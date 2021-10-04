This project is deprecated and is not recommended for future development.

We recommend you check out Esri's Calcite Design System!

Documentation

You can find the full docs for Calcite React here: https://calcite-react.netlify.com

Calcite React

Calcite React is a component library built in React and used by Esri. It is an implementation of Calcite, the geo-centric design language of Esri, aimed at helping React developers to quickly build components that adhere to the Calcite design language.

Installation

npm i calcite-react

Usage

Theme Provider

Calcite React components rely on <CalciteThemeProvider /> to access our theme via React Context. All Calcite React components must be wrapped in this provider component in order to render properly. In most cases, it's recommended to wrap your entire app at the highest level.

import React from 'react' ; import ReactDOM from 'react-dom' ; import CalciteThemeProvider from 'calcite-react/CalciteThemeProvider' ; import App from 'path/to/App' ; ReactDOM.render( < CalciteThemeProvider > < App /> </ CalciteThemeProvider > , document .getElementById( 'root' ) );

Components

Below is a simple example of importing and using two Calcite React components.

import React, { Component } from 'react' ; import Button from 'calcite-react/Button' ; import { CalciteH1 } from 'calcite-react/Elements' ; class App extends Component { render() { return ( < div > < CalciteH1 > My App uses Calcite headers and buttons! </ CalciteH1 > < Button > A Calcite Button! </ Button > </ div > ); } } export default App;

RTL

Right-to-left (RTL) is supported by Calcite React components with the dir="rtl" attribute. The attribute must be applied to the html element to be inherited properly by the library. This will mirror all components including changing the placement used by Tooltip , Popover , and Drawer .

<html dir= "rtl" ...>

References

Licensing

Copyright 2019 Esri

Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. You may obtain a copy of the License at

http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0

Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. See the License for the specific language governing permissions and limitations under the License.

A copy of the license is available in the repository's LICENSE file.