openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

cache-manager-redis

by dial-once
0.6.0 (see all)

Node cache store for Redis

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

8.9K

GitHub Stars

65

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

21

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Node Cache Manager store for Redis

(https://david-dm.org/dial-once/node-cache-manager-redis.svg)](https://david-dm.org/dial-once/node-cache-manager-redis) Sonar Sonar Sonar Sonar Sonar Sonar

The Redis store for the node-cache-manager module.

Installation

npm install cache-manager-redis --save

Usage examples

Here are examples that demonstrate how to implement the Redis cache store.

Single store

var cacheManager = require('cache-manager');
var redisStore = require('cache-manager-redis');

var redisCache = cacheManager.caching({
    store: redisStore,
    host: 'localhost', // default value
    port: 6379, // default value
    auth_pass: 'XXXXX',
    db: 0,
    ttl: 600
});

var ttl = 5;

// listen for redis connection error event
redisCache.store.events.on('redisError', function(error) {
    // handle error here
    console.log(error);
});

redisCache.set('foo', 'bar', { ttl: ttl }, function(err) {
    if (err) {
      throw err;
    }

    redisCache.get('foo', function(err, result) {
        console.log(result);
        // >> 'bar'
        redisCache.del('foo', function(err) {});
    });
});

function getUser(id, cb) {
    setTimeout(function () {
        console.log("Returning user from slow database.");
        cb(null, {id: id, name: 'Bob'});
    }, 100);
}

var userId = 123;
var key = 'user_' + userId;

// Note: ttl is optional in wrap()
redisCache.wrap(key, function (cb) {
    getUser(userId, cb);
}, { ttl: ttl }, function (err, user) {
    console.log(user);

    // Second time fetches user from redisCache
    redisCache.wrap(key, function (cb) {
        getUser(userId, cb);
    }, function (err, user) {
        console.log(user);
    });
});

// The del() method accepts a single key or array of keys,
// with or without a callback.
redisCache.set('foo', 'bar', function () {
    redisCache.set('bar', 'baz', function() {
        redisCache.set('baz', 'foo', function() {
          redisCache.del('foo');
          redisCache.del(['bar', 'baz'], function() { });
        });
    });
});

// The keys() method uses the Redis SCAN command and accepts
// optional `pattern` and `options` arguments. The `pattern`
// must be a Redis glob-style string and defaults to '*'. The
// options argument must be an object and accepts a single
// `scanCount` property, which determines the number of elements
// returned internally per call to SCAN. The default `scanCount`
// is 100.
redisCache.set('foo', 'bar', function () {
    redisCache.set('far', 'boo', function () {
        redisCache.keys('fo*', function (err, arrayOfKeys) {
            // arrayOfKeys: ['foo']
        });

        redisCache.keys(function (err, arrayOfKeys) {
            // arrayOfKeys: ['foo', 'far']
        });

        redisCache.keys('fa*', { scanCount: 10 }, function (err, arrayOfKeys) {
            // arrayOfKeys: ['far']
        });
    });
});

Multi-store

var cacheManager = require('cache-manager');
var redisStore = require('cache-manager-redis');

var redisCache = cacheManager.caching({store: redisStore, db: 0, ttl: 600});
var memoryCache = cacheManager.caching({store: 'memory', max: 100, ttl: 60});

var multiCache = cacheManager.multiCaching([memoryCache, redisCache]);


userId2 = 456;
key2 = 'user_' + userId;
ttl = 5;

// Sets in all caches.
multiCache.set('foo2', 'bar2', { ttl: ttl }, function(err) {
    if (err) { throw err; }

    // Fetches from highest priority cache that has the key.
    multiCache.get('foo2', function(err, result) {
        console.log(result);
        // >> 'bar2'

        // Delete from all caches
        multiCache.del('foo2');
    });
});

// Note: ttl is optional in wrap()
multiCache.wrap(key2, function (cb) {
    getUser(userId2, cb);
}, { ttl: ttl }, function (err, user) {
    console.log(user);

    // Second time fetches user from memoryCache, since it's highest priority.
    // If the data expires in the memory cache, the next fetch would pull it from
    // the 'someOtherCache', and set the data in memory again.
    multiCache.wrap(key2, function (cb) {
        getUser(userId2, cb);
    }, function (err, user) {
        console.log(user);
    });
});

Using a URL instead of options (if url is correct it overrides options host, port, db, auth_pass and ttl)

Urls should be in this format redis://[:password@]host[:port][/db-number][?ttl=value]

var cacheManager = require('cache-manager');
var redisStore = require('cache-manager-redis');

var redisCache = cacheManager.caching({
    store: redisStore,
    url: 'redis://:XXXX@localhost:6379/0?ttl=600'
});

// proceed with redisCache

Seamless compression (currently only supports Node's built-in zlib / gzip implementation)

// Compression can be configured for the entire cache.
var redisCache = cacheManager.caching({
    store: redisStore,
    host: 'localhost', // default value
    port: 6379, // default value
    auth_pass: 'XXXXX',
    db: 0,
    ttl: 600,
    compress: true
});

// Or on a per command basis. (only applies to get / set / wrap)
redisCache.set('foo', 'bar', { compress: false }, function(err) {
    if (err) {
      throw err;
    }

    redisCache.get('foo', { compress: false }, function(err, result) {
        console.log(result);
        // >> 'bar'
        redisCache.del('foo', function(err) {});
    });
});

// Setting the compress option to true will enable a default configuration
// for best speed using gzip. For advanced use, a configuration object may
// also be passed with implementation-specific parameters. Currently, only
// the built-in zlib/gzip implementation is supported.
var zlib = require('zlib');
var redisCache = cacheManager.caching({
    store: redisStore,
    host: 'localhost', // default value
    port: 6379, // default value
    auth_pass: 'XXXXX',
    db: 0,
    ttl: 600,
    compress: {
      type: 'gzip',
      params: {
        level: zlib.Z_BEST_COMPRESSION
      }
    }
});

Currently, all implementation-specific configuration parameters are passed directly to the zlib.gzip and zlib.gunzip methods. Please see the Node Zlib documentation for available options.

Tests

  1. Run a Redis server
  2. Run tests npm test or npm run coverage

Contribution

If you would like to contribute to the project, please fork it and send us a pull request. Please add tests for any new features or bug fixes. Also make sure the code coverage is not impacted.

License

node-cache-manager-redis is licensed under the MIT license.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial