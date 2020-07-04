IORedis store for node cache manager

Redis cache store for node-cache-manager.

This package is a almost identical to node-cache-manager-redis-store, but uses ioredis instead of node_redis . It aims to provide the most simple wrapper possible by just passing the configuration to the underlying ioredis package.

Installation

npm install cache-manager-ioredis --save

or

yarn add cache-manager-ioredis

Usage Examples

See examples below on how to implement the IORedis cache store.

Single store

var cacheManager = require ( 'cache-manager' ); var redisStore = require ( 'cache-manager-ioredis' ); var redisCache = cacheManager.caching({ store : redisStore, host : 'localhost' , port : 6379 , password : 'XXXXX' , db : 0 , ttl : 600 }); var redisClient = redisCache.store.getClient(); redisClient.on( 'error' , (error) => { console .log(error); }); var ttl = 5 ; redisCache.set( 'foo' , 'bar' , { ttl : ttl }, (err) => { if (err) { throw err; } redisCache.get( 'foo' , (err, result) => { console .log(result); redisCache.del( 'foo' , (err) => { }); }); }); function getUser ( id, cb ) { setTimeout( () => { console .log( "Returning user from slow database." ); cb( null , { id : id, name : 'Bob' }); }, 100 ); } var userId = 123 ; var key = `user_ ${userId} ` ; redisCache.wrap(key, (cb) => { getUser(userId, cb); }, { ttl : ttl }, (err, user) => { console .log(user); redisCache .wrap(key, () => getUser(userId)) .then( console .log) .catch( err => { }); });

var cacheManager = require ( 'cache-manager' ); var redisStore = require ( 'cache-manager-ioredis' ); var redisCache = cacheManager.caching({ store : redisStore, db : 0 , ttl : 600 }); var memoryCache = cacheManager.caching({ store : 'memory' , max : 100 , ttl : 60 }); var multiCache = cacheManager.multiCaching([memoryCache, redisCache]); var userId2 = 456 ; var key2 = `user_ ${userId2} ` ; multiCache.set( 'foo2' , 'bar2' , { ttl : ttl }, (err) => { if (err) { throw err; } multiCache.get( 'foo2' , (err, result) => { console .log(result); multiCache.del( 'foo2' ); }); }); multiCache.wrap(key2, (cb) => { getUser(userId2, cb); }, (err, user) => { console .log(user); multiCache.wrap(key2, (cb) => { getUser(userId2, cb); }, (err, user) => { console .log(user); }); });

Use Clustering (eg Amazon elasticache)

var cacheManager = require ( 'cache-manager' ); var redisStore = require ( 'cache-manager-ioredis' ); var redisCache = cacheManager.caching({ store : redisStore, clusterConfig : { nodes : [ { port : 6380 , host : '127.0.0.1' }, { port : 6381 , host : '127.0.0.1' } ], options : { maxRedirections : 16 } } });

Use an external Redis Instance

var cacheManager = require ( 'cache-manager' ); var redisStore = require ( 'cache-manager-ioredis' ); var Redis = require ( 'ioredis' ); var redisInstance = new Redis({ host : 'localhost' , port : 6379 , db : 0 , }); var redisCache = cacheManager.caching({ store : redisStore, redisInstance : redisInstance });

Contribution

Want to help improve this package? We take pull requests.

License