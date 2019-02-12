Cache me outside

Caching tool for quicker builds in CI systems

Usage

1. Configure the files you want to cache

const path = require ( 'path' ) const cacheMeOutside = require ( 'cache-me-outside' ) const cacheFolder = path.join( '/opt/build/cache' , 'storage' ) const contentsToCache = [ { contents : path.join(__dirname, 'node_modules' ), handleCacheUpdate : 'npm install' , shouldCacheUpdate : async (cacheManifest, utils) => { const updateCache = true return updateCache }, }, ] cacheMeOutside(cacheFolder, contentsToCache).then( ( cacheInfo ) => { console .log( 'Success! You are ready to rock' ) cacheInfo.forEach( ( info ) => { console .log(info.cacheDir) }) })

2. Add to your build step

Now that we have configured what we want to cache, we need to add this to our build step.

Inside package.json , or whatever build tool you are using, run the catch-me-outside script before your build step.

{ "scripts" : { "prebuild" : "node ./install-from-cache-example.js" , "build" : "react-scripts build" } }

Inside of CI system: npm run build will run through the diagram below.

Check for the cached files If no cache, run the handleCacheUpdate commands or function (ie npm install ) Then save the contents to the cache directory for the next run.

If any of shouldCacheUpdate return true, the cached files are invalidated and handleCacheUpdate is ran again.

If you omit shouldCacheUpdate , the hash of the folder contents will be used, so if any file changes within the contents you are caching, the handleCacheUpdate will run.

API

const path = require ( 'path' ) const cacheMeOutside = require ( './lib' ) let cacheFolder = path.join( '/opt/build/cache' , 'my-cache-folder' ) const contentsToCache = [ { contents : path.join(__dirname, 'node_modules' ), handleCacheUpdate : 'npm install && echo "this runs when cache is invalid"' , shouldCacheUpdate : async (cacheManifest, utils) => { const packageJson = path.join(__dirname, 'package.json' ) const packageJsonChanged = await utils.diff(packageJson) return packageJsonChanged }, }, { contents : path.join(__dirname, 'other/node_modules' ), shouldCacheUpdate : function ( ) { return false }, handleCacheUpdate : 'yarn install' }, { contents : path.join(__dirname, 'serverless-test/.serverless' ), handleCacheUpdate : () => { console .log( 'run my custom stuff here' ) } }, ] cacheMeOutside(cacheFolder, contentsToCache).then( ( cacheInfo ) => { console .log( 'Success! You are ready to rock' ) cacheInfo.forEach( ( info ) => { console .log(info.cacheDir) }) })

When the cache is saved it generates a cache.json manifest file. This is passed into shouldCacheUpdate if you want to use it to invalidate your cache.

{ "createdOn" : 1534296638475 , "createdOnDate" : "Wed, 15 Aug 2018 01:30:38 GMT" , "modifiedOn" : 1534300695541 , "cacheDir" : "/Users/davidwells/Netlify/cache-magic/cache/Netlify/cache-magic/serverless-test" , "cacheDirContents" : "/Users/davidwells/Netlify/cache-magic/cache/Netlify/cache-magic/serverless-test/.serverless" , "contents" : { "src" : "/Users/davidwells/Netlify/cache-magic/serverless-test/.serverless" , "hash" : "0496d16c0a8b1d43ca2d3c77ca48a8e237fdb625" , "files" : { "stuff.txt" : "11b80f260a5eea9e867a23ab7f96aff77080ff90" } } }

How it works