankfurt --device=iPhone6

. Create one-off, sharable Calibre tests for fast feedback: Deployments . Track performance, best practices, accessibility and SEO between deploys

. Track performance, best practices, accessibility and SEO between deploys CI/CD/Automation . Every command has a --json flag for machine readable output: calibre test <url> --location=Sydney --json

. Every command has a --json flag for machine readable output: Scriptable. All API methods are exported to the Calibre NPM package

Authentication

Authentication is handled via an environment variable: CALIBRE_API_TOKEN . Create your token via the team API tokens page.

Usage

calibre -- help

Examples

Node client

The Calibre package exports a node API that can be used to automate your performance system however you’d like to. Check the examples/nodejs directory for reference.