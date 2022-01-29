c3

c3 is a D3-based reusable chart library that enables deeper integration of charts into web applications.

Follow the link for more information: http://c3js.org

Documentation

Additional samples can be found in this repository:

You can run these samples as:

$ npm run serve- static

Google Group

For general C3.js-related discussion, please visit our Google Group at https://groups.google.com/forum/#!forum/c3js.

Gitter

Using the issue queue

The issue queue is to be used for reporting defects and problems with C3.js, in addition to feature requests and ideas. It is not a catch-all support forum. For general support enquiries, please use the Google Group at https://groups.google.com/forum/#!forum/c3js. All questions involving the interplay between C3.js and any other library (such as AngularJS) should be posted there first!

Before reporting an issue, please do the following:

Search for existing issues to ensure you're not posting a duplicate. Search the Google Group to ensure it hasn't been addressed there already. Create a JSFiddle or Plunkr highlighting the issue. Please don't include any unnecessary dependencies so we can isolate that the issue is in fact with C3. Please be advised that custom CSS can modify C3.js output! When posting the issue, please use a descriptive title and include the version of C3 (or, if cloning from Git, the commit hash — C3 is under active development and the master branch contains the latest dev commits!), along with any platform/browser/OS information that may be relevant.

Pull requests

Pull requests are welcome, though please post an issue first to see whether such a change is desirable. If you choose to submit a pull request, please do not bump the version number unless asked to, and please include test cases for any new features. Squash all your commits as well, please.

Playground

Please fork this fiddle:

Dependency

License

MIT