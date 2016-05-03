openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
cf

cacheman-file

by Taron Foxworth
0.2.1 (see all)

File caching library for Node.JS and also cache engine for cacheman

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

637

GitHub Stars

34

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

cacheman-file

Build Status NPM version

File caching library for Node.JS and also cache engine for cacheman.

Instalation

$ npm install cacheman-file

Usage

var CachemanFile = require('cacheman-file');
var cache = new CachemanFile();

// set the value
cache.set('my key', { foo: 'bar' }, function (error) {

  if (error) throw error;

  // get the value
  cache.get('my key', function (error, value) {

    if (error) throw error;

    console.log(value); //-> {foo:"bar"}

    // delete entry
    cache.del('my key', function (error){

      if (error) throw error;

      console.log('value deleted');
    });

  });
});

API

CachemanFile()

Create cacheman-file instance.

var cache = new CachemanFile();

cache.set(key, value, [ttl, [fn]])

Stores or updates a value.

cache.set('foo', { a: 'bar' }, function (err, value) {
  if (err) throw err;
  console.log(value); //-> {a:'bar'}
});

Or add a TTL(Time To Live) in seconds like this:

// key will expire in 60 seconds
cache.set('foo', { a: 'bar' }, 60, function (err, value) {
  if (err) throw err;
  console.log(value); //-> {a:'bar'}
});

cache.get(key, fn)

Retrieves a value for a given key, if there is no value for the given key a null value will be returned.

cache.get(function (err, value) {
  if (err) throw err;
  console.log(value);
});

cache.del(key, [fn])

Deletes a key out of the cache.

cache.del('foo', function (err) {
  if (err) throw err;
  // foo was deleted
});

cache.clear([fn])

Clear the cache entirely, throwing away all values.

cache.clear(function (err) {
  if (err) throw err;
  // cache is now clear
});

cache.getAll([fn])

Get all entries in the cache. Entries are returned as an array

cache.set('foo', { a: 'bar' }, 10, function (err, result) {
  cache.getAll(function (err, results) {
    console.log(results) // [ { a: 'bar' } ]
  });
});

Run tests

$ make test

License

(The MIT License)

Copyright (c) 2013 Taron Foxworth <taronfoxworth@gmail.com> , Jeremiah Harlan <jeremiah.harlan@gmail.com>

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the 'Software'), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED 'AS IS', WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial