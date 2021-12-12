CachedLookup: A Simple Package To Cache And Save On Expensive Lookups & Operations.

Motivation

This package aims to simplify the task of implementing a short-lived caching system for an endpoint which may be calling another third party API under the hood with a usage/rate limit. This package can also help to alleviate pressure when consuming data from databases or I/O network operations by implementing a short lived cache that does not scale relative to incoming requests.

Features

Simple-to-use API

TypeScript Support

Asynchronous By Nature

Customizable Cache Lifetime

Dynamic Cache Consumption

Extremely Lightweight

No Dependencies

Installation

CachedLookup can be installed using node package manager ( npm )

npm i cached-lookup

How To Use?

Below is a small snippet that shows how to use a CachedLookup instance.

const CachedLookup = require ( 'cached-lookup' ); const CurrencyLookup = new CachedLookup( async () => { const result = await get_currency_values(); const parsed = parse_data(result); return parsed; }); webserver.get( '/api/currency' , async (request, response) => { const data = await CurrencyLookup.cached( 5000 ); return response.send(data); });

CachedLookup

Below is a breakdown of the CachedLookup class.

Constructor Parameters

new CachedLookup(Function: lookup) : Creates a new CachedLookup instance. lookup [ Function ]: Lookup handler which is invocated to get fresh results. Note! this callback can be either synchronous or asynchronous . Note! you must return/resolve a value through this callback for the caching to work properly.

: Creates a new CachedLookup instance.

CachedLookup Properties

Property Type Description value Any Most recent cached value updated_at Number Unix timestamp in milliseconds of latest update in_flight Boolean Whether instance is currently looking up a fresh value

CachedLookup Methods

cached(Number: max_age) : Consumes cached value with a fallback to fresh value if cached value has expired. Returns a Promise which is then resolved to the lookup value. Note parameter max_age should be a Number in milliseconds to specify the maximum acceptable cache age. Note this method will reject when the lookup handler also rejects.

: Consumes cached value with a fallback to fresh value if cached value has expired. fresh() : Retrieves fresh value from the lookup handler. Returns a Promise which is then resolved to the lookup value.

: Retrieves fresh value from the lookup handler. expire() : Expires current cached value marking instance to fetch fresh value on next cached() invocation.

License

MIT