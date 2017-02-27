CacheFactory

CacheFactory is a very simple and useful synchronous key-value store for the browser.

Table of Contents

Installation

NPM

npm install --save cachefactory

Bower

bower install --save cachefactory

Quick Start

import { CacheFactory } from 'cachefactory' ; const cacheFactory = new CacheFactory(); let cache; if (!cacheFactory.exists( 'my-cache' )) { cache = cacheFactory.createCache( 'my-cache' , { deleteOnExpire : 'aggressive' , recycleFreq : 60 * 1000 }); } cache.put( '/books/1' , { title : 'BookOne' , id : 1 });

Documentation

License

