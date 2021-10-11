Cachios

A simple axios cache wrapper using node-cache .

Cachios is meant to be a replacement for the following pattern:

const axios = require ( 'axios' ); const resources = {}; function getResource ( id ) { if (!resources[id]) { return axios.get( `/api/thing/ ${id} ` ).then( ( resp ) => { resources[id] = resp.data; return resp.data; }); } else { return Promise .resolve(resources[id]); } }

With Cachios, this is replaced with:

const cachios = require ( 'cachios' ); function getResource ( id ) { return cachios.get( `/api/thing/ ${id} ` ).then( ( resp ) => { return resp.data; }); }

The following axios methods are supported:

request

get

delete

head

options

post

put

patch

The entire response is not cached, and is instead trimmed down (by default) to status and data . To configure this, see "Custom Response Copier".

Installation

npm install --save cachios

Examples

Basic:

const cachios = require ( 'cachios' ); cachios.get( 'https://jsonplaceholder.typicode.com/posts/1' , { ttl : 300 , }).then( console .log);

Custom axios client:

import axios from './configured-axios' ; const cachios = require ( 'cachios' ); const cachiosInstance = cachios.create(axios); const postData = { }; cachiosInstance.post( '/posts/1' , postData, { ttl : 30 , }).then( ( resp ) => { console .log(resp.status); const data = resp.data; console .log(data.title); console .log(data.body); });

Multiple cached GET requests: Runkit

Multiple cached GET requests with different query parameters: Runkit

Configuration

TTL

To set the cache TTL, pass it in with your request config:

const cachios = require ( 'cachios' ); cachios.get( 'url' , { ttl : , }); const postData = {}; cachios.post( 'url' , postData, { headers : ... ttl: 60 , });

Force Ignore Cache

To ignore existing cache items and force a fresh request to go through, use force: true :

const cachios = require ( 'cachios' ); cachios.get( 'url' ); cachios.get( 'url' , { force : true , });

Custom Axios Instance

Cachios also supports using a pre-configured axios instance:

const cachios = require ( 'cachios' ); const axios = require ( 'axios' ); const axiosInstance = axios.create({ baseURL : 'https://jsonplaceholder.typicode.com' , }); const cachiosInstance = cachios.create(axiosInstance);

Custom Cache Configuration

Internally, Cachios uses node-cache with sane defaults. To configure it yourself, pass it during cachios.create :

const cachios = require ( 'cachios' ); const axios = require ( 'axios' ); const cachiosInstance = cachios.create(axios, { stdTTL : 0 , checkperiod : 0 , });

Alternative Cache Implementation

Don't want to use node-cache ? The .cache property can be overridden.

cachios expects the cache implementation to work as follows:

cachios.cache = { get (cacheKey), /** cacheKey: string cacheValue: mixed ttl: number|undefined store the value `cacheValue` under `cacheKey` for `ttl` seconds. if `ttl` is not set , it is assumed the value is stored forever. synchronous, asynchronous, and promise-returning functions are supported. */ set (cacheKey, cacheValue, ttl), }

Example using lru-cache :

const cachios = require ( 'cachios' ); const LRU = require ( 'lru-cache' ); cachios.cache = LRU( 500 ); cachios.get( 'http://example.com/' ) .then( () => cachios.get( 'http://example.com/' )); .then( () => { console .log(cachios.cache.itemCount); });

Example of persistent cache with keyv and @keyv/sqlite :

const cachios = require ( 'cachios' ); const Keyv = require ( 'keyv' ); cachios.cache = new Keyv( 'sqlite://cache.sqlite' ); cachios.get( 'http://example.com/' ) .then( () => cachios.get( 'http://example.com/' )); .then( () => cachios.cache.opts.store.query( 'SELECT COUNT(*) as count FROM keyv' )) .then( ( cacheSize ) => { console .log(cacheSize[ 0 ].count); });

Custom Response Copier

By default, Cachios uses the following function to trim responses:

function defaultResponseCopier ( response ) { return { status : response.status, data : response.data, }; }

This was originally implemented because of errors during response storage.

To change what is saved, set the getResponseCopy property of your Cachios instance:

const cachios = require ( 'cachios' ); cachios.getResponseCopy = function ( response ) { return { status : response.status, statusText : response.statusText, data : response.data, }; };

Custom Cache Identifier

By default, Cachios uses the following function to create a unique cache identifier:

function defaultCacheIdentifer ( config ) { return { method : config.method, url : config.url, params : config.params, data : config.data, }; }

To override this, set the getCacheIdentifier property of your Cachios instance:

const cachios = require ( 'cachios' ); cachios.getCacheIdentifier = function ( config ) { return { method : config.method, url : config.url, params : config.params, data : config.data, headers : config.headers, }; };

License

MIT