Color Picker

A simple color picker application written in pure JavaScript, for modern browsers.

Has support for touch events. Touchy… touchy…

Demo and Documentation

Contribute

Please do not make pull requests by editing the files that are in the root of the project. They are generated automatically by the build tool.

Install Git and Node.js

Run git clone https://github.com/taufik-nurrohman/color-picker.git

Run cd color-picker && npm install --save-dev

Edit the files in the .github/source folder.

folder. Run npm run pack to generate the production ready files.

Contributors

Code Contributors

This project exists thanks to all the people who contribute.

Financial Contributors

Become a financial contributor and help us sustain our community.

Individuals

Organizations

Support this project with your organization. Your logo will show up here with a link to your website.

Release Notes

Added keyboard controls example #71.

Removed picker.value property. Initial color data can be stored manually before initialization.

property. Initial color data can be stored manually before initialization. Removed state.parent option. Use picker.enter(parent) to append the color picker panel to parent .

Starting from this version, you need to have a form element to store the color data. We no longer support storing color data via data-color attribute and element content.

Added picker._set() method.

method. Added picker.value property to store the initial color data.

property to store the initial color data. Removed picker.value() method. Use the picker.set() method instead.

Maintenance.

Prioritized maintainability over file size. Say hello to Node.js and ES6! 👋

Removed custom element example.

Restructured the test files.

Make color picker tweaks reusable by wrapping them in a function.

Modernized syntax.

Fixed minified code does not yet updated after release.

Removed CP._ method.

method. Small bug fixes.

Added transition effect example.

Removed opacity value rounding internally.

Updated to pass the Firefox extension validator (#57)

Updated the donation target.

Fixed common issue with ES6 module which does not reference the this scope to window object by default.

Added blur and focus hook that removed state.e option.

and hook that removed option. Added ability to clear the hook storage object if it’s empty.

Added CP.state property to set initial state globally.

Renamed state.events to state.e .

Removed CP.each() method.

method. Renamed CP.__instance__ to CP.instances .

Hooks function arguments is now contains red, green, blue and alpha color value instead of static hex color string value.

Reduced file size by removing all color supports other than hex.

Removed change:sv , change:h , start:sv , start:h , drag:sv , drag:h , stop:sv , stop:h hooks.

Changed to CSS flexbox for layout.

Fixed #48

Removed the instance parameter in the first function argument of the hook and move the this scope in the function body to the current color picker instance.

scope in the function body to the current color picker instance. Trigger enter and exit hooks on enter and exit method call.

Renamed target property to source and picker property to self .

Automatic color picker size based on container’s font size.

Renamed trigger method to fire .

Fixed color picker panel position using HTMLElement.prototype.getBoundingClientRect() by @flamestream and @alex3683 #29

Allow users to change the plugin name from CP to another.

Allow users to override the fit method.

Converted all color converters into static function.

Added static __instance__ property to collect all of the color picker instance.

Fixed Chrome bug with desktop events #9

Fixed event.stopPropagation() issue #8

Added change hook.