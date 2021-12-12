This package aims to simplify the task of implementing a short-lived caching system for an endpoint which may be calling another third party API under the hood with a usage/rate limit. This package can also help to alleviate pressure when consuming data from databases or I/O network operations by implementing a short lived cache that does not scale relative to incoming requests.
CachedLookup can be installed using node package manager (
npm)
npm i cached-lookup
Below is a small snippet that shows how to use a
CachedLookup instance.
const CachedLookup = require('cached-lookup');
// Create an instance that caches for 5 seconds
// This will ensure, new data is only fetched every 5 seconds
const CurrencyLookup = new CachedLookup(async () => {
// Hit some third-party API to retrieve fresh currency data
const result = await get_currency_values();
// Perform some local parsing of the resolved data
const parsed = parse_data(result);
// Return parsed data for cached-lookup to cache and serve instantly for the next 5 seconds
return parsed;
});
// Some webserver route utilizing the CachedLookup instance to serve currency data
webserver.get('/api/currency', async (request, response) => {
// This will return the cached value for 5 seconds before retrieving a fresh value
const data = await CurrencyLookup.cached(5000);
return response.send(data);
});
Below is a breakdown of the
CachedLookup class.
new CachedLookup(Function: lookup): Creates a new CachedLookup instance.
lookup [
Function]: Lookup handler which is invocated to get fresh results.
synchronous or
asynchronous.
|Property
|Type
|Description
value
Any
|Most recent cached value
updated_at
Number
|Unix timestamp in milliseconds of latest update
in_flight
Boolean
|Whether instance is currently looking up a fresh value
cached(Number: max_age): Consumes cached value with a fallback to fresh value if cached value has expired.
Promise which is then resolved to the lookup value.
max_age should be a
Number in
milliseconds to specify the maximum acceptable cache age.
fresh(): Retrieves fresh value from the lookup handler.
Promise which is then resolved to the lookup value.
expire(): Expires current cached value marking instance to fetch fresh value on next
cached() invocation.