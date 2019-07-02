Timber, Airbrake, Papertrail, Loggly, <service> Cabin is a drop-in replacement and the best alternative to Sentry Bugsnag , or

Quick Start

npm install cabin

const express = require ( 'express' ); const Cabin = require ( 'cabin' ); const app = express(); const cabin = new Cabin(); app.use(cabin.middleware); app.listen( 3000 );

See our Usage section below for a much more detailed and feature-rich example setup.

Features

Security, Privacy, and Business Focused

Cabin will automatically detect and mask the following list of extremely sensitive types of data in your logs:

1600+ Sensitive Field Names

Credit Card Numbers *

BasicAuth Headers

Social Security Numbers

JSON Web Tokens ("JWT")

API Keys, CSRF Tokens, and Stripe Tokens

Passwords, Salts, and Hashes

Bank Account Numbers and Bank Routing Numbers

*Credit card numbers from the following providers are automatically detected and masked: Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Diners Club, Discover, JCB, UnionPay, Maestro, Mir, Elo, Hiper, Hipercard

Reduce Disk Storage Costs

Reduce your disk storage costs through Cabin's automatic conversion of Streams, Buffers, and ArrayBuffers to simplified, descriptive-only objects that otherwise would be unreadable (and obviously pollute your log files and disk storage).

Before:

{ "request" : { "body" : { "file" : { "type" : "Buffer" , "data" : [ 76 , 111 , 114 , 101 , 109 , 32 , 105 , 112 , 115 , 117 , 109 , 32 , 100 , 111 , 108 , 111 , 114 , 32 , 115 , 105 , 116 , '...' ] } } } }

After

{ "request" : { "body" : { "file" : { "type" : "Buffer" , "byteLength" : 2787 } } } }

Cross-Platform and Cross-Browser Compatible

Cabin works with the most popular Node.js HTTP frameworks (e.g. Express and Koa), request body handling packages (e.g. multer and body-parser), and the passport authentication framework.

It supports Node v6.4+ and IE 10+ out of the box, and its browser-ready bundle is only 39 KB (minified and gzipped).

npx browserslist

and_chr 74 and_ff 66 and_qq 1.2 and_uc 11.8 android 67 baidu 7.12 bb 10 bb 7 chrome 74 chrome 73 chrome 72 edge 18 edge 17 firefox 66 firefox 65 ie 11 ie 10 ie_mob 11 ie_mob 10 ios_saf 12.2 ios_saf 12.0-12.1 kaios 2.5 op_mini all op_mob 46 op_mob 12.1 opera 58 opera 57 safari 12.1 safari 12 samsung 9.2 samsung 8.2

Integrate with Slack Using Custom Logging Hooks

Axe is the underlying logging add-on that allows you to record, store, back-up, and customize your log handling over HTTP or with your own custom logic.

You will find an entire example for logging errors (and more) to your Slack channel under its section Send Logs To Slack.

Bring Your Own Logger ("BYOL")

Cabin was built by an expert based off best practices; over a decade of experience in logging and application development – and most importantly from their agony with existing tools, services, packages, and platforms.

It was made to be both a simple and quick drop-in replacement for existing services. You can even bring your own logger! Want to use Axe, pino, signale, morgan, bunyan, winston, or another logger? No problem.

Drop-in Replacement and Alternative to Bunyan

We built this with Bunyan-style compatibility – this means you won't have to change your logging argument style from log(meta, message) to log(message, meta) ; we automatically detect Bunyan style (Metadata first, message second) and flip the order for you.

As of v6.1.1 we have added support for Bunyan style (meta, message, [, ...args]) usage (e.g. logger.info({ some: 'obj' }, 'message with format specifiers %s and %d', 'foobar', 100) ), prior to v6.1.1 we only supported (meta, message) usage.

Save Time With Easy Debugging

No need for rubber duck debugging – Cabin makes everything transparent at a glance.

