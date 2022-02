Cabbie

A synchronous and asynchronous webdriver client for node.js. This client is completely standalone so you can use your choice of test framework: jest, mocha, jasmine, tap.......you decide!

Installation

To write async tests:

npm install cabbie- async

To write sync tests:

npm install cabbie-sync

Usage

To write async tests, see https://cabbiejs.org/async

To write sync tests, see https://cabbiejs.org

License

MIT