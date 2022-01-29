openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

c3

by c3js
0.7.20 (see all)

📊 A D3-based reusable chart library

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

88.1K

GitHub Stars

9.2K

Maintenance

Last Commit

17d ago

Contributors

173

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vanilla JavaScript Chart, Vanilla JavaScript Graph

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Read All Reviews

Top Feedback

1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable

Readme

c3

CircleCI license codecov.io

jsDelivr Hits

c3 is a D3-based reusable chart library that enables deeper integration of charts into web applications.

Follow the link for more information: http://c3js.org

Documentation

Additional samples can be found in this repository:

You can run these samples as:

$ npm run serve-static

Google Group

For general C3.js-related discussion, please visit our Google Group at https://groups.google.com/forum/#!forum/c3js.

Gitter

Join the chat at https://gitter.im/c3js/c3

Using the issue queue

The issue queue is to be used for reporting defects and problems with C3.js, in addition to feature requests and ideas. It is not a catch-all support forum. For general support enquiries, please use the Google Group at https://groups.google.com/forum/#!forum/c3js. All questions involving the interplay between C3.js and any other library (such as AngularJS) should be posted there first!

Before reporting an issue, please do the following:

  1. Search for existing issues to ensure you're not posting a duplicate.

  2. Search the Google Group to ensure it hasn't been addressed there already.

  3. Create a JSFiddle or Plunkr highlighting the issue. Please don't include any unnecessary dependencies so we can isolate that the issue is in fact with C3. Please be advised that custom CSS can modify C3.js output!

  4. When posting the issue, please use a descriptive title and include the version of C3 (or, if cloning from Git, the commit hash — C3 is under active development and the master branch contains the latest dev commits!), along with any platform/browser/OS information that may be relevant.

Pull requests

Pull requests are welcome, though please post an issue first to see whether such a change is desirable. If you choose to submit a pull request, please do not bump the version number unless asked to, and please include test cases for any new features. Squash all your commits as well, please.

Playground

Please fork this fiddle:

Dependency

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use1
Performant0
Highly Customizable1
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Mark VolkmannSt. Louis, Missouri23 Ratings0 Reviews
software developer (mostly JavaScript these days) and marathon runner; author of the Manning book "Svelte and Sapper in Action"
November 21, 2020

Alternatives

chart.jsSimple HTML5 Charts using the <canvas> tag
GitHub Stars
56K
Weekly Downloads
2M
User Rating
4.6/ 5
591
Top Feedback
51Easy to Use
37Performant
29Great Documentation
echartsApache ECharts is a powerful, interactive charting and data visualization library for browser
GitHub Stars
50K
Weekly Downloads
295K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
171
Top Feedback
11Great Documentation
11Performant
9Easy to Use
mermaidGeneration of diagram and flowchart from text in a similar manner as markdown
GitHub Stars
40K
Weekly Downloads
147K
User Rating
4.6/ 5
58
Top Feedback
5Great Documentation
4Easy to Use
3Performant
apexcharts📊 Interactive JavaScript Charts built on SVG
GitHub Stars
11K
Weekly Downloads
328K
User Rating
4.7/ 5
16
Top Feedback
4Easy to Use
2Great Documentation
2Highly Customizable
@carbon/charts:bar_chart: :chart_with_upwards_trend:⠀Robust dataviz framework implemented using D3 & typescript
GitHub Stars
457
Weekly Downloads
30K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
billboard.js:bar_chart: Re-usable, easy interface JavaScript chart library based on D3.js
GitHub Stars
5K
Weekly Downloads
8K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
See 35 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial