Universal avatar makes it possible to fetch/generate an avatar based on the information you have about that user. We use a fallback system that if for example an invalid Facebook ID is used it will try Google, and so on.
For the moment we support following types:
The fallbacks are in the same order as the list above were Facebook has the highest priority.
Install the component using NPM:
$ npm install react-avatar --save
# besides React, react-avatar also has prop-types as peer dependency,
# make sure to install it into your project
$ npm install prop-types --save
Users of Gatsby who are experiencing issues with the latest release should install
react-avatar@corejs2 instead. This is an older version (v3.7.0) release of
react-avatar that still used
core-js@2.
If you'd like to use the latest version of
react-avatar have a look at #187 for a workaround and #187, #181 and #198 for a description of the issue.
Import Custom Element:
import Avatar from 'react-avatar';
Start using it!
<Avatar name="Foo Bar" />
Some examples:
<Avatar googleId="118096717852922241760" size="100" round={true} />
<Avatar facebookId="100008343750912" size="150" />
<Avatar githubHandle="sitebase" size={150} round="20px" />
<Avatar vkontakteId="1" size="150" />
<Avatar skypeId="sitebase" size="200" />
<Avatar twitterHandle="sitebase" size="40" />
<Avatar name="Wim Mostmans" size="150" />
<Avatar name="Wim Mostmans" size="150" textSizeRatio={1.75} />
<Avatar value="86%" size="40" />
<Avatar size="100" facebook-id="invalidfacebookusername" src="http://www.gravatar.com/avatar/a16a38cdfe8b2cbd38e8a56ab93238d3" />
<Avatar name="Wim Mostmans" unstyled={true} />
Manually generating a color:
import Avatar from 'react-avatar';
<Avatar color={Avatar.getRandomColor('sitebase', ['red', 'green', 'blue'])} name="Wim Mostmans" />
Configuring React Avatar globally
import Avatar, { ConfigProvider } from 'react-avatar';
<ConfigProvider colors={['red', 'green', 'blue']}>
<YourApp>
...
<Avatar name="Wim Mostmans" />
...
</YourApp>
</ConfigProvider>
|Attribute
|Options
|Default
|Description
className
|string
|Name of the CSS class you want to add to this component alongside the default
sb-avatar.
email
|string
|String of the email address of the user.
md5Email
|string
|String of the MD5 hash of email address of the user.
facebookId
|string
twitterHandle
|string
instagramId
|string
googleId
|string
githubHandle
|string
|String of the user's GitHub handle.
skypeId
|string
name
|string
|Will be used to generate avatar based on the initials of the person
maxInitials
|number
|Set max nr of characters used for the initials. If maxInitials=2 and the name is Foo Bar Var the initials will be FB
initials
|string or function
|defaultInitials
|Set the initials to show or a function that derives them from the component props, the method should have the signature
fn(name, props)
value
|string
|Show a value as avatar
alt
|string
name or
value
|The
alt attribute used on the avatar
img tag. If not set we will fallback to either
name or
value
title
|string
name or
value
|The
title attribute used on the avatar
img tag. If not set we will fallback to either
name or
value
color
|string
|random
|Used in combination with
name and
value. Give the background a fixed color with a hex like for example #FF0000
fgColor
|string
|#FFF
|Used in combination with
name and
value. Give the text a fixed color with a hex like for example #FF0000
size
|length
|50px
|Size of the avatar
textSizeRatio
|number
|3
|For text based avatars the size of the text as a fragment of size (size / textSizeRatio)
textMarginRatio
|number
|.15
|For text based avatars. The size of the minimum margin between the text and the avatar's edge, used to make sure the text will always fit inside the avatar. (calculated as
size * textMarginRatio)
round
|bool or length
|false
|The amount of
border-radius to apply to the avatar corners,
true shows the avatar in a circle.
src
|string
|Fallback image to use
style
|object
|Style that will be applied on the root element
unstyled
|bool
|false
|Disable all styles
onClick
|function
|Mouse click event
|Attribute
|Options
|Default
|Description
colors
|array(string)
|default colors
|A list of color values as strings from which the
getRandomColor picks one at random.
cache
|cache
|internal cache
|Cache implementation used to track broken img URLs
initials
|function
|defaultInitials
|A function that derives the initials from the component props, the method should have the signature
fn(name, props)
avatarRedirectUrl
|URL
undefined
|Base URL to a Avatar Redirect instance
Example
import Avatar, { ConfigProvider } from 'react-avatar';
<ConfigProvider colors={['red', 'green', 'blue']}>
<YourApp>
...
<Avatar name="Wim Mostmans" />
...
</YourApp>
</ConfigProvider>
This class represents the default implementation of the cache used by react-avatar.
Looking to implement more complex custom cache behaviour?
|Attribute
|Options
|Default
|Description
cachePrefix
|string
react-avatar/
|The prefix for
localStorage keys used by the cache.
sourceTTL
|number
|604800000 (7 days)
|The amount of time a failed source is kept in cache. (in milliseconds)
sourceSize
|number
|20
|The maximum number of failed source entries to keep in cache at any time.
usage
import Avatar, { Cache, ConfigProvider } from 'react-avatar';
const cache = new Cache({
// Keep cached source failures for up to 7 days
sourceTTL: 7 * 24 * 3600 * 1000,
// Keep a maximum of 20 entries in the source cache
sourceSize: 20
});
// Apply cache globally
<ConfigProvider cache={cache}>
<YourApp>
...
<Avatar name="Wim Mostmans" />
...
</YourApp>
</ConfigProvider>
// For specific instances
<Avatar name="Wim Mostmans" cache={cache} />
Avatar Redirect adds support for social networks which require a server-side service to find the correct avatar URL.
Examples of this are:
An open Avatar Redirect endpoint is provided at
https://avatar-redirect.appspot.com. However this endpoint is provided for free and as such an explicit opt-in is required as no guarantees can be made about uptime of this endpoint.
Avatar Redirect is enabled by setting the
avatarRedirectUrl property on the ConfigProvider context
In order to run it locally you'll need to fetch some dependencies and a basic server setup.
Install local dependencies:
$ npm install
To test your react-avatar and your changes, start the development server and open
http://localhost:8000/index.html.
$ npm run dev
To create a local production build into the
lib and
es folders.
$ npm run build
cache as provided to the
ConfigProvider should be an object implementing the methods below. The default cache implementation can be found here
|Method
|Description
set(key, value)
|Save
value at
key, such that it can be retrieved using
get(key). Returns
undefined
get(key)
|Retrieve the value stored at
key, if the cache does not contain a value for
key return
null
sourceFailed(source)
|Mark the image URL specified in
source as failed. Returns
undefined
hasSourceFailedBefore(source)
|Returns
true if the
source has been tagged as failed using
sourceFailed(source), otherwise
false.
When using webpack 4 you can rely on tree shaking to drop unused sources when creating your Avatar component like the example below.
import { createAvatarComponent, TwitterSource } from 'react-avatar';
const Avatar = createAvatarComponent({
sources: [ TwitterSource ]
});
Exported sources:
If you are using a version of webpack that does not support tree shaking or are using a different bundler you'll need to import only those files you need.
import createAvatarComponent from 'react-avatar/es/avatar';
import TwitterSource from 'react-avatar/es/sources/Twitter';
const Avatar = createAvatarComponent({
sources: [ TwitterSource ]
});
const createAvatarComponent = require('react-avatar/lib/avatar').default;
const TwitterSource = require('react-avatar/lib/sources/Twitter').default;
const Avatar = createAvatarComponent({
sources: [ TwitterSource ]
});
