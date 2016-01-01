Calendar heatmap graph

This d3.js heatmap representing time series data is used to visualize tracked time over the past year, showing details for each of the days on demand.

Includes a global overview of multiple years and visualizations of year, month, week and day overview with zoom for details-on-demand.

Inspired by Github's contribution graph

Based on Calendar View by Mike Bostock

Aaand D3.js Calendar Heatmap by Darragh Kirwan

Install

Install 'calendar-heatmap-graph' with bower

bower install calendar-heatmap-graph

Install 'calendar-heatmap-graph' with npm

npm install calendar-heatmap-graph

Or include files directly in your html:

< link rel = "stylesheet" type = "text/css" href = "dist/calendar-heatmap.min.css" > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "dist/calendar-heatmap.min.js" > </ script >

Properties

Property Usage Default Required data Time series data from max a year back none yes container Div to place the calendar in placed where function called no color Theme hex color #45ff00 no overview Initial overview type (choices are: year, month, day) year no handler Handler function is fired on click of a time entry in daily overview none no

Example data

Time series data where each day has a total time tracked (in seconds).

Details, if provided, are shown in a tooltip on mouseover in different overviews.

var data = [{ "date" : "2016-01-01" , "total" : 17164 , "details" : [{ "name" : "Project 1" , "date" : "2016-01-01 12:30:45" , "value" : 9192 }, { "name" : "Project 2" , "date" : "2016-01-01 13:37:00" , "value" : 6753 }, ..... { "name" : "Project N" , "date" : "2016-01-01 17:52:41" , "value" : 1219 }] }]

Additionally you may specify a color to be used as the primary color for that data point in daily overview, for example:

var data = [{ "date" : "2017-01-01" , "total" : 18456 , "color" : "red" , ..... }]

Optimization

In some cases details array could be large and in order to fit the data into the tooltip a short summary is generated with distinct projects and their total tracked time for that date. In terms of optimization, summary data can be computed server-side and passed in using the ``summary'' attribute. And in addition to the data structure described above this would result in a summary dictionary with distinct project names and total values of tracked time in seconds, e.g.:

var data = [{ "date" : "2016-01-01" , "total" : 17164 , "details" : [.....], "summary" : [{ "name" : "Project 1" , "value" : 9192 }, { "name" : "Project 2" , "value" : 6753 }, ..... { "name" : "Project N" , "value" : 1219 }] }]

See index.html for an example implementation with random data or click here for a live demo.

Angular directive

If you want to use this heatmap as an Angular directive (version 1.x), see angular-calendar-heatmap

Or as an Angular component (version 2.x), see angular2-calendar-heatmap

React component

If you want to use this heatmap as a React component, see reactjs-calendar-heatmap

