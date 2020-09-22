openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

cache-manager-fs

by hotelde
1.0.8 (see all)

Node Cache Manager store for filesystem

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.2K

GitHub Stars

32

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

5

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

node-cache-manager-fs

Node Cache Manager store for Filesystem

The Filesystem store for the node-cache-manager module.

Installation

npm install cache-manager-fs --save

Usage examples

Here are examples that demonstrate how to implement the Filesystem cache store.

Features

  • limit maximum size on disk
  • refill cache on startup (in case of application restart)

Single store

// node cachemanager
var cacheManager = require('cache-manager');
// storage for the cachemanager
var fsStore = require('cache-manager-fs');
// initialize caching on disk
var diskCache = cacheManager.caching({store: fsStore, options: {ttl: 60*60 /* seconds */, maxsize: 1000*1000*1000 /* max size in bytes on disk */, path:'diskcache', preventfill:true}});

Options

options for store initialization


options.ttl = 60; // time to life in seconds
options.path = 'cache/'; // path for cached files
options.preventfill = false; // prevent filling of the cache with the files from the cache-directory
options.fillcallback = null; // callback fired after the initial cache filling is completed
options.zip = false; // if true the cached files will be zipped to save diskspace
options.reviveBuffers = true; // if true buffers are returned from cache as buffers, not objects

Installation

npm install cache-manager-fs

Tests

To run tests:

npm test

Code Coverage

To run Coverage:

npm run coverage

License

cache-manager-fs is licensed under the MIT license.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial