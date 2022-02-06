Modern javascript i18n localization library based on ES6 tagged templates and the good old GNU gettext
import { t, ngettext, msgid } from 'ttag'
// formatted strings
const name = 'Mike';
const helloMike = t`Hello ${name}`;
// plurals (works for en locale out of the box)
const n = 5;
const msg = ngettext(msgid`${ n } task left`, `${ n } tasks left`, n)
npm install --save ttag
You may also need to install ttag-cli for
po files manipulation.
ttag cli - https://github.com/ttag-org/ttag-cli
npm install --save-dev ttag-cli
https://unpkg.com/ttag/dist/ttag.min.js
This project is designed to work in pair with babel-plugin-ttag.
But you can also play with it without transpilation.
This project is licensed under the MIT license.