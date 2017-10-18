C3JS AngularJS directives

This repository contains directives that let you easily create graphs using the c3js library. Most of the options that are available in c3js are now also available to you in angularjs. Below one of the most basic examples:

< c3chart bindto-id = "chart1" > < chart-column column-id = "data-1" column-values = "30,200,100,400,150,250" column-type = "line" /> </ c3chart >

Documentation

There is a page with samples and documentation available: http://jettro.github.io/c3-angular-directive/

There is now extensive API docs available here: http://jettro.github.io/c3-angular-directive/api-docs/1.3/index.html

The project contains a number of examples that can be started using grunt:

grunt devserver

Goal

Come up with a number of directives to integrate C3js with AngularJS

References

Homepage c3js library [http://c3js.org] Homepage AngularJS [https://angularjs.org] Homepage d3 library [http://d3js.org]

Blogpost about AngularJS Directives for c3js: Angularjs directives for c3js chart library

Blogpost about the improvements I made using grunt and bower: C3JS directives using angularjs

Blogpost about c3js by Roberto van der Linden: Creating charts with c3.js Blogpost about integrating c3js and angularjs by Jettro Coenradie: Using C3js with AngularJS

Installation and development

We are using grunt and bower during development. Bower makes it easier to use it for your own project as well. More on this in the next section. If you want to try out the project and change sources or something like that, you can use bower and grunt to do development.

First use npm to install all grunt plugins, than use bower to install all bower dependencies.

npm install bower install

Now grunt is available, you can use some of the utilities that grunt has in store for you. A nice one is to use the watch task and change one of the samples. There is also a plugin in place for running a development server. Just type grunt devserver and connect to port 8888 on your localhost.

Using it in your own project

The easiest way to use the directives is to use bower to install it to your project.

bower install c3-angular --save

In the end you just need one file in your project: c3-angular.min.js

Version History

Upgrade to version 0.4.18 of c3js library

Merged pull request #174 by adamczykmichael update to material css

Merged pull request #172 by esahekmat with a fix for documentation

Merged pull request #169 by vmanchev with a new option for interaction enabled

Merged pull request #134 by ishank18 with a more consistent tick labelling

Merged pull request #131 by mumuxin Made doc change based on comment from LucasBassetti

Closed the following issues

126: Merge request with tooltip documentation fix

118: Zoom documentation

88: Added example for using category labels on the x-axis with dynamic values

100: Added the selections directive

97: Problems with colors are fixed

108: Added support for tooltip contents callback

112: Fixed bug with numeric grid values

125: Upgraded angular to 1.5 and c3 to 0.4.11

Pull request by LucasBassetti to fix tooltip docs

In issue 104 @AesSedai proposed more properties for the legend inset directive. These are now added.

In issue 102 @jtaylor1022 asked for the grid-class attribute and I added the position as well.

Bugs fixed:

Issue 104: Fixed problem with the time format function

Added pull requests

marton987 (Martin Freytes): Added regions to line charts by adding a new directive

stevezau (Steve): Added support for empty data labels.

Bugs fixed:

Issue 86: Has to do with the colors.

Squashed a number of bugs, some of them related to tick formatting of timeseries data.

Added the click and mouse events on the legend.

Bigger refactoring to the structure of the source code and a big change to the examples.

Focus is improvements to the structure of the project and the documentation. Also fixed some bugs.

Main part to move to a higher version is that we have the possibility now to add a callback function. In the examples folder there is a page callback-sample.html that shows how to do this. You can register the callback function to recevei the actual chart object that you can manipulate using the c3js API methods. http://c3js.org/reference.html#api

Added a big pull request by EmmN that includes formatting improvements. All charts now support adding a format function to format labels and tooltips.

Added config for the pie and donut charts Added config for points as requested by Lazymondaysunday Added an extensive tutorial in the examples package Finalized the events as requested by pehrlich and Tropicalista Improved the sample on the project page http://jettro.github.io/c3-angular-directive/

Added a gauge config by richardthombs Added a stacked bar chart requested by vinnytheviking Added events to the chart as well as data, now you can add callbacks to data click, chart mouse over, etc. requested by Tropicalista and pehrlich

Also added a better project page: http://jettro.github.io/c3-angular-directive/

Working on improved documentation and better examples for release 0.4.0

Upgraded to the latest versions of: c3js - 0.4.10

Added a number of pull requests by: mark-lai: formatting and x/y tick enhancements yourivdlans: Some very nice enhancements in the axis, also the sample with the bubble. Resseguie: Added a feature to pass a color function to the chart