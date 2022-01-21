openbase logo
cable_ready

by stimulusreflex
5.0.0-pre8 (see all)

Real-time changes in the browser, controlled by server-side Ruby.

Documentation
15K

GitHub Stars

588

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

30

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Welcome to CableReady 👋

downloads License: MIT Lines of Code Documentation
semantic-release Ruby Code Style JavaScript Code Style
Code Quality Prettier-Standard StandardRB


CableReady helps you create great real-time user experiences by making it simple to trigger client-side DOM changes from server-side Ruby. It establishes a standard for interacting with the client via ActionCable web sockets. No need for custom JavaScript.

Please read the official ActionCable docs to learn more about ActionCable before proceeding.

📚 Docs

💙 Community

  • Discord - primary support channel

🚀 Install

bundle add cable_ready && yarn add cable_ready

Checkout the documentation to continue!

🙏 Contributing

Code of Conduct

Everyone interacting with CableReady is expected to follow the Code of Conduct

Coding Standards

This project uses Standard and prettier-standard to minimize bike shedding related to code formatting.

Please run ./bin/standardize prior submitting pull requests.

📦 Releasing

  1. Make sure that you run yarn and bundle to pick up the latest.
  2. Bump version number at lib/cable_ready/version.rb. Pre-release versions use .preN
  3. Run rake build
  4. Commit and push changes to github
  5. Run rake release
  6. Run yarn publish --no-git-tag-version
  7. Yarn will prompt you for the new version. Pre-release versions use -preN
  8. Run GITHUB_CHANGELOG_GENERATOR_TOKEN=SECRET rake changelog
  9. Commit and push changes to github

📝 License

CableReady is released under the MIT License.

