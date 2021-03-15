openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
cac

cachegoose

by Bob Lauer
8.0.0 (see all)

Simple, integrated caching for Mongoose queries.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

5.1K

GitHub Stars

206

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

⚠️ Seeking New Maintainer

When I wrote this library I used Mongo at work and needed a good caching solution. I no longer use Mongo, and so supporting this library has become a hassle.

If you would like to take over maintaining this project, please open an issue. Thank you!

cachegoose

Mongoose caching that actually works.

Build Status

About

A Mongoose caching module that works exactly how you would expect it to, with the latest version of Mongoose.

Important:

If you are using Mongoose 4.x or below, you need to use version 4.0.1 of this library. 

his is due to Mongoose 5.x no longer having a custom Promise solution(which previous
version of this library relied upon). - https://github.com/Automattic/mongoose/issues/2917

Usage

var mongoose = require('mongoose');
var cachegoose = require('cachegoose');

cachegoose(mongoose, {
  engine: 'redis',    /* If you don't specify the redis engine,      */
  port: 6379,         /* the query results will be cached in memory. */
  host: 'localhost'
});

Record
  .find({ some_condition: true })
  .cache(30) // The number of seconds to cache the query.  Defaults to 60 seconds.
  .exec(function(err, records) {
    ...
  });

Record
  .aggregate()
  .group({ total: { $sum: '$some_field' } })
  .cache(0) // Explicitly passing in 0 will cache the results indefinitely.
  .exec(function(err, aggResults) {
    ...
  });

You can also pass a custom key into the .cache() method, which you can then use later to clear the cached content.

var mongoose = require('mongoose');
var cachegoose = require('cachegoose');

cachegoose(mongoose, {
  engine: 'redis',
  port: 6379,
  host: 'localhost'
});

var userId = '1234567890';

Children
  .find({ parentId: userId })
  .cache(0, userId + '-children') /* Will create a redis entry          */
  .exec(function(err, records) {  /* with the key '1234567890-children' */
    ...
  });

ChildrenSchema.post('save', function(child) {
  // Clear the parent's cache, since a new child has been added.
  cachegoose.clearCache(child.parentId + '-children');
});

Insert .cache() into the queries you want to cache, and they will be cached. Works with select, lean, sort, and anything else that will modify the results of a query.

Clearing the cache

If you want to clear the cache for a specific query, you must specify the cache key yourself:

function getChildrenByParentId(parentId, cb) {
  Children
    .find({ parentId })
    .cache(0, `${parentId}_children`)
    .exec(cb);
}

function clearChildrenByParentIdCache(parentId, cb) {
  cachegoose.clearCache(`${parentId}_children`, cb);
}

If you call cachegoose.clearCache(null, cb) without passing a cache key as the first parameter, the entire cache will be cleared for all queries.

Caching populated documents

When a document is returned from the cache, cachegoose will hydrate it, which initializes it's virtuals/methods. Hydrating a populated document will discard any populated fields (see Automattic/mongoose#4727). To cache populated documents without losing child documents, you must use .lean(), however if you do this you will not be able to use any virtuals/methods (it will be a plain object).

Test

npm test

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial