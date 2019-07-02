<service>
npm install cabin
const express = require('express');
const Cabin = require('cabin'); // <-- step 1
const app = express();
const cabin = new Cabin(); // <-- step 2
app.use(cabin.middleware); // <-- step 3
app.listen(3000);
See our Usage section below for a much more detailed and feature-rich example setup.
Cabin will automatically detect and mask the following list of extremely sensitive types of data in your logs:
*Credit card numbers from the following providers are automatically detected and masked: Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Diners Club, Discover, JCB, UnionPay, Maestro, Mir, Elo, Hiper, Hipercard
Reduce your disk storage costs through Cabin's automatic conversion of Streams, Buffers, and ArrayBuffers to simplified, descriptive-only objects that otherwise would be unreadable (and obviously pollute your log files and disk storage).
Before:
{
"request": {
"body": {
"file": {
"type": "Buffer",
"data": [
76,
111,
114,
101,
109,
32,
105,
112,
115,
117,
109,
32,
100,
111,
108,
111,
114,
32,
115,
105,
116,
'...'
]
}
}
}
}
After
{
"request": {
"body": {
"file": {
"type": "Buffer",
"byteLength": 2787
}
}
}
}
Cabin works with the most popular Node.js HTTP frameworks (e.g. Express and Koa), request body handling packages (e.g. multer and body-parser), and the passport authentication framework.
It supports Node v6.4+ and IE 10+ out of the box, and its browser-ready bundle is only 39 KB (minified and gzipped).
Axe is the underlying logging add-on that allows you to record, store, back-up, and customize your log handling over HTTP or with your own custom logic.
You will find an entire example for logging errors (and more) to your Slack channel under its section Send Logs To Slack.
Cabin was built by an expert based off best practices; over a decade of experience in logging and application development – and most importantly from their agony with existing tools, services, packages, and platforms.
It was made to be both a simple and quick drop-in replacement for existing services. You can even bring your own logger! Want to use Axe, pino, signale, morgan, bunyan, winston, or another logger? No problem.
We built this with Bunyan-style compatibility – this means you won't have to change your logging argument style from
log(meta, message) to
log(message, meta); we automatically detect Bunyan style (Metadata first, message second) and flip the order for you.
As of v6.1.1 we have added support for Bunyan style
(meta, message, [, ...args]) usage (e.g.
logger.info({ some: 'obj' }, 'message with format specifiers %s and %d', 'foobar', 100)), prior to v6.1.1 we only supported
(meta, message) usage.
No need for rubber duck debugging – Cabin makes everything transparent at a glance.
Rich metadata is automatically added to your logs, so that you can easily record, analyze, and detect user behavior and application events, errors, and more:
Example Application:
const express = require('express');
const Cabin = require('cabin');
const multer = require('multer');
const requestReceived = require('request-received');
const responseTime = require('response-time');
const requestId = require('express-request-id');
const app = express();
const cabin = new Cabin();
const upload = multer();
app.use(requestReceived);
app.use(responseTime());
app.use(requestId());
app.use(cabin.middleware);
app.post(
'/',
upload.fields([
{
name: 'avatar',
maxCount: 1
},
{
name: 'boop',
maxCount: 2
}
]),
(req, res) => {
req.logger.info('visited home page');
res.send('hello world');
}
});
app.listen(3000);
Example Console Output (using Signale):
ℹ info visited home page { id: '5d1b9e484ebd2adcdfd29bf4',
