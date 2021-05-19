openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ccs

cache-chunk-store

by Feross Aboukhadijeh
3.2.2 (see all)

In-memory LRU (least-recently-used) cache for abstract-chunk-store compliant stores

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.1K

GitHub Stars

27

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

cache-chunk-store ci npm downloads javascript style guide

In-memory LRU (least-recently-used) cache for abstract-chunk-store compliant stores

abstract chunk store

This caches the results of store.get() calls using lru. See the lru docs for the full list of configuration options.

Install

npm install cache-chunk-store

Usage

const CacheChunkStore = require('cache-chunk-store')
const FSChunkStore = require('fs-chunk-store') // any chunk store will work

const store = new CacheChunkStore(new FSChunkStore(10), {
  // options are passed through to `lru-cache`
  max: 100 // maximum cache size (this is probably the only option you need)
})

store.put(0, new Buffer('abc'), err => {
  if (err) throw err

  store.get(0, (err, data) => {
    if (err) throw err
    console.log(data)

    // this will be super fast because it's cached in memory!
    store.get(0, (err, data) => {
      if (err) throw err
      console.log(data)
    })
  })
})

License

MIT. Copyright (c) Feross Aboukhadijeh.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial