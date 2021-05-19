In-memory LRU (least-recently-used) cache for abstract-chunk-store compliant stores

This caches the results of store.get() calls using lru . See the lru docs for the full list of configuration options.

Install

npm install cache-chunk-store

Usage

const CacheChunkStore = require ( 'cache-chunk-store' ) const FSChunkStore = require ( 'fs-chunk-store' ) const store = new CacheChunkStore( new FSChunkStore( 10 ), { max : 100 }) store.put( 0 , new Buffer( 'abc' ), err => { if (err) throw err store.get( 0 , (err, data) => { if (err) throw err console .log(data) store.get( 0 , (err, data) => { if (err) throw err console .log(data) }) }) })

License

MIT. Copyright (c) Feross Aboukhadijeh.