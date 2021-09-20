cacache is a Node.js library for managing
local key and content address caches. It's really fast, really good at
concurrency, and it will never give you corrupted data, even if cache files
get corrupted or manipulated.
On systems that support user and group settings on files, cacache will
match the
uid and
gid values to the folder where the cache lives, even
when running as
root.
It was written to be used as npm's local cache, but can just as easily be used on its own.
$ npm install --save cacache
const cacache = require('cacache')
const fs = require('fs')
const tarball = '/path/to/mytar.tgz'
const cachePath = '/tmp/my-toy-cache'
const key = 'my-unique-key-1234'
// Cache it! Use `cachePath` as the root of the content cache
cacache.put(cachePath, key, '10293801983029384').then(integrity => {
console.log(`Saved content to ${cachePath}.`)
})
const destination = '/tmp/mytar.tgz'
// Copy the contents out of the cache and into their destination!
// But this time, use stream instead!
cacache.get.stream(
cachePath, key
).pipe(
fs.createWriteStream(destination)
).on('finish', () => {
console.log('done extracting!')
})
// The same thing, but skip the key index.
cacache.get.byDigest(cachePath, integrityHash).then(data => {
fs.writeFile(destination, data, err => {
console.log('tarball data fetched based on its sha512sum and written out!')
})
})
The cacache team enthusiastically welcomes contributions and project participation! There's a bunch of things you can do if you want to contribute! The Contributor Guide has all the information you need for everything from reporting bugs to contributing entire new features. Please don't hesitate to jump in if you'd like to, or even ask us questions if something isn't clear.
All participants and maintainers in this project are expected to follow Code of Conduct, and just generally be excellent to each other.
Please refer to the Changelog for project history details, too.
Happy hacking!
> cacache.ls(cache) -> Promise<Object>
Lists info for all entries currently in the cache as a single large object. Each
entry in the object will be keyed by the unique index key, with corresponding
get.info objects as the values.
cacache.ls(cachePath).then(console.log)
// Output
{
'my-thing': {
key: 'my-thing',
integrity: 'sha512-BaSe64/EnCoDED+HAsh=='
path: '.testcache/content/deadbeef', // joined with `cachePath`
time: 12345698490,
size: 4023948,
metadata: {
name: 'blah',
version: '1.2.3',
description: 'this was once a package but now it is my-thing'
}
},
'other-thing': {
key: 'other-thing',
integrity: 'sha1-ANothER+hasH=',
path: '.testcache/content/bada55',
time: 11992309289,
size: 111112
}
}
> cacache.ls.stream(cache) -> Readable
Lists info for all entries currently in the cache as a single large object.
This works just like
ls, except
get.info entries are
returned as
'data' events on the returned stream.
cacache.ls.stream(cachePath).on('data', console.log)
// Output
{
key: 'my-thing',
integrity: 'sha512-BaSe64HaSh',
path: '.testcache/content/deadbeef', // joined with `cachePath`
time: 12345698490,
size: 13423,
metadata: {
name: 'blah',
version: '1.2.3',
description: 'this was once a package but now it is my-thing'
}
}
{
key: 'other-thing',
integrity: 'whirlpool-WoWSoMuchSupport',
path: '.testcache/content/bada55',
time: 11992309289,
size: 498023984029
}
{
...
}
> cacache.get(cache, key, [opts]) -> Promise({data, metadata, integrity})
Returns an object with the cached data, digest, and metadata identified by
key. The
data property of this object will be a
Buffer instance that
presumably holds some data that means something to you. I'm sure you know what
to do with it! cacache just won't care.
integrity is a Subresource
Integrity
string. That is, a string that can be used to verify
data, which looks like
<hash-algorithm>-<base64-integrity-hash>.
If there is no content identified by
key, or if the locally-stored data does
not pass the validity checksum, the promise will be rejected.
A sub-function,
get.byDigest may be used for identical behavior, except lookup
will happen by integrity hash, bypassing the index entirely. This version of the
function only returns
data itself, without any wrapper.
See: options
This function loads the entire cache entry into memory before returning it. If
you're dealing with Very Large data, consider using
get.stream
instead.
