Node Cache Manager store for Filesystem

The Filesystem store for the node-cache-manager module.

Installation

npm install cache-manager-fs --save

Usage examples

Here are examples that demonstrate how to implement the Filesystem cache store.

Features

limit maximum size on disk

refill cache on startup (in case of application restart)

Single store

var cacheManager = require ( 'cache-manager' ); var fsStore = require ( 'cache-manager-fs' ); var diskCache = cacheManager.caching({ store : fsStore, options : { ttl : 60 * 60 , maxsize : 1000 * 1000 * 1000 , path : 'diskcache' , preventfill : true }});

Options

options for store initialization

options.ttl = 60 ; options.path = 'cache/' ; options.preventfill = false ; options.fillcallback = null ; options.zip = false ; options.reviveBuffers = true ;

Installation

npm install cache-manager-fs

Tests

To run tests:

npm test

Code Coverage

To run Coverage:

npm run coverage

License

cache-manager-fs is licensed under the MIT license.