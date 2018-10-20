(https://david-dm.org/dial-once/node-cache-manager-redis.svg)](https://david-dm.org/dial-once/node-cache-manager-redis)
The Redis store for the node-cache-manager module.
npm install cache-manager-redis --save
Here are examples that demonstrate how to implement the Redis cache store.
var cacheManager = require('cache-manager');
var redisStore = require('cache-manager-redis');
var redisCache = cacheManager.caching({
store: redisStore,
host: 'localhost', // default value
port: 6379, // default value
auth_pass: 'XXXXX',
db: 0,
ttl: 600
});
var ttl = 5;
// listen for redis connection error event
redisCache.store.events.on('redisError', function(error) {
// handle error here
console.log(error);
});
redisCache.set('foo', 'bar', { ttl: ttl }, function(err) {
if (err) {
throw err;
}
redisCache.get('foo', function(err, result) {
console.log(result);
// >> 'bar'
redisCache.del('foo', function(err) {});
});
});
function getUser(id, cb) {
setTimeout(function () {
console.log("Returning user from slow database.");
cb(null, {id: id, name: 'Bob'});
}, 100);
}
var userId = 123;
var key = 'user_' + userId;
// Note: ttl is optional in wrap()
redisCache.wrap(key, function (cb) {
getUser(userId, cb);
}, { ttl: ttl }, function (err, user) {
console.log(user);
// Second time fetches user from redisCache
redisCache.wrap(key, function (cb) {
getUser(userId, cb);
}, function (err, user) {
console.log(user);
});
});
// The del() method accepts a single key or array of keys,
// with or without a callback.
redisCache.set('foo', 'bar', function () {
redisCache.set('bar', 'baz', function() {
redisCache.set('baz', 'foo', function() {
redisCache.del('foo');
redisCache.del(['bar', 'baz'], function() { });
});
});
});
// The keys() method uses the Redis SCAN command and accepts
// optional `pattern` and `options` arguments. The `pattern`
// must be a Redis glob-style string and defaults to '*'. The
// options argument must be an object and accepts a single
// `scanCount` property, which determines the number of elements
// returned internally per call to SCAN. The default `scanCount`
// is 100.
redisCache.set('foo', 'bar', function () {
redisCache.set('far', 'boo', function () {
redisCache.keys('fo*', function (err, arrayOfKeys) {
// arrayOfKeys: ['foo']
});
redisCache.keys(function (err, arrayOfKeys) {
// arrayOfKeys: ['foo', 'far']
});
redisCache.keys('fa*', { scanCount: 10 }, function (err, arrayOfKeys) {
// arrayOfKeys: ['far']
});
});
});
var cacheManager = require('cache-manager');
var redisStore = require('cache-manager-redis');
var redisCache = cacheManager.caching({store: redisStore, db: 0, ttl: 600});
var memoryCache = cacheManager.caching({store: 'memory', max: 100, ttl: 60});
var multiCache = cacheManager.multiCaching([memoryCache, redisCache]);
userId2 = 456;
key2 = 'user_' + userId;
ttl = 5;
// Sets in all caches.
multiCache.set('foo2', 'bar2', { ttl: ttl }, function(err) {
if (err) { throw err; }
// Fetches from highest priority cache that has the key.
multiCache.get('foo2', function(err, result) {
console.log(result);
// >> 'bar2'
// Delete from all caches
multiCache.del('foo2');
});
});
// Note: ttl is optional in wrap()
multiCache.wrap(key2, function (cb) {
getUser(userId2, cb);
}, { ttl: ttl }, function (err, user) {
console.log(user);
// Second time fetches user from memoryCache, since it's highest priority.
// If the data expires in the memory cache, the next fetch would pull it from
// the 'someOtherCache', and set the data in memory again.
multiCache.wrap(key2, function (cb) {
getUser(userId2, cb);
}, function (err, user) {
console.log(user);
});
});
Urls should be in this format
redis://[:password@]host[:port][/db-number][?ttl=value]
var cacheManager = require('cache-manager');
var redisStore = require('cache-manager-redis');
var redisCache = cacheManager.caching({
store: redisStore,
url: 'redis://:XXXX@localhost:6379/0?ttl=600'
});
// proceed with redisCache
// Compression can be configured for the entire cache.
var redisCache = cacheManager.caching({
store: redisStore,
host: 'localhost', // default value
port: 6379, // default value
auth_pass: 'XXXXX',
db: 0,
ttl: 600,
compress: true
});
// Or on a per command basis. (only applies to get / set / wrap)
redisCache.set('foo', 'bar', { compress: false }, function(err) {
if (err) {
throw err;
}
redisCache.get('foo', { compress: false }, function(err, result) {
console.log(result);
// >> 'bar'
redisCache.del('foo', function(err) {});
});
});
// Setting the compress option to true will enable a default configuration
// for best speed using gzip. For advanced use, a configuration object may
// also be passed with implementation-specific parameters. Currently, only
// the built-in zlib/gzip implementation is supported.
var zlib = require('zlib');
var redisCache = cacheManager.caching({
store: redisStore,
host: 'localhost', // default value
port: 6379, // default value
auth_pass: 'XXXXX',
db: 0,
ttl: 600,
compress: {
type: 'gzip',
params: {
level: zlib.Z_BEST_COMPRESSION
}
}
});
Currently, all implementation-specific configuration parameters are passed directly to the
zlib.gzip and
zlib.gunzip methods. Please see the Node Zlib documentation for available options.
npm test or
npm run coverage
If you would like to contribute to the project, please fork it and send us a pull request. Please add tests for any new features or bug fixes. Also make sure the code coverage is not impacted.
node-cache-manager-redis is licensed under the MIT license.