// Look up by key
cache.get(cachePath, 'my-thing').then(console.log)
// Output:
{
metadata: {
thingName: 'my'
},
integrity: 'sha512-BaSe64HaSh',
data: Buffer#<deadbeef>,
size: 9320
}
// Look up by digest
cache.get.byDigest(cachePath, 'sha512-BaSe64HaSh').then(console.log)
// Output:
Buffer#<deadbeef>
> cacache.get.stream(cache, key, [opts]) -> Readable
Returns a Readable Stream of the cached data identified by
key.
If there is no content identified by
key, or if the locally-stored data does
not pass the validity checksum, an error will be emitted.
metadata and
integrity events will be emitted before the stream closes, if
you need to collect that extra data about the cached entry.
A sub-function,
get.stream.byDigest may be used for identical behavior,
except lookup will happen by integrity hash, bypassing the index entirely. This
version does not emit the
metadata and
integrity events at all.
See: options
// Look up by key
cache.get.stream(
cachePath, 'my-thing'
).on('metadata', metadata => {
console.log('metadata:', metadata)
}).on('integrity', integrity => {
console.log('integrity:', integrity)
}).pipe(
fs.createWriteStream('./x.tgz')
)
// Outputs:
metadata: { ... }
integrity: 'sha512-SoMeDIGest+64=='
// Look up by digest
cache.get.stream.byDigest(
cachePath, 'sha512-SoMeDIGest+64=='
).pipe(
fs.createWriteStream('./x.tgz')
)
> cacache.get.info(cache, key) -> Promise
Looks up
key in the cache index, returning information about the entry if
one exists.
key - Key the entry was looked up under. Matches the
key argument.
integrity - Subresource Integrity hash for the content this entry refers to.
path - Filesystem path where content is stored, joined with
cache argument.
time - Timestamp the entry was first added on.
metadata - User-assigned metadata associated with the entry/content.
cacache.get.info(cachePath, 'my-thing').then(console.log)
// Output
{
key: 'my-thing',
integrity: 'sha256-MUSTVERIFY+ALL/THINGS=='
path: '.testcache/content/deadbeef',
time: 12345698490,
size: 849234,
metadata: {
name: 'blah',
version: '1.2.3',
description: 'this was once a package but now it is my-thing'
}
}
> cacache.get.hasContent(cache, integrity) -> Promise
Looks up a Subresource Integrity hash in the cache. If content
exists for this
integrity, it will return an object, with the specific single integrity hash
that was found in
sri key, and the size of the found content as
size. If no content exists for this integrity, it will return
false.
cacache.get.hasContent(cachePath, 'sha256-MUSTVERIFY+ALL/THINGS==').then(console.log)
// Output
{
sri: {
source: 'sha256-MUSTVERIFY+ALL/THINGS==',
algorithm: 'sha256',
digest: 'MUSTVERIFY+ALL/THINGS==',
options: []
},
size: 9001
}
cacache.get.hasContent(cachePath, 'sha521-NOT+IN/CACHE==').then(console.log)
// Output
false
opts.integrity
If present, the pre-calculated digest for the inserted content. If this option
is provided and does not match the post-insertion digest, insertion will fail
with an
EINTEGRITY error.
opts.memoize
Default: null
If explicitly truthy, cacache will read from memory and memoize data on bulk read. If
false, cacache will read from disk data. Reader functions by default read from in-memory cache.
opts.size
If provided, the data stream will be verified to check that enough data was
passed through. If there's more or less data than expected, insertion will fail
with an
EBADSIZE error.
> cacache.put(cache, key, data, [opts]) -> Promise
Inserts data passed to it into the cache. The returned Promise resolves with a
digest (generated according to
opts.algorithms) after the
cache entry has been successfully written.
See: options
fetch(
'https://registry.npmjs.org/cacache/-/cacache-1.0.0.tgz'
).then(data => {
return cacache.put(cachePath, 'registry.npmjs.org|cacache@1.0.0', data)
}).then(integrity => {
console.log('integrity hash is', integrity)
})
> cacache.put.stream(cache, key, [opts]) -> Writable
Returns a Writable
Stream that inserts
data written to it into the cache. Emits an
integrity event with the digest of
written contents when it succeeds.
See: options
request.get(
'https://registry.npmjs.org/cacache/-/cacache-1.0.0.tgz'
).pipe(
cacache.put.stream(
cachePath, 'registry.npmjs.org|cacache@1.0.0'
).on('integrity', d => console.log(`integrity digest is ${d}`))
)
opts.metadata
Arbitrary metadata to be attached to the inserted key.
opts.size
If provided, the data stream will be verified to check that enough data was
passed through. If there's more or less data than expected, insertion will fail
with an
EBADSIZE error.
opts.integrity
If present, the pre-calculated digest for the inserted content. If this option
is provided and does not match the post-insertion digest, insertion will fail
with an
EINTEGRITY error.
algorithms has no effect if this option is present.
opts.algorithms
Default: ['sha512']
Hashing algorithms to use when calculating the subresource integrity
digest
for inserted data. Can use any algorithm listed in
crypto.getHashes() or
'omakase'/
'お任せします' to pick a random hash algorithm on each insertion. You
may also use any anagram of
'modnar' to use this feature.
Currently only supports one algorithm at a time (i.e., an array length of
exactly
1). Has no effect if
opts.integrity is present.
opts.memoize
Default: null
If provided, cacache will memoize the given cache insertion in memory, bypassing any filesystem checks for that key or digest in future cache fetches. Nothing will be written to the in-memory cache unless this option is explicitly truthy.
If
opts.memoize is an object or a
Map-like (that is, an object with
get
and
set methods), it will be written to instead of the global memoization
cache.
Reading from disk data can be forced by explicitly passing
memoize: false to
the reader functions, but their default will be to read from memory.
opts.tmpPrefix
Default: null
Prefix to append on the temporary directory name inside the cache's tmp dir.
> cacache.rm.all(cache) -> Promise
Clears the entire cache. Mainly by blowing away the cache directory itself.
cacache.rm.all(cachePath).then(() => {
console.log('THE APOCALYPSE IS UPON US 😱')
})
> cacache.rm.entry(cache, key, [opts]) -> Promise
Alias:
cacache.rm
Removes the index entry for
key. Content will still be accessible if
requested directly by content address (
get.stream.byDigest).
By default, this appends a new entry to the index with an integrity of
null.
If
opts.removeFully is set to
true then the index file itself will be
physically deleted rather than appending a
null.
To remove the content itself (which might still be used by other entries), use
rm.content. Or, to safely vacuum any unused content, use
verify.
cacache.rm.entry(cachePath, 'my-thing').then(() => {
console.log('I did not like it anyway')
})
> cacache.rm.content(cache, integrity) -> Promise
Removes the content identified by
integrity. Any index entries referring to it
will not be usable again until the content is re-added to the cache with an
identical digest.
cacache.rm.content(cachePath, 'sha512-SoMeDIGest/IN+BaSE64==').then(() => {
console.log('data for my-thing is gone!')
})
> cacache.index.compact(cache, key, matchFn, [opts]) -> Promise
Uses
matchFn, which must be a synchronous function that accepts two entries
and returns a boolean indicating whether or not the two entries match, to
deduplicate all entries in the cache for the given
key.
If
opts.validateEntry is provided, it will be called as a function with the
only parameter being a single index entry. The function must return a Boolean,
if it returns
true the entry is considered valid and will be kept in the index,
if it returns
false the entry will be removed from the index.
If
opts.validateEntry is not provided, however, every entry in the index will
be deduplicated and kept until the first
null integrity is reached, removing
all entries that were written before the
null.
The deduplicated list of entries is both written to the index, replacing the existing content, and returned in the Promise.
> cacache.index.insert(cache, key, integrity, opts) -> Promise
Writes an index entry to the cache for the given
key without writing content.
It is assumed if you are using this method, you have already stored the content
some other way and you only wish to add a new index to that content. The
metadata
and
size properties are read from
opts and used as part of the index entry.
Returns a Promise resolving to the newly added entry.
> cacache.clearMemoized()
Completely resets the in-memory entry cache.
> tmp.mkdir(cache, opts) -> Promise<Path>
Returns a unique temporary directory inside the cache's
tmp dir. This
directory will use the same safe user assignment that all the other stuff use.
Once the directory is made, it's the user's responsibility that all files
within are given the appropriate
gid/
uid ownership settings to match
the rest of the cache. If not, you can ask cacache to do it for you by
calling
tmp.fix(), which will fix all tmp directory
permissions.
If you want automatic cleanup of this directory, use
tmp.withTmp()
See: options
cacache.tmp.mkdir(cache).then(dir => {
fs.writeFile(path.join(dir, 'blablabla'), Buffer#<1234>, ...)
})
> tmp.fix(cache) -> Promise
Sets the
uid and
gid properties on all files and folders within the tmp
folder to match the rest of the cache.
Use this after manually writing files into
tmp.mkdir or
tmp.withTmp.
cacache.tmp.mkdir(cache).then(dir => {
writeFile(path.join(dir, 'file'), someData).then(() => {
// make sure we didn't just put a root-owned file in the cache
cacache.tmp.fix().then(() => {
// all uids and gids match now
})
})
})
> tmp.withTmp(cache, opts, cb) -> Promise
Creates a temporary directory with
tmp.mkdir() and calls
cb
with it. The created temporary directory will be removed when the return value
of
cb() resolves, the tmp directory will be automatically deleted once that
promise completes.
The same caveats apply when it comes to managing permissions for the tmp dir's contents.
See: options
cacache.tmp.withTmp(cache, dir => {
return fs.writeFileAsync(path.join(dir, 'blablabla'), Buffer#<1234>, ...)
}).then(() => {
// `dir` no longer exists
})
opts.tmpPrefix
Default: null
Prefix to append on the temporary directory name inside the cache's tmp dir.
For content verification and addressing, cacache uses strings following the
Subresource
Integrity spec.
That is, any time cacache expects an
integrity argument or option, it
should be in the format
<hashAlgorithm>-<base64-hash>.
One deviation from the current spec is that cacache will support any hash
algorithms supported by the underlying Node.js process. You can use
crypto.getHashes() to see which ones you can use.
If you have an existing content shasum, they are generally formatted as a
hexadecimal string (that is, a sha1 would look like:
5f5513f8822fdbe5145af33b64d8d970dcf95c6e). In order to be compatible with
cacache, you'll need to convert this to an equivalent subresource integrity
string. For this example, the corresponding hash would be:
sha1-X1UT+IIv2+UUWvM7ZNjZcNz5XG4=.
If you want to generate an integrity string yourself for existing data, you can use something like this:
const crypto = require('crypto')
const hashAlgorithm = 'sha512'
const data = 'foobarbaz'
const integrity = (
hashAlgorithm +
'-' +
crypto.createHash(hashAlgorithm).update(data).digest('base64')
)
You can also use
ssri to have a richer set of functionality
around SRI strings, including generation, parsing, and translating from existing
hex-formatted strings.
> cacache.verify(cache, opts) -> Promise
Checks out and fixes up your cache:
tmp directory in the cache and all its contents.
When it's done, it'll return an object with various stats about the verification process, including amount of storage reclaimed, number of valid entries, number of entries removed, etc.
opts.concurrency
Default: 20
Number of concurrently read files in the filesystem while doing clean up.
opts.filter
Receives a formatted entry. Return false to remove it. Note: might be called more than once on the same entry.
opts.log
Custom logger function:
log: { silly () {} }
log.silly('verify', 'verifying cache at', cache)
echo somegarbage >> $CACHEPATH/content/deadbeef
cacache.verify(cachePath).then(stats => {
// deadbeef collected, because of invalid checksum.
console.log('cache is much nicer now! stats:', stats)
})
> cacache.verify.lastRun(cache) -> Promise
Returns a
Date representing the last time
cacache.verify was run on
cache.
cacache.verify(cachePath).then(() => {
cacache.verify.lastRun(cachePath).then(lastTime => {
console.log('cacache.verify was last called on' + lastTime)
})
})