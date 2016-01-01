openbase logo
Readme

Calendar heatmap graph

This d3.js heatmap representing time series data is used to visualize tracked time over the past year, showing details for each of the days on demand.

Includes a global overview of multiple years and visualizations of year, month, week and day overview with zoom for details-on-demand.

Inspired by Github's contribution graph

Based on Calendar View by Mike Bostock
Aaand D3.js Calendar Heatmap by Darragh Kirwan

Demo

Click here for a live demo.

Global overview

calendar heatmap - global overview

Year overview

calendar heatmap - year overview

Month overview

calendar heatmap - month overview

Week overview

calendar heatmap - week overview

Day overview

calendar heatmap - day overview

Install

  • Install 'calendar-heatmap-graph' with bower
bower install calendar-heatmap-graph
  • Install 'calendar-heatmap-graph' with npm
npm install calendar-heatmap-graph
  • Or include files directly in your html:
<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="dist/calendar-heatmap.min.css">
<script type="text/javascript" src="dist/calendar-heatmap.min.js"></script>

Properties

PropertyUsageDefaultRequired
dataTime series data from max a year backnoneyes
containerDiv to place the calendar inplaced where function calledno
colorTheme hex color#45ff00no
overviewInitial overview type (choices are: year, month, day)yearno
handlerHandler function is fired on click of a time entry in daily overviewnoneno

Example data

Time series data where each day has a total time tracked (in seconds).
Details, if provided, are shown in a tooltip on mouseover in different overviews.

var data = [{
  "date": "2016-01-01",
  "total": 17164,
  "details": [{
    "name": "Project 1",
    "date": "2016-01-01 12:30:45",
    "value": 9192
  }, {
    "name": "Project 2",
    "date": "2016-01-01 13:37:00",
    "value": 6753
  },
  .....
  {
    "name": "Project N",
    "date": "2016-01-01 17:52:41",
    "value": 1219
  }]
}]

Additionally you may specify a color to be used as the primary color for that data point in daily overview, for example:

var data = [{
  "date": "2017-01-01",
  "total": 18456,
  "color": "red",
  .....
}]

Optimization

In some cases details array could be large and in order to fit the data into the tooltip a short summary is generated with distinct projects and their total tracked time for that date. In terms of optimization, summary data can be computed server-side and passed in using the ``summary'' attribute. And in addition to the data structure described above this would result in a summary dictionary with distinct project names and total values of tracked time in seconds, e.g.:

var data = [{
  "date": "2016-01-01",
  "total": 17164,
  "details": [.....],
  "summary": [{
    "name": "Project 1",
    "value": 9192
  }, {
    "name": "Project 2",
    "value": 6753
  },
  .....
  {
    "name": "Project N",
    "value": 1219
  }]
}]

See index.html for an example implementation with random data or click here for a live demo.

Angular directive

If you want to use this heatmap as an Angular directive (version 1.x), see angular-calendar-heatmap

Or as an Angular component (version 2.x), see angular2-calendar-heatmap

React component

If you want to use this heatmap as a React component, see reactjs-calendar-heatmap

Dependencies

