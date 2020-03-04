Calibrate

Micro library for providing uniform json output for RESTful APIs, with error handling.

Feel free to raise an issue or contact me on twitter if you have any questions @johnbrett_. Beginners, feature requests and bug reports are welcomed.

Please star if you using this module so I know where to focus my time spent on open source work.

Usage:

const Calibrate = require ( 'calibrate' ) Calibrate(data [, meta]) { "statusCode" : ..., "data" : ..., "meta" : ... } { "statusCode" : ..., "error" : ..., "message" : ... } Calibrate.response(data [, meta]) Calibrate.error(data) Calibrate.decorate

Example in Hapijs:

; const Hapi = require ( 'hapi' ); const Calibrate = require ( 'calibrate' ); const server = new Hapi.Server({ port : 3000 }); ( async ( ) => await server.register({ plugin : Calibrate.hapi, options : { onResponse : false } }))(); server.route([ { method : 'GET' , path : '/user/{id}' , handler : function ( request, h ) { const promise = User.findById(request.params.id) .then(Calibrate.response) .catch(Calibrate.error); return h.response(promise); } }, { method : 'GET' , path : '/team/{id}' , handler : function ( request, h ) { Team.findById(request.params.id, (err, team) => { if (err) { return h.response(Calibrate.error(err)); } return h.response(Calibrate.response(team)); }); } }, { method : 'GET' , path : '/team/{id}' , handler : function ( request, h ) { Team.findById(request.params.id, (err, team) => { if (err) { return h.calibrate(err); } return h.calibrate(team); }); } } ]); ( async ( ) => await server.start())(); });

License MIT @ John Brett