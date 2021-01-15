openbase logo
c9

by c9
3.1.3534 (see all)

Cloud9 Core - Part of the Cloud9 SDK for Plugin Development https://c9.github.io/core/ https://c9.io

197

GitHub Stars

2.5K

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

82

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

4.5/54
Read All Reviews
sr229

Top Feedback

1Abandoned

Readme

Cloud9 3.0 SDK for Plugin Development

This is the core repository for the Cloud9 v3 SDK. The SDK allows you to run a version of Cloud9 that allows you to develop plugins and create a custom IDE based on Cloud9.

Project Status: ALPHA

During the alpha stage, expect many things to break, not work or simply fail.

Creating Plugins

The best and easiest way to create plugins is on c9.io. Please check out this tutorial for how to get started writing plugins.

We also have a tutorial for how to get started working on the core plugins. Check out that tutorial here.

Documentation

We have several documentation resources for you:

SDK documentationhttp://cloud9-sdk.readme.io/v0.1/docs
API documentationhttp://docs.c9.io/api
User documentationhttp://docs.c9.io

Please join the mailinglist to get support or give support to the growing community of plugin developers: https://groups.google.com/forum/#!forum/cloud9-sdk

Installation

Follow these steps to install the SDK:

git clone https://github.com/c9/core.git c9sdk
cd c9sdk
scripts/install-sdk.sh

To update the SDK to the latest version run:

git pull origin master
scripts/install-sdk.sh

Please note that if you are using npm version >=3 and run npm install manually, you need to run git checkout HEAD -- node_modules to restore the files deleted by npm. Cloud9 is known to work with node versions 0.10 to 8, but Newer versions should work too.

Starting Cloud9

Start the Cloud9 as follows:

node server.js

The following options can be used:

--settings       Settings file to use
--help           Show command line options.
-t               Start in test mode
-k               Kill tmux server in test mode
-b               Start the bridge server - to receive commands from the cli  [default: false]
-w               Workspace directory
--port           Port
--debug          Turn debugging on
--listen         IP address of the server
--readonly       Run in read only mode
--packed         Whether to use the packed version.
--auth           Basic Auth username:password
--collab         Whether to enable collab.
--no-cache       Don't use the cached version of CSS

Now visit http://localhost:8181/ide.html to load Cloud9.

Running Tests

Run server side tests with:

npm run test

Run client side tests with:

npm run ctest

Then visit http://localhost:8181/static/test in your browser.

Contributing

We actively encourage and support contributions. We accept pull requests to the core as well as to any of the open source plugins and libraries that we maintain under the c9 organization on GitHub.

Feel free to fork and improve/enhance the Cloud9 SDK and the open source plugins in any way you want. Then please open a pull request. For more information on our contributing guidelines, see our contributing guide: http://cloud9-sdk.readme.io/v0.1/docs/contributing-to-cloud9

To protect the interests of the Cloud9 contributors and users we require contributors to sign a Contributors License Agreement (CLA) before we pull the changes into the main repository. Our CLA is the simplest of agreements, requiring that the contributions you make to an ajax.org project are only those you're allowed to make. This helps us significantly reduce future legal risk for everyone involved. It is easy, helps everyone, takes ten minutes, and only needs to be completed once. There are two versions of the agreement:

  1. The Individual CLA: use this version if you're working on the Cloud9 SDK or open source plugins in your spare time, or can clearly claim ownership of copyright in what you'll be submitting.
  2. The Corporate CLA: have your corporate lawyer review and submit this if your company is going to be contributing to the Cloud9 SDK and/or open source plugins.

If you want to contribute to the Cloud9 SDK and/or open source plugins please go to the online form, fill it out and submit it.

Happy coding, Cloud9

Ayane Satomi/dev/urandom5 Ratings0 Reviews
Forgot to touch grass since 2017. Project Lead @vignetteapp, Volunteer @fosshostorg
September 24, 2020
Abandoned

Cloud9 was one of the earlier Cloud IDEs in the race, maintained by the now defunct Cloud9 IDE Inc. (now part of the AWS Suite). While the IDE itself is source available - the source code itself is relatively unmaintained nowadays since AWS Cloud9 is being maintained in a closed environment. We won't be seeing Cloud9 as a seperate product anymore - it's a part of AWS now.

0
thabopolokwane center D 55 shop no 024 Ratings0 Reviews
3 months ago
MIN6 Ratings0 Reviews
8 months ago
Wahyu Arif PurnomoYogyakarta - Indonesia17 Ratings0 Reviews
Fullstack Web Developer & Security Analysis based in Indonesia
1 year ago

