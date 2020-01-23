openbase logo
cal

calendarize

by Luke Edwards
1.1.1

A tiny (202B) utility to generate calendar views.

Readme

calendarize build status codecov

This function (optionally) accepts a date in exchange for a calendar view of that date's month.

The output contains no labels! This is ideal for calendar generator because it allows the developer to easily customize their labels, including full i18n/internationalization support! (Demo)

Additionally, this module is delivered as:

Install

$ npm install --save calendarize

Usage

via Date Instance

import calendarize from 'calendarize';

// Week = [Sun, Mon, Tue, Wed, Thu, Fri, Sat]
const view = calendarize(new Date('2019-12-20'));
//=> [
//=>   [ 1,  2,  3,  4,  5,  6,  7],
//=>   [ 8,  9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14],
//=>   [15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21],
//=>   [22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28],
//=>   [29, 30, 31,  0,  0,  0,  0],
//=> ]

via Date String

import calendarize from 'calendarize';

// Week = [Sun, Mon, Tue, Wed, Thu, Fri, Sat]
const view = calendarize('Nov 01, 2019');
//=> [
//=>   [ 0,  0,  0,  0,  0,  1,  2],
//=>   [ 3,  4,  5,  6,  7,  8,  9],
//=>   [10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16],
//=>   [17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23],
//=>   [24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30],
//=> ]

with Weeks starting on Monday

Note: Uses the offset parameter.

import calendarize from 'calendarize';

// Week = [Mon, Tue, Wed, Thu, Fri, Sat, Sun]
const view = calendarize('Nov 01, 2019', 1);
//=> [
//=>   [ 0,  0,  0,  0,  1,  2,  3],
//=>   [ 4,  5,  6,  7,  8,  9, 10],
//=>   [11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17],
//=>   [18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24],
//=>   [25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30,  0],
//=> ]

API

calendarize(date?, offset?)

Returns: Array<Week>

An Array of Week Arrays is returned.

Each Week is an Array of 7 numbers, wherein each index is the Day of the week and each value is the numerical date.
The index is forwarded from Date.getDay, which means that index: 0 is Sunday.

Important: A value of zero (0) represents a date that exists beyond the current month view.

date

Type: string | number | Date
Default: new Date() – aka, today

The date you want to process.

Important: Your string|number value will be cast to a Date object, which means Node.js may apply incorrect timezone!

offset

Type: number
Default: 0

A positive or negative day offset to modify which day of the week the calendar should start.
This offset is relative to Sunday – so, by default, an offset of 0 will mean that your Weeks will start on Sundays.

Note: Some parts of the globe expect calendars to start on Sunday, Saturday, or Monday: see map

Example Offsets

  • Monday: 1
  • Tuesday: 2
  • ...
  • Friday: 5 or -2
  • Saturday: 6 or -1

If you use offset: 1, this means you want the Weeks to start on Monday. In turn, the 0th value of each Week array will be Monday's date.

// The first week of Jan 2020:

// start = Sunday (default)
calendarize('Jan 01, 2020');
// =>    [[0, 0, 0, 1, 2, 3, 4], ...]
// (days: [S, M, T, W, T, F, S])

// start = Monday (offset: 1)
calendarize('Jan 01, 2020', 1);
// =>    [[0, 0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5], ...]
// (days: [M, T, W, T, F, S, S])

License

MIT © Luke Edwards

