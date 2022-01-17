Code-coverage using Node.js' built in functionality that's compatible with Istanbul's reporters.
Like nyc, c8 just magically works:
npm i c8 -g
c8 node foo.js
The above example will output coverage metrics for
foo.js.
c8 can be configured via command-line flags, a
c8 section in
package.json, or a JSON configuration file on disk.
A configuration file can be specified by passing its path on the command line with
--config or
-c. If no config option is provided, c8 searches for files named
.c8rc,
.c8rc.json,
.nycrc, or
.nycrc.json, starting from
cwd and walking up the filesystem tree.
When using
package.json configuration or a dedicated configuration file, omit the
-- prefix from the long-form of the desired command-line option.
Here is a list of common options. Run
c8 --help for the full list and documentation.
|Option
|Description
|Type
|Default
-c,
--config
|path to JSON configuration file
string
|See above
-r,
--reporter
|coverage reporter(s) to use
Array<string>
['text']
-o,
--reports-dir,
--report-dir
|directory where coverage reports will be output to
string
./coverage
--all
|see section below for more info
boolean
false
--src
|see section below for more info
Array<string>
[process.cwd()]
-n,
--include
|see section below for more info
Array<string>
[] (include all files)
-x,
--exclude
|see section below for more info
Array<string>
|list
-e,
--extension
|only files matching these extensions will show coverage
string \| Array<string>
|list
--skip-full
|do not show files with 100% statement, branch, and function coverage
boolean
false
--check-coverage
|check whether coverage is within thresholds provided
boolean
false
--temp-directory
|directory V8 coverage data is written to and read from
string
process.env.NODE_V8_COVERAGE
--clean
|should temp files be deleted before script execution
boolean
true
--all
By default v8 will only give us coverage for files that were loaded by the engine. If there are source files in your
project that are flexed in production but not in your tests, your coverage numbers will not reflect this. For example,
if your project's
main.js loads
a.js and
b.js but your unit tests only load
a.js your total coverage
could show as
100% for
a.js when in fact both
main.js and
b.js are uncovered.
By supplying
--all to c8, all files in directories specified with
--src (defaults to
cwd) that pass the
--include
and
--exclude flag checks, will be loaded into the report. If any of those files remain uncovered they will be factored
into the report with a default of 0% coverage.
run
c8 report to regenerate reports after
c8 has already been run.
c8 can fail tests if coverage falls below a threshold. After running your tests with c8, simply run:
c8 check-coverage --lines 95 --functions 95 --branches 95
c8 also accepts a
--check-coverage shorthand, which can be used to
both run tests and check that coverage falls within the threshold provided:
c8 --check-coverage --lines 100 npm test
The above check fails if coverage falls below 100%.
To check thresholds on a per-file basis run:
c8 check-coverage --lines 95 --per-file
If you want to check for 100% coverage across all dimensions, use
--100:
c8 --100 npm test
Is equivalent to
c8 --check-coverage --lines 100 --functions 100 --branches 100 --statements 100 npm test
The
--100 flag can be set for the
check-coverage as well:
c8 check-coverage --100
Sometimes you might find yourself wanting to ignore uncovered portions of your codebase. For example, perhaps you run your tests on Linux, but there's some logic that only executes on Windows.
To ignore lines, blocks, and functions, use the special comment:
/* c8 ignore next */.
const myVariable = 99
/* c8 ignore next */
if (process.platform === 'win32') console.info('hello world')
const myVariable = 99
/* c8 ignore next 3 */
if (process.platform === 'win32') {
console.info('hello world')
}
/* c8 ignore start */
function dontMindMe() {
// ...
}
/* c8 ignore stop */
const myVariable = 99
const os = process.platform === 'darwin' ? 'OSXy' /* c8 ignore next */ : 'Windowsy'
c8 uses
native V8 coverage,
make sure you're running Node.js
>= 10.12.0.
c8
See the contributing guide here.