Rich metadata is automatically added to your logs, so that you can easily record, analyze, and detect user behavior and application events, errors, and more:

Example Application:

const express = require ( 'express' ); const Cabin = require ( 'cabin' ); const multer = require ( 'multer' ); const requestReceived = require ( 'request-received' ); const responseTime = require ( 'response-time' ); const requestId = require ( 'express-request-id' ); const app = express(); const cabin = new Cabin(); const upload = multer(); app.use(requestReceived); app.use(responseTime()); app.use(requestId()); app.use(cabin.middleware); app.post( '/' , upload.fields([ { name : 'avatar' , maxCount : 1 }, { name : 'boop' , maxCount : 2 } ]), (req, res) => { req.logger.info( 'visited home page' ); res.send( 'hello world' ); } }); app.listen( 3000 );

Example Console Output (using Signale):

ℹ info visited home page { id: '5d1b9e484ebd2adcdfd29bf4' , timestamp: '2019-07-02T18:11:20.000Z' , request: { method: 'POST' , query: { foo: 'bar' , beep: 'boop' }, headers: { host: '127.0.0.1:55370' , 'accept-encoding' : 'gzip, deflate' , 'user-agent' : 'node-superagent/3.8.3' , authorization: 'Basic ********************' , accept: 'application/json' , cookie: 'foo=bar;beep=boop' , 'content-type' : 'multipart/form-data; boundary=--------------------------028474125060986605281677' , 'content-length' : '1599' , connection: 'close' }, cookies: { foo: 'bar' , beep: 'boop' }, url: '/?foo=bar&beep=boop' , body: '{"product_id":"5d0350ef2ca74d11ee6e4f00","name":"nifty","surname":"lettuce","bank_account_number":"**********","card":{"number":"****-****-****-****"},"stripe_token":"***************","favorite_color":"green"}' , timestamp: '2019-07-02T18:11:20.331Z' , id: '33afc3c5-1571-4249-b024-876b6f687b65' , http_version: '1.1' , files: '{"avatar":[{"fieldName":"avatar","originalName":"avatar.png","clientReportedMimeType":"image/png","clientReportedFileExtension":".png","path":"/var/folders/t_/4vd3m1h92zsc953ll8r_4s_h0000gn/T/N6NE8A8","size":216,"detectedMimeType":"image/png","detectedFileExtension":".png","stream":{"type":"Stream"}}],"boop":[{"fieldName":"boop","originalName":"boop-1.txt","clientReportedMimeType":"text/plain","clientReportedFileExtension":".txt","path":"/var/folders/t_/4vd3m1h92zsc953ll8r_4s_h0000gn/T/PCB8YTR","size":7,"detectedMimeType":{},"detectedFileExtension":"","stream":{"type":"Stream"}},{"fieldName":"boop","originalName":"boop-2.txt","clientReportedMimeType":"text/plain","clientReportedFileExtension":".txt","path":"/var/folders/t_/4vd3m1h92zsc953ll8r_4s_h0000gn/T/EKMAKXR","size":7,"detectedMimeType":{},"detectedFileExtension":"","stream":{"type":"Stream"}}]}' }, user: { ip_address: '::ffff:127.0.0.1' }, duration: 1.741299, app: { name: 'parse-request' , version: '2.0.1' , node: 'v10.15.3' , hash : '75783ef9d0a9c1c71f83ee352754a14ead0a3138' , tag: 'v2.0.1' , environment: 'test' , hostname: 'jacks-MacBook-Pro.local' , pid: 56543 } } ℹ info ::ffff:127.0.0.1 user POST /?foo=bar&beep=boop HTTP/1.1 200 1951 - 67.819 ms { id: '5d1b9e484ebd2adcdfd29bf5' , timestamp: '2019-07-02T18:11:20.000Z' , request: { method: 'POST' , query: { foo: 'bar' , beep: 'boop' }, headers: { host: '127.0.0.1:55370' , 'accept-encoding' : 'gzip, deflate' , 'user-agent' : 'node-superagent/3.8.3' , authorization: 'Basic ********************' , accept: 'application/json' , cookie: 'foo=bar;beep=boop' , 'content-type' : 'multipart/form-data; boundary=--------------------------028474125060986605281677' , 'content-length' : '1599' , connection: 'close' }, cookies: { foo: 'bar' , beep: 'boop' }, url: '/?foo=bar&beep=boop' , body: '{"product_id":"5d0350ef2ca74d11ee6e4f00","name":"nifty","surname":"lettuce","bank_account_number":"**********","card":{"number":"****-****-****-****"},"stripe_token":"***************","favorite_color":"green"}' , timestamp: '2019-07-02T18:11:20.331Z' , id: '33afc3c5-1571-4249-b024-876b6f687b65' , http_version: '1.1' , files: '{"avatar":[{"fieldName":"avatar","originalName":"avatar.png","clientReportedMimeType":"image/png","clientReportedFileExtension":".png","path":"/var/folders/t_/4vd3m1h92zsc953ll8r_4s_h0000gn/T/N6NE8A8","size":216,"detectedMimeType":"image/png","detectedFileExtension":".png","stream":{"type":"Stream"}}],"boop":[{"fieldName":"boop","originalName":"boop-1.txt","clientReportedMimeType":"text/plain","clientReportedFileExtension":".txt","path":"/var/folders/t_/4vd3m1h92zsc953ll8r_4s_h0000gn/T/PCB8YTR","size":7,"detectedMimeType":{},"detectedFileExtension":"","stream":{"type":"Stream"}},{"fieldName":"boop","originalName":"boop-2.txt","clientReportedMimeType":"text/plain","clientReportedFileExtension":".txt","path":"/var/folders/t_/4vd3m1h92zsc953ll8r_4s_h0000gn/T/EKMAKXR","size":7,"detectedMimeType":{},"detectedFileExtension":"","stream":{"type":"Stream"}}]}' }, user: { ip_address: '::ffff:127.0.0.1' }, response: { headers: { 'x-request-id' : '33afc3c5-1571-4249-b024-876b6f687b65' , 'content-type' : 'application/json; charset=utf-8' , 'content-length' : '1951' , 'x-response-time' : '67.819ms' , date: 'Tue, 02 Jul 2019 18:11:20 GMT' , connection: 'close' }, http_version: '1.1' , status_code: 200, reason_phrase: 'OK' , timestamp: '2019-07-02T18:11:20.000Z' , duration: 67.819 }, duration: 2.320237, app: { name: 'parse-request' , version: '2.0.1' , node: 'v10.15.3' , hash : '75783ef9d0a9c1c71f83ee352754a14ead0a3138' , tag: 'v2.0.1' , environment: 'test' , hostname: 'jacks-MacBook-Pro.local' , pid: 56543 } }

Install

npm:

npm install cabin

yarn:

yarn add cabin

Usage

Don't want to configure this yourself? You can simply use Lad which has this all built-in for you.

Logging

const Cabin = require ( 'cabin' ); const cabin = new Cabin(); cabin.info( 'hello world' ); cabin.error( new Error ( 'oops!' ));

Each log level should be invoked with two arguments message and meta .

message (String or Error) - this should be either a String or an Error object

(String or Error) - this should be either a String or an Error object meta (Object or Error) - this is optional and will automatically be set to an object that inherits properties from config.meta and requests parsed. If this is an Error object, then this error will be automatically added and transformed to the meta object's meta.err property (e.g. { err: <Error>, ... } )

Route Middleware

app.use(cabin.middleware);

See either the Node or Browser instructions below for further route middleware usage and proper setup.

Node

The examples below show how to use Cabin in combination with Axe, Signale logging utility (for development), Pino logging utility (for production), and how to add an accurate X-Response-Time response time metric to your logs and response headers automatically.

Koa

Don't want to configure this yourself? We highly recommend to use Lad instead of configuring this yourself as it has all of this pre-configured for you with best-practices. However if you already have an existing Koa based project the example below will sufficiently serve as a guide for implementation.

Install required and recommended dependencies: npm install koa cabin signale pino request-received koa-better-response-time koa-better-request-id Implement the example code below (also found here): const Koa = require ( 'koa' ); const Cabin = require ( 'cabin' ); const Router = require ( 'koa-router' ); const requestReceived = require ( 'request-received' ); const responseTime = require ( 'koa-better-response-time' ); const requestId = require ( 'koa-better-request-id' ); const { Signale } = require ( 'signale' ); const pino = require ( 'pino' )({ customLevels : { log : 30 }, hooks : { logMethod(inputArgs, method) { return method.call( this , { msg : inputArgs[ 0 ], meta : inputArgs[ 1 ] }); } } }); const env = process.env.NODE_ENV || 'development' ; const app = new Koa(); const router = new Router(); const cabin = new Cabin({ axe : { logger : env === 'production' ? pino : new Signale() } }); app.use(requestReceived); app.use(responseTime()); app.use(requestId()); app.use(cabin.middleware); router.get( '/' , ctx => { ctx.logger.info( 'visited home page' ); ctx.body = 'hello world' ; }); router.get( '/logout' , ctx => { ctx.logger.warn( 'Logged out' ); ctx.logout(); ctx.redirect( '/' ); }); app.use(router.routes()); app.use(router.allowedMethods()); app.listen( 3000 , () => { cabin.info( 'app started' ); }); See Koa convenience methods below for helper utilities you can use while writing code.

Express

Install required and recommended dependencies: npm install express cabin signale pino request-received response-time express-request-id Implement the example code below (also found here): const express = require ( 'express' ); const Cabin = require ( 'cabin' ); const requestReceived = require ( 'request-received' ); const responseTime = require ( 'response-time' ); const requestId = require ( 'express-request-id' ); const { Signale } = require ( 'signale' ); const pino = require ( 'pino' )({ customLevels : { log : 30 }, hooks : { logMethod(inputArgs, method) { return method.call( this , { msg : inputArgs[ 0 ], meta : inputArgs[ 1 ] }); } } }); const env = process.env.NODE_ENV || 'development' ; const app = express(); const cabin = new Cabin({ axe : { logger : env === 'production' ? pino : new Signale() } }); app.use(requestReceived); app.use(responseTime()); app.use(requestId()); app.use(cabin.middleware); app.get( '/' , (req, res) => { req.logger.info( 'visited home page' ); res.send( 'hello world' ); }); app.get( '/logout' , (req, res) => { req.logger.warn( 'logged out' ); req.logout(); res.redirect( '/' ); }); app.listen( 3000 , () => { cabin.info( 'app started' ); }); See Express convenience methods below for helper utilities you can use while writing code.

Convenience Methods

In order to easily interact and use the logger utility function exposed by app.use(cabin.middleware) , we expose convenient helper methods in Express and Koa:

Express

req.log

req.logger

res.log

res.logger

Koa

ctx.log

ctx.logger

ctx.request.log

ctx.request.logger

ctx.response.log

ctx.response.logger

Browser

VanillaJS

This is the solution for you if you're just using <script> tags everywhere!

< script src = "https://polyfill.io/v3/polyfill.min.js?features=es6,es7,Map,Map.prototype,Math.sign,Promise,Reflect,Symbol,Uint32Array,window.crypto,Array.from,Object.getOwnPropertySymbols,Object.assign,navigator.mimeTypes,Set,BigInt,WeakMap,WeakRef,WeakSet" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/cabin" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" > ( function () { var cabin = new Cabin({ key: 'YOUR-CABIN-API-KEY' , capture: true }); cabin.setUser({ id: '1' , email: 'niftylettuce@gmail.com' , full_name: 'niftylettuce' }); cabin.info( 'viewed docs' ); })(); </ script >

Required Browser Features

We recommend using https://polyfill.io (specifically with the bundle mentioned in VanillaJS above):

< script src = "https://polyfill.io/v3/polyfill.min.js?features=es6,es7,Map,Map.prototype,Math.sign,Promise,Reflect,Symbol,Uint32Array,window.crypto,Array.from,Object.getOwnPropertySymbols,Object.assign,navigator.mimeTypes,Set,BigInt,WeakMap,WeakRef,WeakSet" > </ script >

Map is not supported in IE 10

Map.prototype() is not supported in IE 10

Math.sign() is not supported in IE 10

Promise is not supported in Opera Mobile 12.1, Opera Mini all, IE Mobile 10, IE 10, Blackberry Browser 7

Reflect is not supported in IE 10

Symbol is not supported in IE 10

Uint32Array is not supported in IE Mobile 10, IE 10, Blackberry Browser 7

window.crypto() is not supported in IE 10

Array.from() is not supported in IE 10

Object.getOwnPropertySymbols() is not supported in IE 10

Object.assign() is not supported in IE 10

navigator.mimeTypes() is not supported in Edge 18

Set is not supported in IE 10

BigInt is not supported in IE 10

WeakMap is not supported in IE 10

WeakRef is not supported in Opera 81, IE 10

WeakSet is not supported in IE 10

Bundler

This assumes you are using browserify, webpack, rollup, or another bundler.

const Cabin = require ( 'cabin' ); const cabin = new Cabin({ key : 'YOUR-CABIN-API-KEY' }); cabin.setUser({ id : '1' , email : 'niftylettuce@gmail.com' , full_name : 'niftylettuce' }); cabin.info( 'viewed docs' );

Automatic Request Logging

Server

For server-side logging of requests, the Cabin middleware cabin.middleware will automatically log requests for you upon completion. Just make sure you are using express-request-id middleware like in the examples above in order for the X-Request-Id header to be set (and re-used if already exists, e.g. generated from client side as in below). If you're using Koa make sure to use koa-better-request-id as shown in the examples above.

Browser

We strongly recommend that you implement one of the following code snippets with xhook (for either VanillaJS or Bundler approaches) so that all your XHR requests have a X-Request-Id automatically added (which in turn ensures both client and server have matching request ID's). Imagine how awesome your logs will be when you can see the full trace starting with the client!

HTML

< script src = "https://polyfill.io/v3/polyfill.min.js?features=es6,es7,Map,Map.prototype,Math.sign,Promise,Reflect,Symbol,Uint32Array,window.crypto,Array.from,Object.getOwnPropertySymbols,Object.assign,navigator.mimeTypes,Set,BigInt,WeakMap,WeakRef,WeakSet" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/xhook" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/cabin" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/parse-request" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/cuid" > </ script > < script > ( function ( ) { var cabin = new Cabin({ key : 'YOUR-CABIN-API-KEY' , capture : true }); cabin.setUser({ id : '1' , email : 'niftylettuce@gmail.com' , full_name : 'niftylettuce' }); xhook.before( function ( req ) { if ( typeof req.headers !== 'object' ) req.headers = {}; if (!req.headers[ 'X-Request-Id' ]) req.headers[ 'X-Request-Id' ] = cuid(); if (!req.headers[ 'User-Agent' ]) req.headers[ 'User-Agent' ] = window .navigator.userAgent; if (!req.headers[ 'Referer' ]) req.headers[ 'Referer' ] = window .document.referrer; if (!req.headers[ 'Cookie' ]) req.headers[ 'Cookie' ] = window .document.cookie; cabin.info( 'xhr' , parseRequest({ req : req })); }); })(); </ script >

Pug

You can do a similar approach with React, EJS, or another templating language.

script(src='https://polyfill.io/v3/polyfill.min.js?features=es6,es7,Map,Map.prototype,Math.sign,Promise,Reflect,Symbol,Uint32Array,window.crypto,Array.from,Object.getOwnPropertySymbols,Object.assign,navigator.mimeTypes,Set,BigInt,WeakMap,WeakRef,WeakSet') script(src='https://unpkg.com/xhook') script(src='https://unpkg.com/cabin') script(src='https://unpkg.com/parse-request') script(src='https://unpkg.com/cuid') script. (function() { var cabin = new Cabin({ key: 'YOUR-CABIN-API-KEY', capture: true }); cabin.setUser({ id: '1', email: 'niftylettuce@gmail.com', full_name: 'niftylettuce' }); xhook.before(function(req) { if (typeof req.headers !== 'object') req.headers = {}; if (!req.headers['X-Request-Id']) req.headers['X-Request-Id'] = cuid(); if (!req.headers['X-Request-Id']) req.headers['X-Request-Id'] = cuid(); if (!req.headers['User-Agent']) req.headers['User-Agent'] = window.navigator.userAgent; if (!req.headers['Referer']) req.headers['Referer'] = window.document.referrer; if (!req.headers['Cookie']) req.headers['Cookie'] = window.document.cookie; cabin.info('xhr', parseRequest({ req: req })); }); })();

Bundler

npm:

npm install cabin xhook cuid

yarn:

yarn add cabin xhook cuid

const Cabin = require ( 'cabin' ); const xhook = require ( 'xhook' ); const parseRequest = require ( 'parse-request' ); const cuid = require ( 'cuid' ); const cabin = new Cabin({ key : 'YOUR-CABIN-API-KEY' , capture : true }); cabin.setUser({ id : '1' , email : 'niftylettuce@gmail.com' , full_name : 'niftylettuce' }); xhook.before( req => { if ( typeof req.headers !== 'object' ) req.headers = {}; if (!req.headers[ 'X-Request-Id' ]) req.headers[ 'X-Request-Id' ] = cuid(); cabin.info( 'xhr' , parseRequest({ req : req })); });

Stack Traces and Error Handling

We leave it up to you to decide how you wish to handle stack traces and errors, but we've documented our approaches for Node and Browser environments below.

Node

If you're using Lad, then you don't need to worry about error handling, as it's built-in (complete with graceful reloading, even for database connections).

However you can otherwise use a tool such as uncaught to listen for errors, or bind purely to process events emitted as shown below:

const Cabin = require ( 'cabin' ); const cabin = new Cabin({ key : 'YOUR-CABIN-API-KEY' }); process.on( 'uncaughtException' , err => { cabin.error(err); process.exit( 1 ); }); process.on( 'unhandledRejection' , err => { cabin.error(err); });

Browser

Since cross-browser support is very limited and unstandardized for errors and stack traces, we highly recommend to use StackTrace.

StackTrace

We recommend to use StackTrace instead of TraceKit as it is a more modern alternative and provides much similarity between your Browser and your Node errors (stackframes are basically similar to representations in Gecko and V8, aka the ones you get with Node).

It does require you to have a polyfill if you're using it in the browser (only if you're supporting browsers that don't support standardized Promises/JSON). You'll basically need es6-promise and json3 polyfills for browsers you wish to support that don't have them. The example below shows you how to polyfill, don't worry! You can reference Caniuse data on Promises and JSON respectively if you need.

The example below demonstrates using StackTrace with uncaught to catch global errors below, but note that uncaught only supports IE11+.

If you're curious why it won't work in IE11, please see this great documentation on JavaScript errors cross-browser here - in particular the section on "No Error object provided".

< script src = "https://polyfill.io/v3/polyfill.min.js?features=es6,es7,Map,Map.prototype,Math.sign,Promise,Reflect,Symbol,Uint32Array,window.crypto,Array.from,Object.getOwnPropertySymbols,Object.assign,navigator.mimeTypes,Set,BigInt,WeakMap,WeakRef,WeakSet" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/stackframe" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/stacktrace-js" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/uncaught" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/cabin" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/prepare-stack-trace" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" > ( function ( ) { var cabin = new Cabin({ key : 'YOUR-CABIN-API-KEY' }); window .cabin = cabin; uncaught.start(); uncaught.addListener( function ( err, event ) { if (!err) { if ( typeof ErrorEvent === 'function' && event instanceof ErrorEvent) return cabin.error(event.message, { event : event }); cabin.error({ event : event }); return ; } StackTrace.fromError(err) .then( function ( stackframes ) { err.stack = prepareStackTrace(err, stackframes); cabin.error(err); }) .catch( function ( err2 ) { cabin.error(err); cabin.error(err2); }); }); })(); </ script >

Display Metadata and Stack Traces

Under the hood, Cabin uses Axe which provides us with several options, including one to show metadata (e.g. request headers, body, and user) and another to show stack traces for errors.

You can pass these options through the axe option (see Options below), or you could pass environment flags when you need to.

By default, Axe does not output any metadata and only outputs stack traces in non-production environments.

Show/Hide Metadata

To hide metadata, pass a falsey value for the process environment variable SHOW_META .

(e.g. SHOW_META=0 or SHOW_META=false before running your script, such as SHOW_META=false node app ).

Similarly if you pass a truthy value of 1 or true it will show metadata (which is the default behavior).

Show/Hide Stack Traces

To hide stack traces, pass a falsey value for the process environment variable SHOW_STACK .

(e.g. SHOW_STACK=0 or SHOW_STACK=false before running your script, such as SHOW_STACK=false node app ).

Similarly if you pass a truthy value of 1 or true it will show metadata (which is the default behavior).