timestamp: '2019-07-02T18:11:20.000Z',
request:
{ method: 'POST',
query: { foo: 'bar', beep: 'boop' },
headers:
{ host: '127.0.0.1:55370',
'accept-encoding': 'gzip, deflate',
'user-agent': 'node-superagent/3.8.3',
authorization: 'Basic ********************',
accept: 'application/json',
cookie: 'foo=bar;beep=boop',
'content-type':
'multipart/form-data; boundary=--------------------------028474125060986605281677',
'content-length': '1599',
connection: 'close' },
cookies: { foo: 'bar', beep: 'boop' },
url: '/?foo=bar&beep=boop',
body:
'{"product_id":"5d0350ef2ca74d11ee6e4f00","name":"nifty","surname":"lettuce","bank_account_number":"**********","card":{"number":"****-****-****-****"},"stripe_token":"***************","favorite_color":"green"}',
timestamp: '2019-07-02T18:11:20.331Z',
id: '33afc3c5-1571-4249-b024-876b6f687b65',
http_version: '1.1',
files:
'{"avatar":[{"fieldName":"avatar","originalName":"avatar.png","clientReportedMimeType":"image/png","clientReportedFileExtension":".png","path":"/var/folders/t_/4vd3m1h92zsc953ll8r_4s_h0000gn/T/N6NE8A8","size":216,"detectedMimeType":"image/png","detectedFileExtension":".png","stream":{"type":"Stream"}}],"boop":[{"fieldName":"boop","originalName":"boop-1.txt","clientReportedMimeType":"text/plain","clientReportedFileExtension":".txt","path":"/var/folders/t_/4vd3m1h92zsc953ll8r_4s_h0000gn/T/PCB8YTR","size":7,"detectedMimeType":{},"detectedFileExtension":"","stream":{"type":"Stream"}},{"fieldName":"boop","originalName":"boop-2.txt","clientReportedMimeType":"text/plain","clientReportedFileExtension":".txt","path":"/var/folders/t_/4vd3m1h92zsc953ll8r_4s_h0000gn/T/EKMAKXR","size":7,"detectedMimeType":{},"detectedFileExtension":"","stream":{"type":"Stream"}}]}' },
user: { ip_address: '::ffff:127.0.0.1' },
duration: 1.741299,
app:
{ name: 'parse-request',
version: '2.0.1',
node: 'v10.15.3',
hash: '75783ef9d0a9c1c71f83ee352754a14ead0a3138',
tag: 'v2.0.1',
environment: 'test',
hostname: 'jacks-MacBook-Pro.local',
pid: 56543 } }
ℹ info ::ffff:127.0.0.1 user POST /?foo=bar&beep=boop HTTP/1.1 200 1951 - 67.819 ms { id: '5d1b9e484ebd2adcdfd29bf5',
timestamp: '2019-07-02T18:11:20.000Z',
request:
{ method: 'POST',
query: { foo: 'bar', beep: 'boop' },
headers:
{ host: '127.0.0.1:55370',
'accept-encoding': 'gzip, deflate',
'user-agent': 'node-superagent/3.8.3',
authorization: 'Basic ********************',
accept: 'application/json',
cookie: 'foo=bar;beep=boop',
'content-type':
'multipart/form-data; boundary=--------------------------028474125060986605281677',
'content-length': '1599',
connection: 'close' },
cookies: { foo: 'bar', beep: 'boop' },
url: '/?foo=bar&beep=boop',
body:
'{"product_id":"5d0350ef2ca74d11ee6e4f00","name":"nifty","surname":"lettuce","bank_account_number":"**********","card":{"number":"****-****-****-****"},"stripe_token":"***************","favorite_color":"green"}',
timestamp: '2019-07-02T18:11:20.331Z',
id: '33afc3c5-1571-4249-b024-876b6f687b65',
http_version: '1.1',
files:
'{"avatar":[{"fieldName":"avatar","originalName":"avatar.png","clientReportedMimeType":"image/png","clientReportedFileExtension":".png","path":"/var/folders/t_/4vd3m1h92zsc953ll8r_4s_h0000gn/T/N6NE8A8","size":216,"detectedMimeType":"image/png","detectedFileExtension":".png","stream":{"type":"Stream"}}],"boop":[{"fieldName":"boop","originalName":"boop-1.txt","clientReportedMimeType":"text/plain","clientReportedFileExtension":".txt","path":"/var/folders/t_/4vd3m1h92zsc953ll8r_4s_h0000gn/T/PCB8YTR","size":7,"detectedMimeType":{},"detectedFileExtension":"","stream":{"type":"Stream"}},{"fieldName":"boop","originalName":"boop-2.txt","clientReportedMimeType":"text/plain","clientReportedFileExtension":".txt","path":"/var/folders/t_/4vd3m1h92zsc953ll8r_4s_h0000gn/T/EKMAKXR","size":7,"detectedMimeType":{},"detectedFileExtension":"","stream":{"type":"Stream"}}]}' },
user: { ip_address: '::ffff:127.0.0.1' },
response:
{ headers:
{ 'x-request-id': '33afc3c5-1571-4249-b024-876b6f687b65',
'content-type': 'application/json; charset=utf-8',
'content-length': '1951',
'x-response-time': '67.819ms',
date: 'Tue, 02 Jul 2019 18:11:20 GMT',
connection: 'close' },
http_version: '1.1',
status_code: 200,
reason_phrase: 'OK',
timestamp: '2019-07-02T18:11:20.000Z',
duration: 67.819 },
duration: 2.320237,
app:
{ name: 'parse-request',
version: '2.0.1',
node: 'v10.15.3',
hash: '75783ef9d0a9c1c71f83ee352754a14ead0a3138',
tag: 'v2.0.1',
environment: 'test',
hostname: 'jacks-MacBook-Pro.local',
pid: 56543 } }
npm:
npm install cabin
yarn:
yarn add cabin
Don't want to configure this yourself? You can simply use Lad which has this all built-in for you.
const Cabin = require('cabin');
const cabin = new Cabin();
cabin.info('hello world');
cabin.error(new Error('oops!'));
Each log level should be invoked with two arguments
message and
meta.
message (String or Error) - this should be either a String or an Error object
meta (Object or Error) - this is optional and will automatically be set to an object that inherits properties from
config.meta and requests parsed. If this is an Error object, then this error will be automatically added and transformed to the
meta object's
meta.err property (e.g.
{ err: <Error>, ... })
app.use(cabin.middleware);
See either the Node or Browser instructions below for further route middleware usage and proper setup.
The examples below show how to use Cabin in combination with Axe, Signale logging utility (for development), Pino logging utility (for production), and how to add an accurate
X-Response-Timeresponse time metric to your logs and response headers automatically.
Don't want to configure this yourself? We highly recommend to use Lad instead of configuring this yourself as it has all of this pre-configured for you with best-practices. However if you already have an existing Koa based project the example below will sufficiently serve as a guide for implementation.
Install required and recommended dependencies:
npm install koa cabin signale pino request-received koa-better-response-time koa-better-request-id
Implement the example code below (also found here):
const Koa = require('koa');
const Cabin = require('cabin');
const Router = require('koa-router');
const requestReceived = require('request-received');
const responseTime = require('koa-better-response-time');
const requestId = require('koa-better-request-id');
const { Signale } = require('signale');
const pino = require('pino')({
customLevels: {
log: 30
},
hooks: {
// <https://github.com/pinojs/pino/blob/master/docs/api.md#logmethod>
logMethod(inputArgs, method) {
return method.call(this, {
// <https://github.com/pinojs/pino/issues/854>
// message: inputArgs[0],
msg: inputArgs[0],
meta: inputArgs[1]
});
}
}
});
const env = process.env.NODE_ENV || 'development';
const app = new Koa();
const router = new Router();
const cabin = new Cabin({
// (optional: your free API key from https://cabinjs.com)
// key: 'YOUR-CABIN-API-KEY',
axe: {
logger: env === 'production' ? pino : new Signale()
}
});
// adds request received hrtime and date symbols to request object
// (which is used by Cabin internally to add `request.timestamp` to logs
app.use(requestReceived);
// adds `X-Response-Time` header to responses
app.use(responseTime());
// adds or re-uses `X-Request-Id` header
app.use(requestId());
// use the cabin middleware (adds request-based logging and helpers)
app.use(cabin.middleware);
// add your user/session management middleware here (e.g. passport)
// ...
