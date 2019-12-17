Bytesize Icons

A tiny style-controlled SVG iconset

Each icon is hand-coded along a 32x32 grid, and uses SVG stroke allowing for maximum style flexibility; meaning you can adjust the weight, color, size, and if you want the edges to be round or square. See demo.

All 101 icons weigh in at 11.7kb minified (3.2kb in SVGZ).

Used and recommended by Bootstrap.

Usage

Either drop each icon inline directly in your page as-needed, or loaded them up via external .svg file and the use tag. (Learn more about using an external SVG reference.).

You can then easily change the weight of the icon by changing stroke-width attribute. You can also change the shape of the line caps and the line joins with stroke-linecap and stroke-linejoin . This will change the style of the icons by making them rounded or squared off. All these stroke properties are also available to use in CSS.

Recommended Styles

Style stroke-linejoin stroke-linecap Round round round Bevel bevel butt Miter miter butt

Recommended Weights

Weight stroke-width (px) stroke-width (%) Ultra Light 0.5px 1.5625% Thin 1px 3.125% Light 1.5px 4.6875% Regular 2px 6.25% Medium 2.5px 7.8125% Bold 3px 9.375% Heavy 3.5px 10.9375%

Examples

Limitations

Since there is a 2px margin between the paths and viewBox , I recommend not having a stroke-width larger than 4px (or 12.5%). 4px might seems small but it's relative to the 32x32 grid.

Make sure you use stroke-width in increments of 0.5px or 1.5625%, along with size (height/width) increments of 24px, 32px, 48px, 64px. This allows for optimal pixel-hinting.

If you decide to use a larger stroke-width with stroke-linejoin: miter (Squared off style), I recommend using overflow: visible just in case the linecap edge falls just outside the viewBox . This prevents any of the points of the icon from getting cut off.

Design Files

Forks & Extensions

File Size

16.3 KB 11.7 KB 3.2 KB Raw Minified SVGZ

Search

< svg id = "i-search" xmlns = "http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" viewBox = "0 0 32 32" width = "32" height = "32" fill = "none" stroke = "currentcolor" stroke-linecap = "round" stroke-linejoin = "round" stroke-width = "2" > < circle cx = "14" cy = "14" r = "12" /> < path d = "M23 23 L30 30" /> </ svg >

Close

< svg id = "i-close" xmlns = "http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" viewBox = "0 0 32 32" width = "32" height = "32" fill = "none" stroke = "currentcolor" stroke-linecap = "round" stroke-linejoin = "round" stroke-width = "2" > < path d = "M2 30 L30 2 M30 30 L2 2" /> </ svg >

Plus

< svg id = "i-plus" xmlns = "http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" viewBox = "0 0 32 32" width = "32" height = "32" fill = "none" stroke = "currentcolor" stroke-linecap = "round" stroke-linejoin = "round" stroke-width = "2" > < path d = "M16 2 L16 30 M2 16 L30 16" /> </ svg >

Minus

< svg id = "i-minus" xmlns = "http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" viewBox = "0 0 32 32" width = "32" height = "32" fill = "none" stroke = "currentcolor" stroke-linecap = "round" stroke-linejoin = "round" stroke-width = "2" > < path d = "M2 16 L30 16" /> </ svg >

Play

< svg id = "i-play" xmlns = "http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" viewBox = "0 0 32 32" width = "32" height = "32" fill = "none" stroke = "currentcolor" stroke-linecap = "round" stroke-linejoin = "round" stroke-width = "2" > < path d = "M10 2 L10 30 24 16 Z" /> </ svg >

Pause

< svg id = "i-pause" xmlns = "http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" viewBox = "0 0 32 32" width = "32" height = "32" fill = "none" stroke = "currentcolor" stroke-linecap = "round" stroke-linejoin = "round" stroke-width = "2" > < path d = "M23 2 L23 30 M9 2 L9 30" /> </ svg >