Options

key (String) - defaults to an empty string, this is where you put your Cabin API key , which you can get for free at Cabin

(String) - defaults to an empty string, , which you can get for free at Cabin capture (Boolean) - defaults to false in browser (all environments) and server-side (non-production only) environments, whether or not to POST logs to the endpoint (see Axe docs for more info)

(Boolean) - defaults to in browser (all environments) and server-side (non-production only) environments, whether or not to logs to the endpoint (see Axe docs for more info) axe (Object) - defaults to an empty Object {} , but you can pass options here for Axe

(Object) - defaults to an empty Object , but you can pass options here for Axe logger (Object) - if you have a custom logger you wish to use instead of Axe, but note that Axe accepts a logger option, so you should use that instead, see Axe docs for more info

(Object) - if you have a custom logger you wish to use instead of Axe, but note that Axe accepts a option, so you should use that instead, see Axe docs for more info meta (Object) - defaults to an empty object - this will get passed as metadata (e.g. you could set a custom meta.user object here for every request)

(Object) - defaults to an empty object - this will get passed as metadata (e.g. you could set a custom object here for every request) parseRequest (Object) - defaults to an empty object, which means it will use the defaults from parse-request (see Metadata below)

(Object) - defaults to an empty object, which means it will use the defaults from parse-request (see Metadata below) errorProps (Array) - a list of properties to cherry-pick from the error object parsed out of err thanks to parse-err (by default all properties are returned; even non-enumerable ones and ones on the prototype object) (see Metadata below)

(Array) - a list of properties to cherry-pick from the error object parsed out of err thanks to parse-err (by default all properties are returned; even non-enumerable ones and ones on the prototype object) (see Metadata below) message (Function) - inspired by morgan, and defaults to a dev-friendly format (or if in production mode, then it uses a standard Apache common log format)). – when requests finish, it will utilize logger to output an error, warn, or info level log based off the status code, and this function is used to determine the string sent to the logger. It accepts one argument options , which is comprised of options.level , options.req , options.res , and optionally (if and only if Koa) options.ctx . It is required that this function return a String. See src/message.js for the default message function. Note that both dev-friendly and Apache common log formats are stripped of basic auth lines for obvious security reasons.

Metadata

We use the package parse-request to parse the request metadata for you autoamaticaly.

Here's an example of a parsed metadata object:

{ request : { method : 'POST' , query : { foo : 'bar' , beep : 'boop' }, headers : { host : '127.0.0.1:63955' , 'accept-encoding' : 'gzip, deflate' , 'user-agent' : 'node-superagent/3.8.3' , authorization : 'Basic ********************' , accept : 'application/json' , cookie : 'foo=bar;beep=boop' , 'content-type' : 'multipart/form-data; boundary=--------------------------930511303948232291410214' , 'content-length' : '1599' , connection : 'close' }, cookies : { foo : 'bar' , beep : 'boop' }, body : '{"product_id":"5d0350ef2ca74d11ee6e4f00","name":"nifty","surname":"lettuce","bank_account_number":"1234567890","card":{"number":"****-****-****-****"},"stripe_token":"***************","favorite_color":"green"}' , url : '/?foo=bar&beep=boop' , timestamp : '2019-06-14T07:46:55.568Z' , id : 'fd6225ed-8db0-4862-8566-0c0ad6f4c7c9' , http_version : '1.1' , files : '{"avatar":[{"fieldname":"avatar","originalname":"avatar.png","encoding":"7bit","mimetype":"image/png","buffer":{"type":"Buffer","byteLength":216},"size":216}],"boop":[{"fieldname":"boop","originalname":"boop-1.txt","encoding":"7bit","mimetype":"text/plain","buffer":{"type":"Buffer","byteLength":7},"size":7},{"fieldname":"boop","originalname":"boop-2.txt","encoding":"7bit","mimetype":"text/plain","buffer":{"type":"Buffer","byteLength":7},"size":7}]}' }, user : { ip_address : '::ffff:127.0.0.1' }, id : '5d0350ef2ca74d11ee6e4f01' , timestamp : '2019-06-14T07:46:55.000Z' , duration : 6.651317 }

