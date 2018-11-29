MongoDB standalone caching library for Node.JS and also cache engine for cacheman.

Instalation

$ npm install cacheman-mongo

Usage

var CachemanMongo = require ( 'cacheman-mongo' ); var cache = new CachemanMongo(); cache.set( 'my key' , { foo : 'bar' }, function ( error ) { if (error) throw error; cache.get( 'my key' , function ( error, value ) { if (error) throw error; console .log(value); cache.del( 'my key' , function ( error ) { if (error) throw error; console .log( 'value deleted' ); }); }); });

API

Create cacheman-mongo instance. options are mongo valid options including port , host , database and collection .

var options = { port : 9999 , host : '127.0.0.1' , username : 'beto' , password : 'my-p@ssw0rd' database : 'my-cache-db' , collection : 'my-collection' , compression : false }; var cache = new CachemanMongo(options);

You can also pass a valid mongodb connection string as first arguments like this:

var options = { collection : 'account' }; var cache = new CachemanMongo( 'mongodb://127.0.0.1:27017/blog' , options);

Or pass a mongodb db instance directly as client:

MongoClient.connect( 'mongodb://127.0.0.1:27017/blog' , function ( err, db ) { var cache = new CachemanMongo(db, { collection : 'account' }); cache = new CachemanMongo({ client : db, collection : 'account' }); });

Cache Value Compression

MongoDB has a 16MB document size limit, and, currently, does not have built in support for compression. You can enable cache value compression for large Buffers by setting the compression options to true , this will use the native node zlib module to compress with gzip . It only compresses Buffers because of the complexity in correctly decompressing and deserializing the variety of data structures and string encodings.

Thanks to @Jared314 for adding this feature.

var cache = new Cache({ compression : true }); cache.set( 'test1' , new Buffer( "something big" ), function ( err ) {...});

Stores or updates a value.

cache.set( 'foo' , { a : 'bar' }, function ( err, value ) { if (err) throw err; console .log(value); });

Or add a TTL(Time To Live) in seconds like this:

cache.set( 'foo' , { a : 'bar' }, 60 , function ( err, value ) { if (err) throw err; console .log(value); });

Retreives a value for a given key, if there is no value for the given key a null value will be returned.

cache.get( 'foo' , function ( err, value ) { if (err) throw err; console .log(value); });

Deletes a key out of the cache.

cache.del( 'foo' , function ( err ) { if (err) throw err; });

Clear the cache entirely, throwing away all values.

cache.clear( function ( err ) { if (err) throw err; });

Run tests

$ make test