Backwards

< svg id = "i-backwards" xmlns = "http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" viewBox = "0 0 32 32" width = "32" height = "32" fill = "none" stroke = "currentcolor" stroke-linecap = "round" stroke-linejoin = "round" stroke-width = "2" > < path d = "M16 2 L2 16 16 30 16 16 30 30 30 2 16 16 Z" /> </ svg >

Forwards

< svg id = "i-forwards" xmlns = "http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" viewBox = "0 0 32 32" width = "32" height = "32" fill = "none" stroke = "currentcolor" stroke-linecap = "round" stroke-linejoin = "round" stroke-width = "2" > < path d = "M16 2 L30 16 16 30 16 16 2 30 2 2 16 16 Z" /> </ svg >

Move

< svg id = "i-move" xmlns = "http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" viewBox = "0 0 32 32" width = "32" height = "32" fill = "none" stroke = "currentcolor" stroke-linecap = "round" stroke-linejoin = "round" stroke-width = "2" > < path d = "M3 16 L29 16 M16 3 L16 29 M12 7 L16 3 20 7 M12 25 L16 29 20 25 M25 12 L29 16 25 20 M7 12 L3 16 7 20" /> </ svg >

Zoom In

< svg id = "i-zoom-in" xmlns = "http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" viewBox = "0 0 32 32" width = "32" height = "32" fill = "none" stroke = "currentcolor" stroke-linecap = "round" stroke-linejoin = "round" stroke-width = "2" > < circle cx = "14" cy = "14" r = "12" /> < path d = "M23 23 L30 30" /> < path d = "M14 10 L14 18 M10 14 L18 14" /> </ svg >

Zoom Out

< svg id = "i-zoom-out" xmlns = "http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" viewBox = "0 0 32 32" width = "32" height = "32" fill = "none" stroke = "currentcolor" stroke-linecap = "round" stroke-linejoin = "round" stroke-width = "2" > < circle cx = "14" cy = "14" r = "12" /> < path d = "M23 23 L30 30" /> < path d = "M10 14 L18 14" /> </ svg >

Zoom Reset

< svg id = "i-zoom-reset" xmlns = "http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" viewBox = "0 0 32 32" width = "32" height = "32" fill = "none" stroke = "currentcolor" stroke-linecap = "round" stroke-linejoin = "round" stroke-width = "2" > < circle cx = "14" cy = "14" r = "12" /> < path d = "M23 23 L30 30" /> < path d = "M9 12 L9 9 12 9 M16 9 L19 9 19 12 M9 16 L9 19 12 19 M19 16 L19 19 16 19" /> </ svg >

Fullscreen

< svg id = "i-fullscreen" xmlns = "http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" viewBox = "0 0 32 32" width = "32" height = "32" fill = "none" stroke = "currentcolor" stroke-linecap = "round" stroke-linejoin = "round" stroke-width = "2" > < path d = "M4 12 L4 4 12 4 M20 4 L28 4 28 12 M4 20 L4 28 12 28 M28 20 L28 28 20 28" /> </ svg >

Fullscreen Exit

< svg id = "i-fullscreen-exit" xmlns = "http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" viewBox = "0 0 32 32" width = "32" height = "32" fill = "none" stroke = "currentcolor" stroke-linecap = "round" stroke-linejoin = "round" stroke-width = "2" > < path d = "M4 12 L12 12 12 4 M20 4 L20 12 28 12 M4 20 L12 20 12 28 M28 20 L20 20 20 28" /> </ svg >

Star

< svg id = "i-star" xmlns = "http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" viewBox = "0 0 32 32" width = "32" height = "32" fill = "none" stroke = "currentcolor" stroke-linecap = "round" stroke-linejoin = "round" stroke-width = "2" > < path d = "M16 2 L20 12 30 12 22 19 25 30 16 23 7 30 10 19 2 12 12 12 Z" /> </ svg >

Checkmark

< svg id = "i-checkmark" xmlns = "http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" viewBox = "0 0 32 32" width = "32" height = "32" fill = "none" stroke = "currentcolor" stroke-linecap = "round" stroke-linejoin = "round" stroke-width = "2" > < path d = "M2 20 L12 28 30 4" /> </ svg >

Chevron Top

< svg id = "i-chevron-top" xmlns = "http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" viewBox = "0 0 32 32" width = "32" height = "32" fill = "none" stroke = "currentcolor" stroke-linecap = "round" stroke-linejoin = "round" stroke-width = "2" > < path d = "M30 20 L16 8 2 20" /> </ svg >

Chevron Right

< svg id = "i-chevron-right" xmlns = "http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" viewBox = "0 0 32 32" width = "32" height = "32" fill = "none" stroke = "currentcolor" stroke-linecap = "round" stroke-linejoin = "round" stroke-width = "2" > < path d = "M12 30 L24 16 12 2" /> </ svg >

Chevron Bottom

< svg id = "i-chevron-bottom" xmlns = "http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" viewBox = "0 0 32 32" width = "32" height = "32" fill = "none" stroke = "currentcolor" stroke-linecap = "round" stroke-linejoin = "round" stroke-width = "2" > < path d = "M30 12 L16 24 2 12" /> </ svg >

Chevron Left

< svg id = "i-chevron-left" xmlns = "http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" viewBox = "0 0 32 32" width = "32" height = "32" fill = "none" stroke = "currentcolor" stroke-linecap = "round" stroke-linejoin = "round" stroke-width = "2" > < path d = "M20 30 L8 16 20 2" /> </ svg >

Arrow Top

< svg id = "i-arrow-top" xmlns = "http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" viewBox = "0 0 32 32" width = "32" height = "32" fill = "none" stroke = "currentcolor" stroke-linecap = "round" stroke-linejoin = "round" stroke-width = "2" > < path d = "M6 10 L16 2 26 10 M16 2 L16 30" /> </ svg >

Arrow Right

< svg id = "i-arrow-right" xmlns = "http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" viewBox = "0 0 32 32" width = "32" height = "32" fill = "none" stroke = "currentcolor" stroke-linecap = "round" stroke-linejoin = "round" stroke-width = "2" > < path d = "M22 6 L30 16 22 26 M30 16 L2 16" /> </ svg >

Arrow Bottom

< svg id = "i-arrow-bottom" xmlns = "http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" viewBox = "0 0 32 32" width = "32" height = "32" fill = "none" stroke = "currentcolor" stroke-linecap = "round" stroke-linejoin = "round" stroke-width = "2" > < path d = "M6 22 L16 30 26 22 M16 30 L16 2" /> </ svg >

Arrow Left

< svg id = "i-arrow-left" xmlns = "http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" viewBox = "0 0 32 32" width = "32" height = "32" fill = "none" stroke = "currentcolor" stroke-linecap = "round" stroke-linejoin = "round" stroke-width = "2" > < path d = "M10 6 L2 16 10 26 M2 16 L30 16" /> </ svg >

Caret Top

< svg id = "i-caret-top" xmlns = "http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" viewBox = "0 0 32 32" width = "32" height = "32" fill = "none" stroke = "currentcolor" stroke-linecap = "round" stroke-linejoin = "round" stroke-width = "2" > < path d = "M30 22 L16 6 2 22 Z" /> </ svg >

Caret Right

< svg id = "i-caret-right" xmlns = "http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" viewBox = "0 0 32 32" width = "32" height = "32" fill = "none" stroke = "currentcolor" stroke-linecap = "round" stroke-linejoin = "round" stroke-width = "2" > < path d = "M10 30 L26 16 10 2 Z" /> </ svg >

Caret Bottom

< svg id = "i-caret-bottom" xmlns = "http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" viewBox = "0 0 32 32" width = "32" height = "32" fill = "none" stroke = "currentcolor" stroke-linecap = "round" stroke-linejoin = "round" stroke-width = "2" > < path d = "M30 10 L16 26 2 10 Z" /> </ svg >

Caret Left

< svg id = "i-caret-left" xmlns = "http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" viewBox = "0 0 32 32" width = "32" height = "32" fill = "none" stroke = "currentcolor" stroke-linecap = "round" stroke-linejoin = "round" stroke-width = "2" > < path d = "M22 30 L6 16 22 2 Z" /> </ svg >

Start

< svg id = "i-start" xmlns = "http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" viewBox = "0 0 32 32" width = "32" height = "32" fill = "none" stroke = "currentcolor" stroke-linecap = "round" stroke-linejoin = "round" stroke-width = "2" > < path d = "M8 2 L8 16 22 2 22 30 8 16 8 30" /> </ svg >

End

< svg id = "i-end" xmlns = "http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" viewBox = "0 0 32 32" width = "32" height = "32" fill = "none" stroke = "currentcolor" stroke-linecap = "round" stroke-linejoin = "round" stroke-width = "2" > < path d = "M24 2 L24 16 10 2 10 30 24 16 24 30" /> </ svg >

Eject

< svg id = "i-eject" xmlns = "http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" viewBox = "0 0 32 32" width = "32" height = "32" fill = "none" stroke = "currentcolor" stroke-linecap = "round" stroke-linejoin = "round" stroke-width = "2" > < path d = "M30 18 L16 5 2 18Z M2 25 L30 25" /> </ svg >

Mute

< svg id = "i-mute" xmlns = "http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" viewBox = "0 0 32 32" width = "32" height = "32" fill = "none" stroke = "currentcolor" stroke-linecap = "round" stroke-linejoin = "round" stroke-width = "2" > < path d = "M20 16 C20 8 15 2 15 2 L8 10 2 10 2 22 8 22 15 30 C15 30 20 24 20 16 Z" /> </ svg >

Volume

< svg id = "i-volume" xmlns = "http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" viewBox = "0 0 32 32" width = "32" height = "32" fill = "none" stroke = "currentcolor" stroke-linecap = "round" stroke-linejoin = "round" stroke-width = "2" > < path d = "M20 16 C20 8 15 2 15 2 L8 10 2 10 2 22 8 22 15 30 C15 30 20 24 20 16 Z M21 2 C21 2 25 6 25 16 25 26 21 30 21 30 M27 4 C27 4 30 8 30 16 30 24 27 28 27 28" /> </ svg >

Ban

< svg id = "i-ban" xmlns = "http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" viewBox = "0 0 32 32" width = "32" height = "32" fill = "none" stroke = "currentcolor" stroke-linecap = "round" stroke-linejoin = "round" stroke-width = "2" > < circle cx = "16" cy = "16" r = "14" /> < path d = "M6 6 L26 26" /> </ svg >

Flag

< svg id = "i-flag" xmlns = "http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" viewBox = "0 0 32 32" width = "32" height = "32" fill = "none" stroke = "currentcolor" stroke-linecap = "round" stroke-linejoin = "round" stroke-width = "2" > < path d = "M6 2 L6 30 M6 6 L26 6 20 12 26 18 6 18" /> </ svg >

Options

< svg id = "i-options" xmlns = "http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" viewBox = "0 0 32 32" width = "32" height = "32" fill = "none" stroke = "currentcolor" stroke-linecap = "round" stroke-linejoin = "round" stroke-width = "2" > < path d = "M28 6 L4 6 M28 16 L4 16 M28 26 L4 26 M24 3 L24 9 M8 13 L8 19 M20 23 L20 29" /> </ svg >

Settings

< svg id = "i-settings" xmlns = "http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" viewBox = "0 0 32 32" width = "32" height = "32" fill = "none" stroke = "currentcolor" stroke-linecap = "round" stroke-linejoin = "round" stroke-width = "2" > < path d = "M13 2 L13 6 11 7 8 4 4 8 7 11 6 13 2 13 2 19 6 19 7 21 4 24 8 28 11 25 13 26 13 30 19 30 19 26 21 25 24 28 28 24 25 21 26 19 30 19 30 13 26 13 25 11 28 8 24 4 21 7 19 6 19 2 Z" /> < circle cx = "16" cy = "16" r = "4" /> </ svg >

Heart

< svg id = "i-heart" xmlns = "http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" viewBox = "0 0 32 32" width = "32" height = "32" fill = "none" stroke = "currentcolor" stroke-linecap = "round" stroke-linejoin = "round" stroke-width = "2" > < path d = "M4 16 C1 12 2 6 7 4 12 2 15 6 16 8 17 6 21 2 26 4 31 6 31 12 28 16 25 20 16 28 16 28 16 28 7 20 4 16 Z" /> </ svg >

Clock

< svg id = "i-clock" xmlns = "http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" viewBox = "0 0 32 32" width = "32" height = "32" fill = "none" stroke = "currentcolor" stroke-linecap = "round" stroke-linejoin = "round" stroke-width = "2" > < circle cx = "16" cy = "16" r = "14" /> < path d = "M16 8 L16 16 20 20" /> </ svg >

Menu

< svg id = "i-menu" xmlns = "http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" viewBox = "0 0 32 32" width = "32" height = "32" fill = "none" stroke = "currentcolor" stroke-linecap = "round" stroke-linejoin = "round" stroke-width = "2" > < path d = "M4 8 L28 8 M4 16 L28 16 M4 24 L28 24" /> </ svg >

Message

< svg id = "i-msg" xmlns = "http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" viewBox = "0 0 32 32" width = "32" height = "32" fill = "none" stroke = "currentcolor" stroke-linecap = "round" stroke-linejoin = "round" stroke-width = "2" > < path d = "M2 4 L30 4 30 22 16 22 8 29 8 22 2 22 Z" /> </ svg >

Photo

< svg id = "i-photo" xmlns = "http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" viewBox = "0 0 32 32" width = "32" height = "32" fill = "none" stroke = "currentcolor" stroke-linecap = "round" stroke-linejoin = "round" stroke-width = "2" > < path d = "M20 24 L12 16 2 26 2 2 30 2 30 24 M16 20 L22 14 30 22 30 30 2 30 2 24" /> < circle cx = "10" cy = "9" r = "3" /> </ svg >

Camera

< svg id = "i-camera" xmlns = "http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" viewBox = "0 0 32 32" width = "32" height = "32" fill = "none" stroke = "currentcolor" stroke-linecap = "round" stroke-linejoin = "round" stroke-width = "2" > < path d = "M2 8 L 9 8 12 4 20 4 23 8 30 8 30 26 2 26 Z" /> < circle cx = "16" cy = "16" r = "5" /> </ svg >

Video

< svg id = "i-video" xmlns = "http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" viewBox = "0 0 32 32" width = "32" height = "32" fill = "none" stroke = "currentcolor" stroke-linecap = "round" stroke-linejoin = "round" stroke-width = "2" > < path d = "M22 13 L30 8 30 24 22 19 Z M2 8 L2 24 22 24 22 8 Z" /> </ svg >

Music

< svg id = "i-music" xmlns = "http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" viewBox = "0 0 32 32" width = "32" height = "32" fill = "none" stroke = "currentcolor" stroke-linecap = "round" stroke-linejoin = "round" stroke-width = "2" > < path d = "M11 25 L11 6 24 3 24 23 M11 13 L24 10" /> < ellipse cx = "7" cy = "25" rx = "4" ry = "5" /> < ellipse cx = "20" cy = "23" rx = "4" ry = "5" /> </ svg >

