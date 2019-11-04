Functions inspired by the calendar module from the Python standard library.
The
monthDates function builds an array of weeks to display one month,
starting on Sunday (default) or Monday. Each week is an array of seven Date
instances, including dates from the month before or after, as needed to fill
the first and last weeks.
Optional formatting functions may be passed as third and fourth arguments: one to format each date, the other to format each week.
> cal = new c.Calendar(); // weeks start on Sunday by default
> m = cal.monthDates(2012,0, // January is 0 in JS Date
... function(d) {return (' '+d.getDate()).slice(-2)},
... function(w) {return w.join(' | ')}
);
> for (i=0; i<m.length; i++) console.log(m[i]);
1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7
8 | 9 | 10 | 11 | 12 | 13 | 14
15 | 16 | 17 | 18 | 19 | 20 | 21
22 | 23 | 24 | 25 | 26 | 27 | 28
29 | 30 | 31 | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4
The
monthDays function calls
monthDates passing a simple function which
returns the day number from a date, or zero if the date does not belong to the
month.
> cal = new Calendar(1); // weeks starting on Monday
> m = cal.monthDays(2012, 1);
> for (i=0; i<m.length; i++) console.log(m[i]);
[0, 0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5]
[6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12]
[13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19]
[20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26]
[27, 28, 29, 0, 0, 0, 0]