// an example home page route
router.get('/', ctx => {
ctx.logger.info('visited home page');
ctx.body = 'hello world';
});
// this assumes that you are using passport which
// exposes `ctx.logout` to log out the logged in user
router.get('/logout', ctx => {
ctx.logger.warn('Logged out');
ctx.logout();
ctx.redirect('/');
});
app.use(router.routes());
app.use(router.allowedMethods());
app.listen(3000, () => {
cabin.info('app started');
});
See Koa convenience methods below for helper utilities you can use while writing code.
Install required and recommended dependencies:
npm install express cabin signale pino request-received response-time express-request-id
Implement the example code below (also found here):
const express = require('express');
const Cabin = require('cabin');
const requestReceived = require('request-received');
const responseTime = require('response-time');
const requestId = require('express-request-id');
const { Signale } = require('signale');
const pino = require('pino')({
customLevels: {
log: 30
},
hooks: {
// <https://github.com/pinojs/pino/blob/master/docs/api.md#logmethod>
logMethod(inputArgs, method) {
return method.call(this, {
// <https://github.com/pinojs/pino/issues/854>
// message: inputArgs[0],
msg: inputArgs[0],
meta: inputArgs[1]
});
}
}
});
const env = process.env.NODE_ENV || 'development';
const app = express();
const cabin = new Cabin({
// (optional: your free API key from https://cabinjs.com)
// key: 'YOUR-CABIN-API-KEY',
axe: {
logger: env === 'production' ? pino : new Signale()
}
});
// adds request received hrtime and date symbols to request object
// (which is used by Cabin internally to add `request.timestamp` to logs
app.use(requestReceived);
// adds `X-Response-Time` header to responses
app.use(responseTime());
// adds or re-uses `X-Request-Id` header
app.use(requestId());
// use the cabin middleware (adds request-based logging and helpers)
app.use(cabin.middleware);
// add your user/session management middleware here (e.g. passport)
// ...
// an example home page route
app.get('/', (req, res) => {
req.logger.info('visited home page');
res.send('hello world');
});
// this assumes that you are using passport which
// exposes `req.logout` to log out the logged in user
app.get('/logout', (req, res) => {
req.logger.warn('logged out');
req.logout();
res.redirect('/');
});
app.listen(3000, () => {
cabin.info('app started');
});
See Express convenience methods below for helper utilities you can use while writing code.
In order to easily interact and use the
logger utility function exposed by
app.use(cabin.middleware), we expose convenient helper methods in Express and Koa:
req.log
req.logger
res.log
res.logger
ctx.log
ctx.logger
ctx.request.log
ctx.request.logger
ctx.response.log
ctx.response.logger
This is the solution for you if you're just using
<script> tags everywhere!
<script src="https://polyfill.io/v3/polyfill.min.js?features=es6,es7,Map,Map.prototype,Math.sign,Promise,Reflect,Symbol,Uint32Array,window.crypto,Array.from,Object.getOwnPropertySymbols,Object.assign,navigator.mimeTypes,Set,BigInt,WeakMap,WeakRef,WeakSet"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/cabin"></script>
<script type="text/javascript">
(function() {
var cabin = new Cabin({ key: 'YOUR-CABIN-API-KEY', capture: true });
cabin.setUser({
id: '1',
email: 'niftylettuce@gmail.com',
full_name: 'niftylettuce'
});
cabin.info('viewed docs');
})();
</script>
We recommend using https://polyfill.io (specifically with the bundle mentioned in VanillaJS above):
<script src="https://polyfill.io/v3/polyfill.min.js?features=es6,es7,Map,Map.prototype,Math.sign,Promise,Reflect,Symbol,Uint32Array,window.crypto,Array.from,Object.getOwnPropertySymbols,Object.assign,navigator.mimeTypes,Set,BigInt,WeakMap,WeakRef,WeakSet"></script>
This assumes you are using browserify, webpack, rollup, or another bundler.
