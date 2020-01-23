A tiny (202B) utility to generate calendar views.
This function (optionally) accepts a date in exchange for a calendar view of that date's month.
The output contains no labels! This is ideal for calendar generator because it allows the developer to easily customize their labels, including full i18n/internationalization support! (Demo)
Additionally, this module is delivered as:
dist/calendarize.mjs
dist/calendarize.js
dist/calendarize.min.js
$ npm install --save calendarize
via Date Instance
import calendarize from 'calendarize';
// Week = [Sun, Mon, Tue, Wed, Thu, Fri, Sat]
const view = calendarize(new Date('2019-12-20'));
//=> [
//=> [ 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7],
//=> [ 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14],
//=> [15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21],
//=> [22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28],
//=> [29, 30, 31, 0, 0, 0, 0],
//=> ]
via Date String
import calendarize from 'calendarize';
// Week = [Sun, Mon, Tue, Wed, Thu, Fri, Sat]
const view = calendarize('Nov 01, 2019');
//=> [
//=> [ 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 2],
//=> [ 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9],
//=> [10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16],
//=> [17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23],
//=> [24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30],
//=> ]
with Weeks starting on Monday
Note: Uses the
offsetparameter.
import calendarize from 'calendarize';
// Week = [Mon, Tue, Wed, Thu, Fri, Sat, Sun]
const view = calendarize('Nov 01, 2019', 1);
//=> [
//=> [ 0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 2, 3],
//=> [ 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10],
//=> [11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17],
//=> [18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24],
//=> [25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, 0],
//=> ]
Returns:
Array<Week>
An Array of
Week Arrays is returned.
Each
Week is an Array of 7 numbers, wherein each index is the
Day of the week and each value is the numerical date.
The index is forwarded from
Date.getDay, which means that index: 0 is Sunday.
Important: A value of zero (
0) represents a date that exists beyond the current month view.
Type:
string |
number |
Date
Default:
new Date() – aka, today
The date you want to process.
Important: Your
string|numbervalue will be cast to a
Dateobject, which means Node.js may apply incorrect timezone!
Type:
number
Default:
0
A positive or negative day offset to modify which day of the week the calendar should start.
This offset is relative to Sunday – so, by default, an offset of
0 will mean that your Weeks will start on Sundays.
Note: Some parts of the globe expect calendars to start on Sunday, Saturday, or Monday: see map
Example Offsets
1
2
5 or
-2
6 or
-1
If you use
offset: 1, this means you want the
Weeks to start on Monday. In turn, the 0th value of each
Week array will be Monday's date.
// The first week of Jan 2020:
// start = Sunday (default)
calendarize('Jan 01, 2020');
// => [[0, 0, 0, 1, 2, 3, 4], ...]
// (days: [S, M, T, W, T, F, S])
// start = Monday (offset: 1)
calendarize('Jan 01, 2020', 1);
// => [[0, 0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5], ...]
// (days: [M, T, W, T, F, S, S])
