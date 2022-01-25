Calendarx
Your go-to, prescribed, Calendar component for React
Calendarx is a state container that makes creating custom calendar components a breeze. With a simple API, Calendarx makes it easy to display days and events, change views, and advance between the months, weeks, and days.
yarn add calendarx
or
npm install calendarx
import { Calendar } from 'calendarx'
import { Row, Column, Events } from './components'
const events = [{ date: new Date(), id: 'birthday-1' }] // optional
export default () => (
<Calendar events={events}>
{({ days, date, goToNext, goToPrev, goToToday }) => (
<div>
<Row>
<span>{date.toDateString()}</span>
<button onClick={() => goToPrev()}><</button>
<button onClick={goToToday}>Today</button>
<button onClick={() => goToNext()}>></button>
</Row>
{days.map((week, i) => (
<Row key={i}>
{week.map((day, j) => (
<Column key={j}>
{day.events.map((event) => (
<Event isToday={day.isToday} key={event.id} {...event} />
))}
</Column>
))}
</Row>
))}
</div>
)}
</Calendar>
)
or use as a React hook:
import { useCalendar } from 'calendarx'
export default MyCalendar() {
const { days } = useCalendar(options)
// ...
}
for an Advanced example, check out:
|Name
|Default
|Type
|Description
children
undefined
Function
|Render prop component. See docs below for the options passed
initialDate,
date
new Date()
Date,
String,
Number,
Moment
initialDate sets the initial state of
date for uncontrolled usage, otherwise use
date for controlled usage. Used as the date to center the calendar around
initialNumDays,
numDays
35
Number
|Number of days the calendar should display. If
numDays > 10, this will be raised to the next multiple of 7. Use
initialNumDays for uncontrolled usage,
numDays for controlled
events
[]
Array<{ date: DateLike } , { startDate: DateLike, endDate: DateLike }>
|Events passed into the calendar. These objects will be injected into the correct array by date. Use
date for an event on a specific date, and
startDate combined with
endDate for events spanning multiple dates
weekStartsOn
0
Number[0-6]
|Weekday to start the week on. Sunday (0) - Saturday (6)
headers
['Sunday', 'Monday', 'Tuesday', 'Wednesday', 'Thursday', 'Friday', 'Saturday']
String[]
|Replace the headers that get passed to
children, for convience
render
undefined
Function
|Optional, same as
children
Note: the
Calendarx days grid will adapt depending on the number of days that are specified
in
numDays. For example, if 4 is passed in, the first column will start with your
initialDate. If 7 is passed in (anything <10), the calendar will align itself to the beginning of the week. If
10 < numDays < 365 (the default is 35), the calendar will align to include the entire month and potentially parts of the previous/next month in order to align the grid with your start of the week (default is Sunday).
The following will be passed to your
props.children or
props.render function:
|Option
|Type
|Description
days
Day[][]
|2-dimensional grid of objects representing each calendar day
date
Date
|Current
date state
view
String{'year','month','week','day'}
|View according to
numDays.
day if <=4,
week if <= 10, month < 365, or
year
jump
Function(n: Number, units: {'years','months','weeks','days'})
|Function to jump a specific amount of time
goToNext
Function()
|Sets
date state to next date according to
numDays/view
goToToday
Function()
|Set the
date state to today
goToPrev
Function()
|Same as
goToNext, but in reverse
goToDate
Function(date: DateLike)
|Set
date state to arbitrary date
Day
This object contains the following fields/getters:
date:
Date
events:
Event[]
isToday:
Boolean
isSame(unit: 'year'|'month'|'week'|'day'): Boolean:
Function
Event
Events will include the other properties you pass alongside
date in your
events prop.
Please do! If you have ideas, bug fixes, or examples to showcase, please submit a PR/issue.
yarn
yarn test
Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):
Michael Fix
💻
Filipe
💻
This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!
This project was inspired by Kyle Stetz's CLNDR.