const Cabin = require('cabin');
const cabin = new Cabin({ key: 'YOUR-CABIN-API-KEY' });
cabin.setUser({
id: '1',
email: 'niftylettuce@gmail.com',
full_name: 'niftylettuce'
});
cabin.info('viewed docs');
For server-side logging of requests, the Cabin middleware
cabin.middleware will automatically log requests for you upon completion. Just make sure you are using
express-request-id middleware like in the examples above in order for the
X-Request-Id header to be set (and re-used if already exists, e.g. generated from client side as in below). If you're using Koa make sure to use
koa-better-request-id as shown in the examples above.
We strongly recommend that you implement one of the following code snippets with xhook (for either VanillaJS or Bundler approaches) so that all your XHR requests have a
X-Request-Id automatically added (which in turn ensures both client and server have matching request ID's). Imagine how awesome your logs will be when you can see the full trace starting with the client!
<script src="https://polyfill.io/v3/polyfill.min.js?features=es6,es7,Map,Map.prototype,Math.sign,Promise,Reflect,Symbol,Uint32Array,window.crypto,Array.from,Object.getOwnPropertySymbols,Object.assign,navigator.mimeTypes,Set,BigInt,WeakMap,WeakRef,WeakSet"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/xhook"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/cabin"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/parse-request"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/cuid"></script>
<script>
(function() {
var cabin = new Cabin({ key: 'YOUR-CABIN-API-KEY', capture: true });
cabin.setUser({
id: '1',
email: 'niftylettuce@gmail.com',
full_name: 'niftylettuce'
});
xhook.before(function(req) {
if (typeof req.headers !== 'object') req.headers = {};
if (!req.headers['X-Request-Id'])
req.headers['X-Request-Id'] = cuid();
if (!req.headers['User-Agent'])
req.headers['User-Agent'] = window.navigator.userAgent;
if (!req.headers['Referer'])
req.headers['Referer'] = window.document.referrer;
if (!req.headers['Cookie'])
req.headers['Cookie'] = window.document.cookie;
cabin.info('xhr', parseRequest({ req: req }));
});
})();
</script>
You can do a similar approach with React, EJS, or another templating language.
script(src='https://polyfill.io/v3/polyfill.min.js?features=es6,es7,Map,Map.prototype,Math.sign,Promise,Reflect,Symbol,Uint32Array,window.crypto,Array.from,Object.getOwnPropertySymbols,Object.assign,navigator.mimeTypes,Set,BigInt,WeakMap,WeakRef,WeakSet')
script(src='https://unpkg.com/xhook')
script(src='https://unpkg.com/cabin')
script(src='https://unpkg.com/parse-request')
script(src='https://unpkg.com/cuid')
script.
(function() {
var cabin = new Cabin({ key: 'YOUR-CABIN-API-KEY', capture: true });
cabin.setUser({
id: '1',
email: 'niftylettuce@gmail.com',
full_name: 'niftylettuce'
});
xhook.before(function(req) {
if (typeof req.headers !== 'object') req.headers = {};
if (!req.headers['X-Request-Id'])
req.headers['X-Request-Id'] = cuid();
if (!req.headers['X-Request-Id'])
req.headers['X-Request-Id'] = cuid();
if (!req.headers['User-Agent'])
req.headers['User-Agent'] = window.navigator.userAgent;
if (!req.headers['Referer'])
req.headers['Referer'] = window.document.referrer;
if (!req.headers['Cookie'])
req.headers['Cookie'] = window.document.cookie;
cabin.info('xhr', parseRequest({ req: req }));
});
})();
npm:
npm install cabin xhook cuid
yarn:
yarn add cabin xhook cuid
const Cabin = require('cabin');
const xhook = require('xhook');
const parseRequest = require('parse-request');
const cuid = require('cuid');
const cabin = new Cabin({ key: 'YOUR-CABIN-API-KEY', capture: true });
cabin.setUser({
id: '1',
email: 'niftylettuce@gmail.com',
full_name: 'niftylettuce'
});
xhook.before(req => {
if (typeof req.headers !== 'object') req.headers = {};
if (!req.headers['X-Request-Id'])
req.headers['X-Request-Id'] = cuid();
//
// NOTE: you may want to add User-Agent, Referer, and Cookie (see above)
//
cabin.info('xhr', parseRequest({ req: req }));
});
We leave it up to you to decide how you wish to handle stack traces and errors, but we've documented our approaches for Node and Browser environments below.
