Modern javascript i18n localization library based on ES6 tagged templates and the good old GNU gettext

Key features

Uses ES6 template literals for string formatting (no need for sprintf).

Contexts support

It can precompile translations on a build step.

Plurals support ngettext.

It can be integrated in any build tool that works with babel.

Has a builtin validation for translated strings format.

It can use any default locale in sources (not only English).

Handles React (jsx) translations.

Can be easily integrated with Create React App. CRA doc

Usage example

import { t, ngettext, msgid } from 'ttag' const name = 'Mike' ; const helloMike = t `Hello ${name} ` ; const n = 5 ; const msg = ngettext(msgid ` ${ n } task left` , ` ${ n } tasks left` , n)

Installation

npm install --save ttag

CLI

You may also need to install ttag-cli for po files manipulation.

ttag cli - https://github.com/ttag-org/ttag-cli

npm install --save-dev ttag-cli

Usage from CDN

https://unpkg.com/ttag/dist/ttag.min.js

This project is designed to work in pair with babel-plugin-ttag.

But you can also play with it without transpilation.

Support

Give a ⭐️ if this project helped you!

Slides from talks

Talks

License

This project is licensed under the MIT license.