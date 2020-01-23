calendarize

A tiny (202B) utility to generate calendar views.

This function (optionally) accepts a date in exchange for a calendar view of that date's month.

The output contains no labels! This is ideal for calendar generator because it allows the developer to easily customize their labels, including full i18n/internationalization support! (Demo)

Additionally, this module is delivered as:

ES Module : dist/calendarize.mjs

: CommonJS : dist/calendarize.js

: UMD: dist/calendarize.min.js

Install

$ npm install

Usage

via Date Instance

import calendarize from 'calendarize' ; const view = calendarize( new Date ( '2019-12-20' ));

via Date String

import calendarize from 'calendarize' ; const view = calendarize( 'Nov 01, 2019' );

with Weeks starting on Monday

Note: Uses the offset parameter.

import calendarize from 'calendarize' ; const view = calendarize( 'Nov 01, 2019' , 1 );

API

Returns: Array<Week>

An Array of Week Arrays is returned.

Each Week is an Array of 7 numbers, wherein each index is the Day of the week and each value is the numerical date.

The index is forwarded from Date.getDay , which means that index: 0 is Sunday.

Important: A value of zero ( 0 ) represents a date that exists beyond the current month view.

Type: string | number | Date

Default: new Date() – aka, today

The date you want to process.

Important: Your string|number value will be cast to a Date object, which means Node.js may apply incorrect timezone!

offset

Type: number

Default: 0

A positive or negative day offset to modify which day of the week the calendar should start.

This offset is relative to Sunday – so, by default, an offset of 0 will mean that your Weeks will start on Sundays.

Note: Some parts of the globe expect calendars to start on Sunday, Saturday, or Monday: see map

Example Offsets

Monday: 1

Tuesday: 2

...

Friday: 5 or -2

or Saturday: 6 or -1

If you use offset: 1 , this means you want the Week s to start on Monday. In turn, the 0th value of each Week array will be Monday's date.

calendarize( 'Jan 01, 2020' ); calendarize( 'Jan 01, 2020' , 1 );

License

MIT © Luke Edwards