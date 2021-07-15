Description

A date/time picker for react (using bootstrap). This is a react wrapper around an existing jQuery/bootstrap library (it is not a pure react port):

bootstrap-daterangepicker

Getting Started

Install the needed peer dependencies: npm install --save bootstrap-daterangepicker react jquery moment Install the module with: npm install --save react-bootstrap-daterangepicker Include the bootstrap@4 css and fonts in your project. (aka import 'bootstrap/dist/css/bootstrap.css'; ) Include the bootstrap-daterangepicker css in your project. (aka import 'bootstrap-daterangepicker/daterangepicker.css'; ) This is a commonjs library. You will need a tool like browserify/webpack/etc to build your code.

import React, { Component } from 'react' ; import DateRangePicker from 'react-bootstrap-daterangepicker' ; import 'bootstrap/dist/css/bootstrap.css' ; import 'bootstrap-daterangepicker/daterangepicker.css' ; class MyComponent { render() { return ( < DateRangePicker initialSettings = {{ startDate: ' 1 / 1 / 2014 ', endDate: ' 3 / 1 / 2014 ' }} > < button > Click Me To Open Picker! </ button > </ DateRangePicker > ); } }

Documentation

For in depth documentation, see the original bootstrap-daterangepicker project page.

You can pass all the settings from the original plugin to the initialSettings prop:

<input>, alwaysShowCalendars, applyButtonClasses, applyClass, autoApply, autoUpdateInput, buttonClasses, cancelButtonClasses, cancelClass, dateLimit, drops, endDate, isCustomDate, isInvalidDate, linkedCalendars, locale, maxDate, maxSpan, maxYear, minDate, minYear, moment, opens, parentEl, ranges, showCustomRangeLabel, showDropdowns, showISOWeekNumbers, showWeekNumbers, singleDatePicker, startDate, template, timePicker, timePicker24Hour, timePickerIncrement, timePickerSeconds

You can listen to the following 8 events:

onShow : callback(event, picker) thrown when the widget is shown

: thrown when the widget is shown onHide : callback(event, picker) thrown when the widget is hidden

: thrown when the widget is hidden onShowCalendar : callback(event, picker) thrown when the calendar is shown

: thrown when the calendar is shown onHideCalendar : callback(event, picker) thrown when the calendar is hidden

: thrown when the calendar is hidden onApply : callback(event, picker) thrown when the apply button is clicked

: thrown when the apply button is clicked onCancel : callback(event, picker) thrown when the cancel button is clicked

: thrown when the cancel button is clicked onEvent : callback(event, picker) thrown when any of the 6 events above are triggered

: thrown when any of the 6 events above are triggered onCallback: callback(start, end, label) thrown when the start/end dates change

You MUST pass a single child element to the <DateRangePicker /> component- and it MUST be a DOM element. Passing custom react components is not currently supported b/c this lib needs a single dom node to initialize.

NOTE: This component should be used as an Uncontrolled Component. If you try to control the value of your child <input /> , then you will probably encounter issues.

There are 2 methods from the upstream lib that can be called: setStartDate and setEndDate , but you need to use refs when doing so. Please view the storybook for an example of this.

Examples

For more usage examples, please view the storybook:

https://projects.skratchdot.com/react-bootstrap-daterangepicker/

Simple button example

<DateRangePicker> < button type = "button" className = "btn btn-primary" > click to open </ button > </ DateRangePicker >

Simple input example

<DateRangePicker> < input type = "text" className = "form-control" /> </ DateRangePicker >

<DateRangePicker initialSettings={{ startDate : '01/01/2020' , endDate : '01/15/2020' }} > < input type = "text" className = "form-control" /> </ DateRangePicker >

Example event handler:

class SomeReactComponent extends React . Component { handleEvent(event, picker) { console .log(picker.startDate); } handleCallback(start, end, label) { console .log(start, end, label); } render() { return ( < DateRangePicker onEvent = {this.handleEvent} onCallback = {this.handleCallback} > < input /> </ DateRangePicker > ; } }

Release Notes

Release notes can be found in the Changelog.

NOTE: Please submit a PR if there are other date pickers you can recommend

License

Copyright (c) 2014 skratchdot

Uses the original bootstrap-daterangepicker license.