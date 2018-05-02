Caches resolved paths in module require to avoid Node hunting for right module. Speeds up app load.
This is a partial solution to Node "hunting" for right file to load when you require a 3rd party
dependency. See Node’s
require is dog slow
and Faster Node app require for details.
npm install --save cache-require-paths
Load the module first in your application file
// index.js
require('cache-require-paths');
...
The first time the app loads, a cache of resolved file paths will be saved to
.cache-require-paths.json
in the current directory. Every application startup after that will reuse this filename cache to avoid
"hunting" for the right filename.
To save cached paths to a different file, set the environmental variable
CACHE_REQUIRE_PATHS_FILE.
Here are results for loading common packages without and with caching resolved require paths.
You can run any of this experiments inside the
test folder.
node index.js loads
using the standard resolve.
node index.js --cache uses a cache of the resolves paths.
Using node 0.10.37
require('X') | standard (ms) | with cache (ms) | speedup (%)
------------------------------------------------------------------
express@4.12.3 | 72 | 46 | 36
karma@0.12.31 | 230 | 170 | 26
grunt@0.4.5 | 120 | 95 | 20
sails@0.11.0 | 170 | 120 | 29
Using node 0.12.2 - all startup times became slower.
require('X') | standard (ms) | with cache (ms) | speedup (%)
------------------------------------------------------------------
express@4.12.3 | 90 | 55 | 38
karma@0.12.31 | 250 | 200 | 20
grunt@0.4.5 | 150 | 120 | 20
sails@0.11.0 | 200 | 145 | 27
You can see Node on Mac OS X searchig for a file to load when loading an absolute path
like
require(express) by using the following command to make a log of all system level
calls from Node (start this from another terminal before running node program)
sudo dtruss -d -n 'node' > /tmp/require.log 2>&1
Then run the test program, for example in the
test folder run
$ node index.js
Kill the
dtruss process and open the generated
/tmp/require.log. It shows every system call
with the following 4 columns: process id (should be single node process), relative time (microseconds),
system call with arguments, and after the equality sign the numerical result of the call.
When loading
express dependency from the test program using
require('express'); we see
the following search (I abbreviated paths for clarity):
# microseconds call
664730 stat64(".../test/node_modules/express\0", 0x7FFF5FBFECF8, 0x204) = 0 0
664784 stat64(".../test/node_modules/express.js\0", 0x7FFF5FBFED28, 0x204) = -1 Err#2
664834 stat64(".../test/node_modules/express.json\0", 0x7FFF5FBFED28, 0x204) = -1 Err#2
664859 stat64(".../test/node_modules/express.node\0", 0x7FFF5FBFED28, 0x204) = -1 Err#2
664969 open(".../test/node_modules/express/package.json\0", 0x0, 0x1B6) = 11 0
664976 fstat64(0xB, 0x7FFF5FBFEC38, 0x1B6) = 0 0
665022 read(0xB, "{\n \"name\": \"express\", ...}", 0x103D) = 4157 0
665030 close(0xB) = 0 0
By default, Node checks if the local
node_modules/express folder exists first (first
stat64 call),
Then it tries to check the status of the
node_modules/express.js file and fails.
Then
node_modules/express.json file. Then
node_modules/express.node file. Finally it opens
the
node_modules/express/package.json file and reads the contents.
Note that this is not the end of the story. Node loader only loads
express/package.json to fetch
main filename or use the default
index.js! Each wasted file system call takes only 100 microseconds,
but the tiny delays add up to hundreds of milliseconds and finally seconds for larger frameworks.
Profile the same program with
--cache option added to the command line arguments
$ node index.js --cache
This option loads the
cache-require-paths module as the first require of the application
var useCache = process.argv.some(function (str) {
return str === '--cache';
});
if (useCache) {
console.log('using filename cache');
require('cache-require-paths');
}
The trace now shows no calls to find
express package, just straight load of the
express/index.js file.
643466 stat64(".../node_modules/express/index.js\0", 0x7FFF5FBFED28, 0x3) = 0 0
643501 lstat64(".../node_modules\0", 0x7FFF5FBFED08, 0x3) = 0 0
643513 lstat64(".../node_modules/express\0", 0x7FFF5FBFED08, 0x3) = 0 0
643523 lstat64(".../node_modules/express/index.js\0", 0x7FFF5FBFED08, 0x3) = 0 0
643598 open(".../node_modules/express/index.js\0", 0x0, 0x1B6) = 12 0
643600 fstat64(0xC, 0x7FFF5FBFED58, 0x1B6) = 0 0
Mission achieved. Note that the speedup only happens after the first application run finishes successfully. The resolution cache needs to be saved to a local file, and this happens only on process exit.
Author: Gleb Bahmutov © 2015
License: MIT - do anything with the code, but don't blame me if it does not work.
Support: if you find any problems with this module, email / tweet / open issue on Github