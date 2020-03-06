openbase logo
cs

c-swipe

by Cong
2.1.5 (see all)

😃 A siwpe (touch slider) component for Vue2

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

304

GitHub Stars

98

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vue Swipe, Vue Carousel

Reviews

Readme

English | 简体中文

c-swipe

gzip npm package NPM downloads GitHub issues Travis

NPM

A swipe (touch slide) component for Vue2.x in mobile device. Only support touch event now.

c-swipe

Install

npm install c-swipe --save

Usage

register components:

// main.js

// import c-swipe files into main.js
import 'c-swipe/dist/swipe.css';
import { Swipe, SwipeItem } from 'c-swipe';

// global register components
Vue.component('swipe', Swipe);
Vue.component('swipe-item', SwipeItem);

Use in .vue files.

<swipe
  v-model="index"
  style="text-align: center; line-height: 80px; height: 100px; background: #42b983;"
>
  <swipe-item style="height: 100px; line-height: 100px">item1</swipe-item>
  <swipe-item style="height: 100px; line-height: 100px">item2</swipe-item>
  <swipe-item style="height: 100px; line-height: 100px">item3</swipe-item>
</swipe>

new Vue({
  data: function () {
    return {
      index: 0, // two way
    };
  },
});

Or, you want import it by html tag

<link href="https://unpkg.com/c-swipe/dist/swipe.css" rel="stylesheet"></head>
<script type="text/javascript" src="https://unpkg.com/c-swipe/dist/swipe.js"></script>

var vueSwipe = swipe.Swipe;
var vueSwipeItem = swipe.SwipeItem;

new Vue({
  el: 'body',
  // register components
  components: {
    'swipe': vueSwipe,
    'swipe-item': vueSwipeItem
  }
  // ...
  // ...
});

Options

OptionTypeDefalutDescription
v-modelNumber0The value binding index of swipe-item
paginationBooleantrueIf need default pagination.
loopBooleantrueloop move
autoplayTimeNumber0ms. Interval time of change card. The card will not auto change when this value is equal to 0
speedNumber300ms, the spend time of change card.
minMoveDistanceString'20%'Such as '20%', '80px'. The minimum distance that trigger to change card

Methods

  • swipe.reset()

The c-swipe internally recalculates the width of the Swipe and calculates the scroll distance based on the new width. This solves the problem that the c-swipe scroll distance is not correct after the container is resized.

Example:

<swipe ref="swipe">
  <swipe-item>item1</swipe-item>
  <swipe-item>item2</swipe-item>
  <swipe-item>item3</swipe-item>
</swipe>

<script>
  export default {
    // ...
    // ...

    mounted() {
      // Avoid losing context
      this.handleResize = this.handleResize.bind(this);
      window.addEventListener('resize', this.handleResize);
    },

    destroyed() {
      window.removeEventListener('resize', this.handleResize);
    },

    methods: {
      handleResize() {
        this.$refs.swipe.reset();
      },
    },

    // ...
    // ...
  }
</script>

Preview

Scan the QR code below to preview

c-swpie

License

MIT

