calibre

by calibreapp
4.0.2 (see all)

Calibre's Node.js API and Command Line Client (CLI)

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

19.8K

GitHub Stars

110

Maintenance

Last Commit

7d ago

Contributors

13

Package

Dependencies

14

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Calibre CLI - Automate your performance system

Build status NPM package

Installation

To get the latest version, run this command:

npm install -g calibre

Other installation options

Features

  • Manage your performance system with a single command: calibre.
  • Single page tests. Create one-off, sharable Calibre tests for fast feedback: calibre test create <url> --location=Frankfurt --device=iPhone6
  • Deployments. Track performance, best practices, accessibility and SEO between deploys
  • CI/CD/Automation. Every command has a --json flag for machine readable output: calibre test <url> --location=Sydney --json
  • Scriptable. All API methods are exported to the Calibre NPM package

Authentication

Authentication is handled via an environment variable: CALIBRE_API_TOKEN. Create your token via the team API tokens page.

Usage

$ calibre --help

Examples

Node client

The Calibre package exports a node API that can be used to automate your performance system however you’d like to. Check the examples/nodejs directory for reference.

