Terminal client for cabal, the p2p chat platform.

See cabal-core for the underlying database & api.

chat with us: npx cabal cabal://cabal.chat

Installation

$ npm install $ cabal

If that fails the newest node is not yet supported by the stack. Try this:

Install nvm, open a new shell and run

nvm install 12 npm install --global cabal cabal --new

Usage

Start a new instance:

cabal -- new

then copy the key and give it to someone else.

Connect to an existing instance:

cabal < key >

e.g.

cabal cabal://0201400f1aa2e3076a3f17f4521b2cc41e258c446cdaa44742afe6e1b9fd5f82

Remember cabals for auto-joining

save a cabal to the config

cabal --save < key >

then connect to all of your saved cabals, by simply running cabal :

cabal

show saved cabals with --cabals and remove a saved cabal with --forget

cabal cabal

Save an alias to a key

create a local name for a key.

cabal --alias < name > --key < key > cabal < name >

Scan a QR code to join a cabal:

Cabal can use a webcam connected to your computer to read a cabal key from a QR code. For this to work, you'll need to install an additional system dependency:

Linux: sudo apt-get install fswebcam

MacOS: brew install imagesnap

cabal --qr

Headless mode

This will run cabal without a UI. You can use this to seed a cabal (e.g. on a VPS) and make its data more available:

cabal < key > --seed

Custom port

If you have a tightly configured firewall and need to port-forward a port, the default port Cabal uses is port 13331 . You can change this with the --port flag, or setting preferredPort in your .cabal.yml config file.

cabal < key > --seed --port 7331

Commands

/add, /cabal add a cabal /new create a new cabal /nick, /n change your display name /emote, /me write an old-school text emote /names display the names of the currently online peers /channels display the cabal 's channels /panes set pane to navigate up and down in panes: channels, cabals /join, /j join a new channel /leave, /l leave a channel /clear clear the current backscroll /help display this help message /qr generate a qr code with the current cabal' s address /quit, /exit exit the cabal process /topic, /motd set the topic/description/message of the day for a channel /whoami, /key display your local user key /whois display the public keys associated with the passed in nick alt-n move between channels/cabals panes ctrl-{n,p} move up/down channels/cabals

Hotkeys

ctrl-l

redraw the screen

ctrl-u

clear input line

ctrl-w

delete last word in input

up-arrow

cycle through command history

down-arrow

cycle through command history

home

go to start of input line

end

go to end of input line

ctrl-n

go to next channel

ctrl-p

go to previous channel

ctrl-a

go to next unread channel

pageup

scroll up through backlog

pagedown

scroll down through backlog

shift-pageup

scroll up through nicklist

shift-pagedown

scroll down through nicklist

alt-[1,9]

select channels 1-9

alt-n

tab between the cabals & channels panes

alt-l

tab toggle id suffixes on/off

Configuration