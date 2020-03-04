Micro library for providing uniform json output for RESTful APIs, with error handling.
Feel free to raise an issue or contact me on twitter if you have any questions @johnbrett_. Beginners, feature requests and bug reports are welcomed.
Please star if you using this module so I know where to focus my time spent on open source work.
Usage:
const Calibrate = require('calibrate')
/**
* Checks whether data is an error, calls either Calibrate.error or Calibrate.reponse
**/
Calibrate(data [, meta])
// Valid response structure:
{
"statusCode": ...,
"data": ...,
"meta": ...
}
// Error response structure:
{
"statusCode": ...,
"error": ...,
"message": ...
}
/**
* If data is non-null and defined:
* - wraps value in object with statusCode and meta properties
* If null or undefined
* - returns a Boom notFound error object
**/
Calibrate.response(data [, meta])
/**
* If is a Boom Error object
* - returns object as is
* If is a non Boom Error Object
* - returns a Boom badImplementaion Error Object
**/
Calibrate.error(data)
/**
* **For use with Hapi.js framework (http://hapijs.com)**
* Decorates the reply interface with the calibrate method
**/
Calibrate.decorate // register as a hapijs plugin
/**
* If decorating your server using a Glue (https://github.com/hapijs/glue) manifest,
* you can use `calibrate/decorate` as the plugin name.
* Background: https://github.com/johnbrett/calibrate/issues/55
**/
Example in Hapijs:
'use strict';
const Hapi = require('hapi');
const Calibrate = require('calibrate');
const server = new Hapi.Server({ port: 3000 });
(async () => await server.register({ plugin: Calibrate.hapi, options: { onResponse: false } }))(); //
server.route([
{
method: 'GET',
path: '/user/{id}',
handler: function (request, h) { // Using Promises
const promise = User.findById(request.params.id)
.then(Calibrate.response) // Formats Response
.catch(Calibrate.error); // Errors caught and wrapped
return h.response(promise); // Return Calibrated Response
}
},
{
method: 'GET',
path: '/team/{id}',
handler: function (request, h) { // Using Callbacks
Team.findById(request.params.id, (err, team) => {
if (err) { // Catch any errors
return h.response(Calibrate.error(err)); // Errors caught and wrapped
}
return h.response(Calibrate.response(team)); // Return Calibrate Response
});
}
},
{
method: 'GET',
path: '/team/{id}',
handler: function (request, h) { // Using new decorator function
Team.findById(request.params.id, (err, team) => {
if(err) { // Catch any errors
return h.calibrate(err); // Using decorator function
}
return h.calibrate(team); // Using decorator function
});
}
}
]);
(async () => await server.start())();
});
License MIT @ John Brett