openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
cal

calibrate

by John Brett
4.2.0 (see all)

Micro Library for providing a uniform JSON output for RESTful APIs

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

629

GitHub Stars

26

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Calibrate

NPM Version Build Status Coverage Status Dependency Status

Micro library for providing uniform json output for RESTful APIs, with error handling.

Feel free to raise an issue or contact me on twitter if you have any questions @johnbrett_. Beginners, feature requests and bug reports are welcomed.

Please star if you using this module so I know where to focus my time spent on open source work.

Usage:

const Calibrate = require('calibrate')

/**
* Checks whether data is an error, calls either Calibrate.error or Calibrate.reponse
**/
Calibrate(data [, meta])

// Valid response structure:
{
    "statusCode": ...,
    "data":       ...,
    "meta":       ...
}

// Error response structure:
{
    "statusCode": ...,
    "error":      ...,
    "message":    ...
}

/**
* If data is non-null and defined:
*  -  wraps value in object with statusCode and meta properties
* If null or undefined
*  -  returns a Boom notFound error object
**/
Calibrate.response(data [, meta])

/**
* If is a Boom Error object
*  - returns object as is
* If is a non Boom Error Object
*  - returns a Boom badImplementaion Error Object
**/
Calibrate.error(data)

/**
* **For use with Hapi.js framework (http://hapijs.com)**
* Decorates the reply interface with the calibrate method
**/
Calibrate.decorate // register as a hapijs plugin

/**
 * If decorating your server using a Glue (https://github.com/hapijs/glue) manifest,
 * you can use `calibrate/decorate` as the plugin name. 
 * Background: https://github.com/johnbrett/calibrate/issues/55
 **/

Example in Hapijs:

'use strict';

const Hapi = require('hapi');
const Calibrate = require('calibrate');
const server = new Hapi.Server({ port: 3000 });

(async () => await server.register({ plugin: Calibrate.hapi, options: { onResponse: false } }))();    // 

server.route([
    {
        method: 'GET',
        path: '/user/{id}',
        handler: function (request, h) {                // Using Promises
            
            const promise = User.findById(request.params.id)
                .then(Calibrate.response)               // Formats Response
                .catch(Calibrate.error);                // Errors caught and wrapped
            return h.response(promise);                 // Return Calibrated Response
        }
    },
        {
            method: 'GET',
            path: '/team/{id}',
            handler: function (request, h) {            // Using Callbacks

                Team.findById(request.params.id, (err, team) => {
                    
                    if (err) {                                      // Catch any errors
                        return h.response(Calibrate.error(err));    // Errors caught and wrapped
                    }
                    
                    return h.response(Calibrate.response(team));    // Return Calibrate Response
                });
            }
        },
        {
            method: 'GET',
            path: '/team/{id}',
            handler: function (request, h) {            // Using new decorator function

                Team.findById(request.params.id, (err, team) => {
                    
                    if(err) {                           // Catch any errors
                        return h.calibrate(err);        // Using decorator function
                    }
                    
                    return h.calibrate(team);           // Using decorator function
                });
            }
        }
    ]);

    (async () => await server.start())();
});

License MIT @ John Brett

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial