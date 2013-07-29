An interface for Android Cloud to Device Messaging push notification service for Node.js

Installation

Via npm:

npm install c2dm

As a submodule of your project

$ git submodule add http://github.com/SpeCT/node-c2dm.git c2dm $ git submodule update

Usage

Load in the module

var C2DM = require ( 'c2dm' ).C2DM;

Create a connection

See Google Client Login documentation for details.

var config = { user: 'bla-blah-blah@gmail.com' , password: 'your-huge-very-very-strong-password' , source: 'com.company.app-name' , }; var c2dm = new C2DM(config);

Login into c2dm

c2dm.login( function ( err, token ) { });

Send message to device

See C2DM documentation for details.

var message = { registration_id : 'Device registration id' , collapse_key : 'Collapse key' , 'data.key1' : 'value1' , 'data.key2' : 'value2' , delay_while_idle : '1' }; c2dm.send(message, function ( err, messageId ) { if (err) { console .log( "Something has gone wrong!" ); } else { console .log( "Sent with message ID: " , messageId); } });

Avoiding login procedure

You can avoid the login procedure by manually setting Google ClientLogin Auth token in the connection config. First of all you need to fetch the token by executing the following command. Replace ROLE_EMAIL , ROLE_PASSWORDPASS and YOURCOMPANY-YOURAPP-Version with your data:

$ curl -X POST https://www.google.com/accounts/ClientLogin -d Email=ROLE_EMAIL -d Passwd=ROLE_PASSWORDPASS -d accountType=HOSTED_OR_GOOGLE -d service=ac2dm -d source=YOURCOMPANY-YOURAPP-Version

You will receive three lines. Skip SID and LSID and copy line starting with Auth= . Next include 'token' property into config data and fill it with this Auth=... line:

var config = { token: 'Auth=VVVVEEERY-HUDE-TOKEN' , }; var c2dm = new C2DM(config);

However, Google will occaisionally require the token to be updated before further requests can be accepted. If this happens, the Update-Client-Auth header will automatically be used to update the current configurations token, but obviously will not be stored on the next reload. A token event will be triggered if this happens so you can update a local configuration file, but its probably easier to perform a login each time the application is started:

c2dm.on( 'token' , function ( err, token ) { });

Testing sending a message

If it looks like things aren't going your way, try sending a request manually using the following curl command and see what google sends back to you:

curl -H "Authorization: GoogleLogin auth=YOUR-LONG-TOKEN" -X POST https://android.apis.google.com/c2dm/send -d "registration_id=DESTINATION-TOKEN" -d "collapse_key=key" -d "data.event=hire" -v

You should get back the header details along with a message id if sending has been successful. For example:

.... sending headers and SSL stuff ..... < HTTP/1.1 200 OK < Content-Type: text/plain < Date: Wed, 18 Jan 2012 11 :18:01 GMT < Expires: Wed, 18 Jan 2012 11 :18:01 GMT < Cache-Control: private, max-age=0 < X-Content-Type-Options: nosniff < X-Frame-Options: SAMEORIGIN < X-XSS-Protection: 1 ; mode=block < Server: GSE < Transfer-Encoding: chunked < id=0:1326885481081626%900b347100019e5f .... more SSL stuff ....

Keep-alive connection

This module supports Connection: keep-alive header too keep connection to c2dm gate established. You could use it by simply including property in config:

var config = { ... keepAlive: true , // it is false by default };

Credits

Written and maintained by Yury Proshchenko.

Contributors

License

Changelog

1.2.0

1.1.0

#2 – Exponential backoff retry on quota and temporary errors (thanks Olivier Poitrey aka rs)

Handle auth_token refresh (Update-Client-Auth header) (thanks Sam Lown)

1.0.4

Handle scenario where 'close' event is emitted before 'end' event (node 0.4.x)

1.0.3

Converted internal subscription method from on(2) to once(2)

Published to npm

1.0.2

Fixed 'Content-length missing' error

1.0.1

Fixed package.json (thanks Mohd Faruq aka ruqqq)

Fixed 'socked hang up' error (once again thanks Mohd Faruq aka ruqqq)

1.0.0: