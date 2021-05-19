This caches the results of
store.get() calls using
lru. See the
lru docs for the
full list of configuration options.
npm install cache-chunk-store
const CacheChunkStore = require('cache-chunk-store')
const FSChunkStore = require('fs-chunk-store') // any chunk store will work
const store = new CacheChunkStore(new FSChunkStore(10), {
// options are passed through to `lru-cache`
max: 100 // maximum cache size (this is probably the only option you need)
})
store.put(0, new Buffer('abc'), err => {
if (err) throw err
store.get(0, (err, data) => {
if (err) throw err
console.log(data)
// this will be super fast because it's cached in memory!
store.get(0, (err, data) => {
if (err) throw err
console.log(data)
})
})
})
MIT. Copyright (c) Feross Aboukhadijeh.