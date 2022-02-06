openbase logo
c-3po

by ttag-org
0.8.1

📙 simple approach for javascript localization

Deprecated!
🙌 Thanks for using c-3po: the library was renamed to ttag. New features will be added to ttag package. Please, follow the migration guide - https://c-3po.js.org/MIGRATION.html#101

Readme

ttag

Modern javascript i18n localization library based on ES6 tagged templates and the good old GNU gettext

travis codecov downloads

NPM

Key features

  • Uses ES6 template literals for string formatting (no need for sprintf).
  • Contexts support
  • It can precompile translations on a build step.
  • Plurals support ngettext.
  • It can be integrated in any build tool that works with babel.
  • Has a builtin validation for translated strings format.
  • It can use any default locale in sources (not only English).
  • Handles React (jsx) translations.
  • Can be easily integrated with Create React App. CRA doc

Usage example

import { t, ngettext, msgid } from 'ttag'

// formatted strings
const name = 'Mike';
const helloMike = t`Hello ${name}`;

// plurals (works for en locale out of the box)
const n = 5;
const msg = ngettext(msgid`${ n } task left`, `${ n } tasks left`, n)

Installation

npm install --save ttag

CLI

You may also need to install ttag-cli for po files manipulation.

ttag cli - https://github.com/ttag-org/ttag-cli

npm install --save-dev ttag-cli

Usage from CDN

https://unpkg.com/ttag/dist/ttag.min.js

This project is designed to work in pair with babel-plugin-ttag.
But you can also play with it without transpilation.

Support

Give a ⭐️ if this project helped you!

Slides from talks

Talks

License

This project is licensed under the MIT license.

