This is the core repository for the Cloud9 v3 SDK. The SDK allows you to run a version of Cloud9 that allows you to develop plugins and create a custom IDE based on Cloud9.
During the alpha stage, expect many things to break, not work or simply fail.
The best and easiest way to create plugins is on c9.io. Please check out this tutorial for how to get started writing plugins.
We also have a tutorial for how to get started working on the core plugins. Check out that tutorial here.
We have several documentation resources for you:
|SDK documentation
|http://cloud9-sdk.readme.io/v0.1/docs
|API documentation
|http://docs.c9.io/api
|User documentation
|http://docs.c9.io
Please join the mailinglist to get support or give support to the growing community of plugin developers: https://groups.google.com/forum/#!forum/cloud9-sdk
Follow these steps to install the SDK:
git clone https://github.com/c9/core.git c9sdk
cd c9sdk
scripts/install-sdk.sh
To update the SDK to the latest version run:
git pull origin master
scripts/install-sdk.sh
Please note that if you are using npm version >=3 and run npm install manually, you need to run
git checkout HEAD -- node_modules to restore the files deleted by npm.
Cloud9 is known to work with node versions 0.10 to 8, but Newer versions should work too.
Start the Cloud9 as follows:
node server.js
The following options can be used:
--settings Settings file to use
--help Show command line options.
-t Start in test mode
-k Kill tmux server in test mode
-b Start the bridge server - to receive commands from the cli [default: false]
-w Workspace directory
--port Port
--debug Turn debugging on
--listen IP address of the server
--readonly Run in read only mode
--packed Whether to use the packed version.
--auth Basic Auth username:password
--collab Whether to enable collab.
--no-cache Don't use the cached version of CSS
Now visit http://localhost:8181/ide.html to load Cloud9.
Run server side tests with:
npm run test
Run client side tests with:
npm run ctest
Then visit http://localhost:8181/static/test in your browser.
We actively encourage and support contributions. We accept pull requests to the core as well as to any of the open source plugins and libraries that we maintain under the c9 organization on GitHub.
Feel free to fork and improve/enhance the Cloud9 SDK and the open source plugins in any way you want. Then please open a pull request. For more information on our contributing guidelines, see our contributing guide: http://cloud9-sdk.readme.io/v0.1/docs/contributing-to-cloud9
To protect the interests of the Cloud9 contributors and users we require contributors to sign a Contributors License Agreement (CLA) before we pull the changes into the main repository. Our CLA is the simplest of agreements, requiring that the contributions you make to an ajax.org project are only those you're allowed to make. This helps us significantly reduce future legal risk for everyone involved. It is easy, helps everyone, takes ten minutes, and only needs to be completed once. There are two versions of the agreement:
If you want to contribute to the Cloud9 SDK and/or open source plugins please go to the online form, fill it out and submit it.
Happy coding, Cloud9
Cloud9 was one of the earlier Cloud IDEs in the race, maintained by the now defunct Cloud9 IDE Inc. (now part of the AWS Suite). While the IDE itself is source available - the source code itself is relatively unmaintained nowadays since AWS Cloud9 is being maintained in a closed environment. We won't be seeing Cloud9 as a seperate product anymore - it's a part of AWS now.