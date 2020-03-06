English | 简体中文
A swipe (touch slide) component for Vue2.x in mobile device. Only support touch event now.
npm install c-swipe --save
register components:
// main.js
// import c-swipe files into main.js
import 'c-swipe/dist/swipe.css';
import { Swipe, SwipeItem } from 'c-swipe';
// global register components
Vue.component('swipe', Swipe);
Vue.component('swipe-item', SwipeItem);
Use in
.vue files.
<swipe
v-model="index"
style="text-align: center; line-height: 80px; height: 100px; background: #42b983;"
>
<swipe-item style="height: 100px; line-height: 100px">item1</swipe-item>
<swipe-item style="height: 100px; line-height: 100px">item2</swipe-item>
<swipe-item style="height: 100px; line-height: 100px">item3</swipe-item>
</swipe>
new Vue({
data: function () {
return {
index: 0, // two way
};
},
});
Or, you want import it by html tag
<link href="https://unpkg.com/c-swipe/dist/swipe.css" rel="stylesheet"></head>
<script type="text/javascript" src="https://unpkg.com/c-swipe/dist/swipe.js"></script>
var vueSwipe = swipe.Swipe;
var vueSwipeItem = swipe.SwipeItem;
new Vue({
el: 'body',
// register components
components: {
'swipe': vueSwipe,
'swipe-item': vueSwipeItem
}
// ...
// ...
});
|Option
|Type
|Defalut
|Description
|v-model
|Number
|0
|The value binding index of swipe-item
|pagination
|Boolean
|true
|If need default pagination.
|loop
|Boolean
|true
|loop move
|autoplayTime
|Number
|0
|ms. Interval time of change card. The card will not auto change when this value is equal to 0
|speed
|Number
|300
|ms, the spend time of change card.
|minMoveDistance
|String
|'20%'
|Such as '20%', '80px'. The minimum distance that trigger to change card
The c-swipe internally recalculates the width of the Swipe and calculates the scroll distance based on the new width. This solves the problem that the c-swipe scroll distance is not correct after the container is resized.
Example:
<swipe ref="swipe">
<swipe-item>item1</swipe-item>
<swipe-item>item2</swipe-item>
<swipe-item>item3</swipe-item>
</swipe>
<script>
export default {
// ...
// ...
mounted() {
// Avoid losing context
this.handleResize = this.handleResize.bind(this);
window.addEventListener('resize', this.handleResize);
},
destroyed() {
window.removeEventListener('resize', this.handleResize);
},
methods: {
handleResize() {
this.$refs.swipe.reset();
},
},
// ...
// ...
}
</script>
Scan the QR code below to preview
MIT