cached-lookup

by Kartik
3.0.2

A Simple Package To Cache And Save On Expensive Lookups & Operations.

Overview

3.3K

GitHub Stars

39

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

CachedLookup: A Simple Package To Cache And Save On Expensive Lookups & Operations.

NPM version NPM downloads Language grade: JavaScript GitHub issues GitHub stars GitHub license

Motivation

This package aims to simplify the task of implementing a short-lived caching system for an endpoint which may be calling another third party API under the hood with a usage/rate limit. This package can also help to alleviate pressure when consuming data from databases or I/O network operations by implementing a short lived cache that does not scale relative to incoming requests.

Features

  • Simple-to-use API
  • TypeScript Support
  • Asynchronous By Nature
  • Customizable Cache Lifetime
  • Dynamic Cache Consumption
  • Extremely Lightweight
  • No Dependencies

Installation

CachedLookup can be installed using node package manager (npm)

npm i cached-lookup

How To Use?

Below is a small snippet that shows how to use a CachedLookup instance.

const CachedLookup = require('cached-lookup');

// Create an instance that caches for 5 seconds
// This will ensure, new data is only fetched every 5 seconds
const CurrencyLookup = new CachedLookup(async () => {
    // Hit some third-party API to retrieve fresh currency data
    const result = await get_currency_values();
    
    // Perform some local parsing of the resolved data
    const parsed = parse_data(result);

    // Return parsed data for cached-lookup to cache and serve instantly for the next 5 seconds
    return parsed;
});

// Some webserver route utilizing the CachedLookup instance to serve currency data
webserver.get('/api/currency', async (request, response) => {
    // This will return the cached value for 5 seconds before retrieving a fresh value
    const data = await CurrencyLookup.cached(5000);
    return response.send(data);
});

CachedLookup

Below is a breakdown of the CachedLookup class.

Constructor Parameters

  • new CachedLookup(Function: lookup): Creates a new CachedLookup instance.
    • lookup [Function]: Lookup handler which is invocated to get fresh results.
      • Note! this callback can be either synchronous or asynchronous.
      • Note! you must return/resolve a value through this callback for the caching to work properly.

CachedLookup Properties

PropertyTypeDescription
valueAnyMost recent cached value
updated_atNumberUnix timestamp in milliseconds of latest update
in_flightBooleanWhether instance is currently looking up a fresh value

CachedLookup Methods

  • cached(Number: max_age): Consumes cached value with a fallback to fresh value if cached value has expired.
    • Returns a Promise which is then resolved to the lookup value.
    • Note parameter max_age should be a Number in milliseconds to specify the maximum acceptable cache age.
    • Note this method will reject when the lookup handler also rejects.
  • fresh(): Retrieves fresh value from the lookup handler.
    • Returns a Promise which is then resolved to the lookup value.
  • expire(): Expires current cached value marking instance to fetch fresh value on next cached() invocation.

License

MIT

