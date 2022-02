A coffeeify version that caches previously compiled coffee-script to optimize the coffee-script compilation step.

Installation

npm install caching-coffeeify

API

The API is exactly the same as original coffeeify, so pleas refer to its documentation

Note

The caching only adds benefit if you are compiling and building the bundle on the fly on a running server. If you are using coffeeify as part of the build script or from the command line, caching doesn't add any benefit and you should use the orginal coffeeify instead.