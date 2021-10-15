A simple color picker application written in pure JavaScript, for modern browsers.
Has support for touch events. Touchy… touchy…
git clone https://github.com/taufik-nurrohman/color-picker.git
cd color-picker && npm install --save-dev
.github/source folder.
npm run pack to generate the production ready files.
picker.value property. Initial color data can be stored manually before initialization.
state.parent option. Use
picker.enter(parent) to append the color picker panel to
parent.
Starting from this version, you need to have a form element to store the color data. We no longer support storing color data via
data-color attribute and element content.
picker._set() method.
picker.value property to store the initial color data.
picker.value() method. Use the
picker.set() method instead.
CP._ method.
this scope to
window object by default.
blur and
focus hook that removed
state.e option.
CP.state property to set initial state globally.
state.events to
state.e.
CP.each() method.
CP.__instance__ to
CP.instances.
change:sv,
change:h,
start:sv,
start:h,
drag:sv,
drag:h,
stop:sv,
stop:h hooks.
this scope in the function body to the current color picker instance.
enter and
exit hooks on
enter and
exit method call.
target property to
source and
picker property to
self.
trigger method to
fire.
HTMLElement.prototype.getBoundingClientRect() by @flamestream and @alex3683 #29
CP to another.
fit method.
__instance__ property to collect all of the color picker instance.
event.stopPropagation() issue #8
change hook.