Wrap native HTTP requests with RFC compliant cache support
RFC 7234 compliant HTTP caching for native Node.js HTTP/HTTPS requests. Caching works out of the box in memory or is easily pluggable with a wide range of storage adapters.
Note: This is a low level wrapper around the core HTTP modules, it's not a high level request library.
If-None-Match/
If-Modified-Since headers
Age header on cached responses
npm install cacheable-request
const http = require('http');
const CacheableRequest = require('cacheable-request');
// Then instead of
const req = http.request('http://example.com', cb);
req.end();
// You can do
const cacheableRequest = new CacheableRequest(http.request);
const cacheReq = cacheableRequest('http://example.com', cb);
cacheReq.on('request', req => req.end());
// Future requests to 'example.com' will be returned from cache if still valid
// You pass in any other http.request API compatible method to be wrapped with cache support:
const cacheableRequest = new CacheableRequest(https.request);
const cacheableRequest = new CacheableRequest(electron.net);
cacheable-request uses Keyv to support a wide range of storage adapters.
For example, to use Redis as a cache backend, you just need to install the official Redis Keyv storage adapter:
npm install @keyv/redis
And then you can pass
CacheableRequest your connection string:
const cacheableRequest = new CacheableRequest(http.request, 'redis://user:pass@localhost:6379');
View all official Keyv storage adapters.
Keyv also supports anything that follows the Map API so it's easy to write your own storage adapter or use a third-party solution.
e.g The following are all valid storage adapters
const storageAdapter = new Map();
// or
const storageAdapter = require('./my-storage-adapter');
// or
const QuickLRU = require('quick-lru');
const storageAdapter = new QuickLRU({ maxSize: 1000 });
const cacheableRequest = new CacheableRequest(http.request, storageAdapter);
View the Keyv docs for more information on how to use storage adapters.
Returns the provided request function wrapped with cache support.
Type:
function
Request function to wrap with cache support. Should be
http.request or a similar API compatible request function.
Type:
Keyv storage adapter
Default:
new Map()
A Keyv storage adapter instance, or connection string if using with an official Keyv storage adapter.
Returns an event emitter.
Type:
object,
string
http-cache-semantics options.
Type:
boolean
Default:
true
If the cache should be used. Setting this to false will completely bypass the cache for the current request.
Type:
boolean
Default:
false
If set to
true once a cached resource has expired it is deleted and will have to be re-requested.
If set to
false (default), after a cached resource's TTL expires it is kept in the cache and will be revalidated on the next request with
If-None-Match/
If-Modified-Since headers.
Type:
number
Default:
undefined
Limits TTL. The
number represents milliseconds.
Type:
boolean
Default:
false
When set to
true, if the DB connection fails we will automatically fallback to a network request. DB errors will still be emitted to notify you of the problem even though the request callback may succeed.
Type:
boolean
Default:
false
Forces refreshing the cache. If the response could be retrieved from the cache, it will perform a new request and override the cache instead.
Type:
function
The callback function which will receive the response as an argument.
The response can be either a Node.js HTTP response stream or a responselike object. The response will also have a
fromCache property set with a boolean value.
request event to get the request object of the request.
Note: This event will only fire if an HTTP request is actually made, not when a response is retrieved from cache. However, you should always handle the
request event to end the request and handle any potential request errors.
response event to get the response object from the HTTP request or cache.
error event emitted in case of an error with the cache.
Errors emitted here will be an instance of
CacheableRequest.RequestError or
CacheableRequest.CacheError. You will only ever receive a
RequestError if the request function throws (normally caused by invalid user input). Normal request errors should be handled inside the
request event.
To properly handle all error scenarios you should use the following pattern:
cacheableRequest('example.com', cb)
.on('error', err => {
if (err instanceof CacheableRequest.CacheError) {
handleCacheError(err); // Cache error
} else if (err instanceof CacheableRequest.RequestError) {
handleRequestError(err); // Request function thrown
}
})
.on('request', req => {
req.on('error', handleRequestError); // Request error emitted
req.end();
});
Note: Database connection errors are emitted here, however
cacheable-request will attempt to re-request the resource and bypass the cache on a connection error. Therefore a database connection error doesn't necessarily mean the request won't be fulfilled.
MIT © Luke Childs