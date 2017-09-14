openbase logo
cache-conf

by Sam Verschueren
0.6.0 (see all)

Simple cache config handling for your app or module

1K

GitHub Stars

18

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

cache-conf Build Status

Simple cache config handling for your app or module

If you don't need caching, you should use conf instead. This module extends that module and abstracts away the caching mechanism.

Install

$ npm install --save cache-conf

Usage

const delay = require('delay');
const CacheConf = require('cache-conf');
const config = new CacheConf();

config.set('unicorn', '🦄', {maxAge: 5000});
console.log(config.get('unicorn'));
//=> '🦄'

// Wait 5 seconds
await delay(5000);

console.log(config.get('unicorn'));
//=> undefined

API

CacheConf([options])

Returns a new instance.

options

Any of the conf options.

Instance

An extended conf instance.

get(key, [options])

Get an item.

options
ignoreMaxAge

Type: boolean
Default: false

Get the item for the key provided without taking the maxAge of the item into account.

set(key, value, [options])

Set an item.

set(object, [options])

Set multiple items at once.

options
maxAge

Type: number

Number of milliseconds the cached value is valid.

version

Type: string

Version number of the data. If the version provided is not the same as the version of the cached data, the data will be invalid.

isExpired(key)

Boolean indicating if the cached data is expired.

  • conf - Simple config handling for your app or module
  • observable-conf - Listen for changes in your conf config

License

MIT © Sam Verschueren

