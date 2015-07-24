Cacher

What is it?

HTTP Caching implemented as express middleware, with pluggable backends for support for a variety of caching servers (memcached, redis, etc)

Features

Set expiry times per-app or per-route. It sets proper headers for client caching

Avoids the thundering heard by smartly refreshing the cache

Emits hit or miss events so you can track your hitrate

Simple invalidations

Overrides for custom cache keys and dev mode support

Obeys (some) client Cache-Control headers

What does it look like?

var Cacher = require ( "cacher" ) var cacher = new Cacher() CacherMemcached = require ( 'cacher-memcached' ) var cacher = new Cacher( new CacherMemcached( 'host1:12345' )) app.use(cacher.cache( 'seconds' , 30 )) app.get( "/long-cache" , cacher.cache( 'days' ), ...) app.get( "/short-cache" , cacher.cache( 'minute' ), ...) app.get( "/no-cache" , cacher.cache( false ), ...) app.use(cacher.cacheHourly()) app.get( "/long-cache" , cacher.cacheDays( 2 ), ...) cacher.invalidate( '/home' ) cacher.on( "hit" , function ( key ) { console .log( "woohoo!" ) }) cacher.on( "miss" , function ( key ) { console .log( "doh!" ) }) cacher.on( "error" , function ( err ) { console .log(err) }) var env = process.env.NODE_ENV || 'development' if (env === 'development' ) { cacher.noCaching = true } cacher.genCacheKey = function ( req ) { return req.path + req.header( 'user-agent' ) } cacher.genCacheTtl = function ( res, origTtl ) { if (res.statusCode >= 400 ) { return 0 } return origTtl }

Backends

Currently, Cacher comes bundled with an in-memory cache

Backends are distributed as separate modules:

Backend Client Api

If you want to implement your own backend, the API is really simple:

function MyBackend ( ... ) { } MyBackend.prototype.get = function ( key, cb ) {} MyBackend.prototype.set = function ( key, cacheObject, ttlInSeconds, [cb] ) {} MyBackend.prototype.invalidate = function ( key, [cb] ) {}

Testing your backend

Run unit tests using your backend by doing the following: