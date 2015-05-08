Bytewiser

A nodeschool.io workshop that teaches you the fundamentals of working with binary data in node.js and HTML5 browsers

Run sudo npm install bytewiser@latest -g Run bytewiser .. there is no step 3!

bytewiser will run through a series of Node.js + JS challenges. Starting with the basic operations of Buffers and Typed Arrays and moving on to more advanced exercises.

bytewiser builds on the workshopper framework which is also used by nodeschool.

