Node Cache Manager store for Redis

(https://david-dm.org/dial-once/node-cache-manager-redis.svg)](https://david-dm.org/dial-once/node-cache-manager-redis)

The Redis store for the node-cache-manager module.

Installation

npm install cache-manager-redis --save

Usage examples

Here are examples that demonstrate how to implement the Redis cache store.

Single store

var cacheManager = require ( 'cache-manager' ); var redisStore = require ( 'cache-manager-redis' ); var redisCache = cacheManager.caching({ store : redisStore, host : 'localhost' , port : 6379 , auth_pass : 'XXXXX' , db : 0 , ttl : 600 }); var ttl = 5 ; redisCache.store.events.on( 'redisError' , function ( error ) { console .log(error); }); redisCache.set( 'foo' , 'bar' , { ttl : ttl }, function ( err ) { if (err) { throw err; } redisCache.get( 'foo' , function ( err, result ) { console .log(result); redisCache.del( 'foo' , function ( err ) {}); }); }); function getUser ( id, cb ) { setTimeout( function ( ) { console .log( "Returning user from slow database." ); cb( null , { id : id, name : 'Bob' }); }, 100 ); } var userId = 123 ; var key = 'user_' + userId; redisCache.wrap(key, function ( cb ) { getUser(userId, cb); }, { ttl : ttl }, function ( err, user ) { console .log(user); redisCache.wrap(key, function ( cb ) { getUser(userId, cb); }, function ( err, user ) { console .log(user); }); }); redisCache.set( 'foo' , 'bar' , function ( ) { redisCache.set( 'bar' , 'baz' , function ( ) { redisCache.set( 'baz' , 'foo' , function ( ) { redisCache.del( 'foo' ); redisCache.del([ 'bar' , 'baz' ], function ( ) { }); }); }); }); redisCache.set( 'foo' , 'bar' , function ( ) { redisCache.set( 'far' , 'boo' , function ( ) { redisCache.keys( 'fo*' , function ( err, arrayOfKeys ) { }); redisCache.keys( function ( err, arrayOfKeys ) { }); redisCache.keys( 'fa*' , { scanCount : 10 }, function ( err, arrayOfKeys ) { }); }); });

var cacheManager = require ( 'cache-manager' ); var redisStore = require ( 'cache-manager-redis' ); var redisCache = cacheManager.caching({ store : redisStore, db : 0 , ttl : 600 }); var memoryCache = cacheManager.caching({ store : 'memory' , max : 100 , ttl : 60 }); var multiCache = cacheManager.multiCaching([memoryCache, redisCache]); userId2 = 456 ; key2 = 'user_' + userId; ttl = 5 ; multiCache.set( 'foo2' , 'bar2' , { ttl : ttl }, function ( err ) { if (err) { throw err; } multiCache.get( 'foo2' , function ( err, result ) { console .log(result); multiCache.del( 'foo2' ); }); }); multiCache.wrap(key2, function ( cb ) { getUser(userId2, cb); }, { ttl : ttl }, function ( err, user ) { console .log(user); multiCache.wrap(key2, function ( cb ) { getUser(userId2, cb); }, function ( err, user ) { console .log(user); }); });

Using a URL instead of options (if url is correct it overrides options host, port, db, auth_pass and ttl)

Urls should be in this format redis://[:password@]host[:port][/db-number][?ttl=value]

var cacheManager = require ( 'cache-manager' ); var redisStore = require ( 'cache-manager-redis' ); var redisCache = cacheManager.caching({ store : redisStore, url : 'redis://:XXXX@localhost:6379/0?ttl=600' });

Seamless compression (currently only supports Node's built-in zlib / gzip implementation)

var redisCache = cacheManager.caching({ store : redisStore, host : 'localhost' , port : 6379 , auth_pass : 'XXXXX' , db : 0 , ttl : 600 , compress : true }); redisCache.set( 'foo' , 'bar' , { compress : false }, function ( err ) { if (err) { throw err; } redisCache.get( 'foo' , { compress : false }, function ( err, result ) { console .log(result); redisCache.del( 'foo' , function ( err ) {}); }); }); var zlib = require ( 'zlib' ); var redisCache = cacheManager.caching({ store : redisStore, host : 'localhost' , port : 6379 , auth_pass : 'XXXXX' , db : 0 , ttl : 600 , compress : { type : 'gzip' , params : { level : zlib.Z_BEST_COMPRESSION } } });

Currently, all implementation-specific configuration parameters are passed directly to the zlib.gzip and zlib.gunzip methods. Please see the Node Zlib documentation for available options.

Tests

Run a Redis server Run tests npm test or npm run coverage

Contribution

If you would like to contribute to the project, please fork it and send us a pull request. Please add tests for any new features or bug fixes. Also make sure the code coverage is not impacted.

License