openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
byt

bytewiser

by Max Ogden
2.1.0 (see all)

a nodeschool workshop that teaches you the fundamentals of working with binary data in node.js and HTML5 browsers

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1

GitHub Stars

204

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

12

Package

Dependencies

6

License

BSD-2-Clause

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Bytewiser

A nodeschool.io workshop that teaches you the fundamentals of working with binary data in node.js and HTML5 browsers

NPM

Bytewiser!

  1. Run sudo npm install bytewiser@latest -g
  2. Run bytewiser
  3. .. there is no step 3!

bytewiser will run through a series of Node.js + JS challenges. Starting with the basic operations of Buffers and Typed Arrays and moving on to more advanced exercises.

bytewiser builds on the workshopper framework which is also used by nodeschool.

contributors

bytewiser is only possible due to the excellent work of the following contributors:

Max OgdenGitHub/maxogdenTwitter/@maxogden
Joshua K. FarrarGitHub/sent1nel
Christophe PorteneuveGitHub/tddTwitter/@porteneuve

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial