We recommend you check out Esri's Calcite Design System!
You can find the full docs for Calcite React here: https://calcite-react.netlify.com
Calcite React is a component library built in React and used by Esri. It is an implementation of Calcite, the geo-centric design language of Esri, aimed at helping React developers to quickly build components that adhere to the Calcite design language.
npm i calcite-react
Calcite React components rely on
<CalciteThemeProvider /> to access our theme
via React Context. All Calcite React
components must be wrapped in this provider component in order to render
properly. In most cases, it's recommended to wrap your entire app at the highest
level.
import React from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
import CalciteThemeProvider from 'calcite-react/CalciteThemeProvider';
import App from 'path/to/App';
ReactDOM.render(
<CalciteThemeProvider>
<App />
</CalciteThemeProvider>,
document.getElementById('root')
);
Below is a simple example of importing and using two Calcite React components.
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import Button from 'calcite-react/Button';
import { CalciteH1 } from 'calcite-react/Elements';
class App extends Component {
render() {
return (
<div>
<CalciteH1>My App uses Calcite headers and buttons!</CalciteH1>
<Button>A Calcite Button!</Button>
</div>
);
}
}
export default App;
Right-to-left (RTL) is supported by Calcite React components with the
dir="rtl"
attribute. The attribute must be applied to the
html element to be inherited
properly by the library. This will mirror all components including changing the
placement used by
Tooltip,
Popover, and
Drawer.
<html dir="rtl" ...>
