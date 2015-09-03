Interactive multi-layer pie chart

Demo

Webpack Chart

Install

npm i -S cake-chart

Simple Example

import CakeChart from 'cake-chart' ; const TREE = { value: 100 , label: 'SUM = 100' , children: [{ value: 50 , children: [{ value: 10 }, { value: 20 }] }, { value: 30 }, { value: 20 }] }; ... render () { return ( <CakeChart data={TREE} /> ); }

Advanced Example

Tree Navigation

CakeChart is a quite dumb component that renders provided tree, but doesn't navigate through it, so you have to implement that part yourself. Which is not hard though.

const TREE = { ... }; function findParentNode ( node, child, parent = null ) { if (node === child) return parent; for ( let c of child.children || []) { const p = findParent(node, c, child); if (p) return p; } } class InteractiveCakeChart extends React . Component { constructor (props) { super (props); this .state = { selectedNode : TREE } } render() { return ( < CakeChart data = {this.state.selectedNode} onClick = {this.handleClick} /> ); } handleClick = (node) => { if (node === this.state.selectedNode) { /* user clicked on the chart center - rendering parent node */ this.setState({ selectedNode: findParentNode(node, TREE) || TREE }); } else { this.setState({ selectedNode: node }); } } }

Customization