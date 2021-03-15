⚠️ Seeking New Maintainer

When I wrote this library I used Mongo at work and needed a good caching solution. I no longer use Mongo, and so supporting this library has become a hassle.

If you would like to take over maintaining this project, please open an issue. Thank you!

cachegoose

Mongoose caching that actually works.

About

A Mongoose caching module that works exactly how you would expect it to, with the latest version of Mongoose.

Important: If you are using Mongoose 4. x or below, you need to use version 4.0 .1 of this library. his is due to Mongoose 5. x no longer having a custom Promise solution(which previous version of this library relied upon). - https://github.com/Automattic/mongoose/issues/2917

Usage

var mongoose = require ( 'mongoose' ); var cachegoose = require ( 'cachegoose' ); cachegoose(mongoose, { engine : 'redis' , port : 6379 , host : 'localhost' }); Record .find({ some_condition : true }) .cache( 30 ) .exec( function ( err, records ) { ... }); Record .aggregate() .group({ total : { $sum : '$some_field' } }) .cache( 0 ) .exec( function ( err, aggResults ) { ... });

You can also pass a custom key into the .cache() method, which you can then use later to clear the cached content.

var mongoose = require ( 'mongoose' ); var cachegoose = require ( 'cachegoose' ); cachegoose(mongoose, { engine : 'redis' , port : 6379 , host : 'localhost' }); var userId = '1234567890' ; Children .find({ parentId : userId }) .cache( 0 , userId + '-children' ) .exec( function ( err, records ) { ... }); ChildrenSchema.post( 'save' , function ( child ) { cachegoose.clearCache(child.parentId + '-children' ); });

Insert .cache() into the queries you want to cache, and they will be cached. Works with select , lean , sort , and anything else that will modify the results of a query.

Clearing the cache

If you want to clear the cache for a specific query, you must specify the cache key yourself:

function getChildrenByParentId ( parentId, cb ) { Children .find({ parentId }) .cache( 0 , ` ${parentId} _children` ) .exec(cb); } function clearChildrenByParentIdCache ( parentId, cb ) { cachegoose.clearCache( ` ${parentId} _children` , cb); }

If you call cachegoose.clearCache(null, cb) without passing a cache key as the first parameter, the entire cache will be cleared for all queries.

Caching populated documents

When a document is returned from the cache, cachegoose will hydrate it, which initializes it's virtuals/methods. Hydrating a populated document will discard any populated fields (see Automattic/mongoose#4727). To cache populated documents without losing child documents, you must use .lean() , however if you do this you will not be able to use any virtuals/methods (it will be a plain object).

Test

npm test