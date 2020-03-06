English | 简体中文

A swipe (touch slide) component for Vue2.x in mobile device. Only support touch event now.

Install

npm install c-swipe --save

Usage

register components:

import 'c-swipe/dist/swipe.css' ; import { Swipe, SwipeItem } from 'c-swipe' ; Vue.component( 'swipe' , Swipe); Vue.component( 'swipe-item' , SwipeItem);

Use in .vue files.

< swipe v-model = "index" style = "text-align: center; line-height: 80px; height: 100px; background: #42b983;" > < swipe-item style = "height: 100px; line-height: 100px" > item1 </ swipe-item > < swipe-item style = "height: 100px; line-height: 100px" > item2 </ swipe-item > < swipe-item style = "height: 100px; line-height: 100px" > item3 </ swipe-item > </ swipe >

new Vue({ data : function ( ) { return { index : 0 , }; }, });

Or, you want import it by html tag

< link href = "https://unpkg.com/c-swipe/dist/swipe.css" rel = "stylesheet" > </ head > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "https://unpkg.com/c-swipe/dist/swipe.js" > </ script >

var vueSwipe = swipe.Swipe; var vueSwipeItem = swipe.SwipeItem; new Vue({ el : 'body' , components : { 'swipe' : vueSwipe, 'swipe-item' : vueSwipeItem } });

Options

Option Type Defalut Description v-model Number 0 The value binding index of swipe-item pagination Boolean true If need default pagination. loop Boolean true loop move autoplayTime Number 0 ms. Interval time of change card. The card will not auto change when this value is equal to 0 speed Number 300 ms, the spend time of change card. minMoveDistance String '20%' Such as '20%', '80px'. The minimum distance that trigger to change card

Methods

swipe.reset()

The c-swipe internally recalculates the width of the Swipe and calculates the scroll distance based on the new width. This solves the problem that the c-swipe scroll distance is not correct after the container is resized.

Example:

<swipe ref= "swipe" > < swipe-item > item1 </ swipe-item > < swipe-item > item2 </ swipe-item > < swipe-item > item3 </ swipe-item > </ swipe > < script > export default { mounted() { this .handleResize = this .handleResize.bind( this ); window .addEventListener( 'resize' , this .handleResize); }, destroyed() { window .removeEventListener( 'resize' , this .handleResize); }, methods : { handleResize() { this .$refs.swipe.reset(); }, }, } </ script >

Preview

Scan the QR code below to preview

License

MIT