If you're using Lad, then you don't need to worry about error handling, as it's built-in (complete with graceful reloading, even for database connections).
However you can otherwise use a tool such as uncaught to listen for errors, or bind purely to
process events emitted as shown below:
const Cabin = require('cabin');
const cabin = new Cabin({ key: 'YOUR-CABIN-API-KEY' });
process.on('uncaughtException', err => {
cabin.error(err);
process.exit(1);
});
process.on('unhandledRejection', err => {
cabin.error(err);
});
Since cross-browser support is very limited and unstandardized for errors and stack traces, we highly recommend to use StackTrace.
We recommend to use StackTrace instead of TraceKit as it is a more modern alternative and provides much similarity between your Browser and your Node errors (stackframes are basically similar to representations in Gecko and V8, aka the ones you get with Node).
It does require you to have a polyfill if you're using it in the browser (only if you're supporting browsers that don't support standardized Promises/JSON). You'll basically need
es6-promise and
json3 polyfills for browsers you wish to support that don't have them. The example below shows you how to polyfill, don't worry! You can reference Caniuse data on Promises and JSON respectively if you need.
The example below demonstrates using StackTrace with uncaught to catch global errors below, but note that uncaught only supports IE11+.
If you're curious why it won't work in IE11, please see this great documentation on JavaScript errors cross-browser here - in particular the section on "No Error object provided".
<script src="https://polyfill.io/v3/polyfill.min.js?features=es6,es7,Map,Map.prototype,Math.sign,Promise,Reflect,Symbol,Uint32Array,window.crypto,Array.from,Object.getOwnPropertySymbols,Object.assign,navigator.mimeTypes,Set,BigInt,WeakMap,WeakRef,WeakSet"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/stackframe"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/stacktrace-js"></script>
<!-- Use this instead of the above if you need to polyfill for IE11 support -->
<!-- <script src="https://unpkg.com/stacktrace-js/dist/stacktrace-with-promises-and-json-polyfills.js"></script> -->
<script src="https://unpkg.com/uncaught"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/cabin"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/prepare-stack-trace"></script>
<script type="text/javascript">
(function() {
//
// Sourced from the StackTrace example from CabinJS docs
// <https://github.com/cabinjs/cabin#stacktrace>
//
var cabin = new Cabin({ key: 'YOUR-CABIN-API-KEY' });
// Use cabin globally in your app (instead of `console`)
window.cabin = cabin;
// Bind event listeners
uncaught.start();
uncaught.addListener(function(err, event) {
if (!err) {
if (typeof ErrorEvent === 'function' && event instanceof ErrorEvent)
return cabin.error(event.message, { event: event });
cabin.error({ event: event });
return;
}
// this will transform the error's `stack` property
// to be consistently similar to Gecko and V8 stackframes
StackTrace.fromError(err)
.then(function(stackframes) {
err.stack = prepareStackTrace(err, stackframes);
cabin.error(err);
})
.catch(function(err2) {
cabin.error(err);
cabin.error(err2);
});
});
})();
</script>
Under the hood, Cabin uses Axe which provides us with several options, including one to show metadata (e.g. request headers, body, and user) and another to show stack traces for errors.
You can pass these options through the
axe option (see Options below), or you could pass environment flags when you need to.
By default, Axe does not output any metadata and only outputs stack traces in non-production environments.
To hide metadata, pass a falsey value for the process environment variable
SHOW_META.
(e.g.
SHOW_META=0or
SHOW_META=falsebefore running your script, such as
SHOW_META=false node app).
Similarly if you pass a truthy value of
1 or
true it will show metadata (which is the default behavior).
To hide stack traces, pass a falsey value for the process environment variable
SHOW_STACK.
(e.g.
SHOW_STACK=0or
SHOW_STACK=falsebefore running your script, such as
SHOW_STACK=false node app).
Similarly if you pass a truthy value of
1 or
true it will show metadata (which is the default behavior).
key (String) - defaults to an empty string, this is where you put your Cabin API key, which you can get for free at Cabin
capture (Boolean) - defaults to
false in browser (all environments) and server-side (non-production only) environments, whether or not to
POST logs to the endpoint (see Axe docs for more info)
axe (Object) - defaults to an empty Object
{}, but you can pass options here for Axe
logger (Object) - if you have a custom logger you wish to use instead of Axe, but note that Axe accepts a
logger option, so you should use that instead, see Axe docs for more info
meta (Object) - defaults to an empty object - this will get passed as metadata (e.g. you could set a custom
meta.user object here for every request)
parseRequest (Object) - defaults to an empty object, which means it will use the defaults from parse-request (see Metadata below)
errorProps (Array) - a list of properties to cherry-pick from the error object parsed out of err thanks to parse-err (by default all properties are returned; even non-enumerable ones and ones on the prototype object) (see Metadata below)
message (Function) - inspired by morgan, and defaults to a dev-friendly format (or if in production mode, then it uses a standard Apache common log format)). – when requests finish, it will utilize
logger to output an error, warn, or info level log based off the status code, and this function is used to determine the string sent to the logger. It accepts one argument
options, which is comprised of
options.level,
options.req,
options.res, and optionally (if and only if Koa)
options.ctx. It is required that this function return a String. See src/message.js for the default message function. Note that both dev-friendly and Apache common log formats are stripped of basic auth lines for obvious security reasons.
We use the package parse-request to parse the request metadata for you autoamaticaly.
Here's an example of a parsed metadata object:
{
request: {
method: 'POST',
query: {
foo: 'bar',
beep: 'boop'
},
headers: {
host: '127.0.0.1:63955',
'accept-encoding': 'gzip, deflate',
'user-agent': 'node-superagent/3.8.3',
authorization: 'Basic ********************',
accept: 'application/json',
cookie: 'foo=bar;beep=boop',
'content-type': 'multipart/form-data; boundary=--------------------------930511303948232291410214',
'content-length': '1599',
connection: 'close'
},
cookies: {
foo: 'bar',
beep: 'boop'
},
body: '{"product_id":"5d0350ef2ca74d11ee6e4f00","name":"nifty","surname":"lettuce","bank_account_number":"1234567890","card":{"number":"****-****-****-****"},"stripe_token":"***************","favorite_color":"green"}',
url: '/?foo=bar&beep=boop',
timestamp: '2019-06-14T07:46:55.568Z',
id: 'fd6225ed-8db0-4862-8566-0c0ad6f4c7c9',
http_version: '1.1',
files: '{"avatar":[{"fieldname":"avatar","originalname":"avatar.png","encoding":"7bit","mimetype":"image/png","buffer":{"type":"Buffer","byteLength":216},"size":216}],"boop":[{"fieldname":"boop","originalname":"boop-1.txt","encoding":"7bit","mimetype":"text/plain","buffer":{"type":"Buffer","byteLength":7},"size":7},{"fieldname":"boop","originalname":"boop-2.txt","encoding":"7bit","mimetype":"text/plain","buffer":{"type":"Buffer","byteLength":7},"size":7}]}'
},
user: {
ip_address: '::ffff:127.0.0.1'
},
id: '5d0350ef2ca74d11ee6e4f01',
timestamp: '2019-06-14T07:46:55.000Z',
duration: 6.651317
}
ctx.throw awesome!
