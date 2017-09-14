Simple cache config handling for your app or module

If you don't need caching, you should use conf instead. This module extends that module and abstracts away the caching mechanism.

Install

Usage

const delay = require ( 'delay' ); const CacheConf = require ( 'cache-conf' ); const config = new CacheConf(); config.set( 'unicorn' , '🦄' , { maxAge : 5000 }); console .log(config.get( 'unicorn' )); await delay( 5000 ); console .log(config.get( 'unicorn' ));

API

Returns a new instance.

options

Any of the conf options.

Instance

An extended conf instance.

Get an item.

options

ignoreMaxAge

Type: boolean

Default: false

Get the item for the key provided without taking the maxAge of the item into account.

Set an item.

Set multiple items at once.

options

maxAge

Type: number

Number of milliseconds the cached value is valid.

version

Type: string

Version number of the data. If the version provided is not the same as the version of the cached data, the data will be invalid.

Boolean indicating if the cached data is expired.

License

MIT © Sam Verschueren