Mail

< svg id = "i-mail" xmlns = "http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" viewBox = "0 0 32 32" width = "32" height = "32" fill = "none" stroke = "currentcolor" stroke-linecap = "round" stroke-linejoin = "round" stroke-width = "2" > < path d = "M2 26 L30 26 30 6 2 6 Z M2 6 L16 16 30 6" /> </ svg >

Home

< svg id = "i-home" xmlns = "http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" viewBox = "0 0 32 32" width = "32" height = "32" fill = "none" stroke = "currentcolor" stroke-linecap = "round" stroke-linejoin = "round" stroke-width = "2" > < path d = "M12 20 L12 30 4 30 4 12 16 2 28 12 28 30 20 30 20 20 Z" /> </ svg >

User

< svg id = "i-user" xmlns = "http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" viewBox = "0 0 32 32" width = "32" height = "32" fill = "none" stroke = "currentcolor" stroke-linecap = "round" stroke-linejoin = "round" stroke-width = "2" > < path d = "M22 11 C22 16 19 20 16 20 13 20 10 16 10 11 10 6 12 3 16 3 20 3 22 6 22 11 Z M4 30 L28 30 C28 21 22 20 16 20 10 20 4 21 4 30 Z" /> </ svg >

Sign-In

< svg id = "i-signin" xmlns = "http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" viewBox = "0 0 32 32" width = "32" height = "32" fill = "none" stroke = "currentcolor" stroke-linecap = "round" stroke-linejoin = "round" stroke-width = "2" > < path d = "M3 16 L23 16 M15 8 L23 16 15 24 M21 4 L29 4 29 28 21 28" /> </ svg >

Sign-Out

< svg id = "i-signout" xmlns = "http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" viewBox = "0 0 32 32" width = "32" height = "32" fill = "none" stroke = "currentcolor" stroke-linecap = "round" stroke-linejoin = "round" stroke-width = "2" > < path d = "M28 16 L8 16 M20 8 L28 16 20 24 M11 28 L3 28 3 4 11 4" /> </ svg >

Trash

< svg id = "i-trash" xmlns = "http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" viewBox = "0 0 32 32" width = "32" height = "32" fill = "none" stroke = "currentcolor" stroke-linecap = "round" stroke-linejoin = "round" stroke-width = "2" > < path d = "M28 6 L6 6 8 30 24 30 26 6 4 6 M16 12 L16 24 M21 12 L20 24 M11 12 L12 24 M12 6 L13 2 19 2 20 6" /> </ svg >

Paperclip

< svg id = "i-paperclip" xmlns = "http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" viewBox = "0 0 32 32" width = "32" height = "32" fill = "none" stroke = "currentcolor" stroke-linecap = "round" stroke-linejoin = "round" stroke-width = "2" > < path d = "M10 9 L10 24 C10 28 13 30 16 30 19 30 22 28 22 24 L22 6 C22 3 20 2 18 2 16 2 14 3 14 6 L14 23 C14 24 15 25 16 25 17 25 18 24 18 23 L18 9" /> </ svg >

File

< svg id = "i-file" xmlns = "http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" viewBox = "0 0 32 32" width = "32" height = "32" fill = "none" stroke = "currentcolor" stroke-linecap = "round" stroke-linejoin = "round" stroke-width = "2" > < path d = "M6 2 L6 30 26 30 26 10 18 2 Z M18 2 L18 10 26 10" /> </ svg >

Folder

< svg id = "i-folder" xmlns = "http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" viewBox = "0 0 32 32" width = "32" height = "32" fill = "none" stroke = "currentcolor" stroke-linecap = "round" stroke-linejoin = "round" stroke-width = "2" > < path d = "M2 26 L30 26 30 7 14 7 10 4 2 4 Z M30 12 L2 12" /> </ svg >

Folder Open

< svg id = "i-folder-open" xmlns = "http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" viewBox = "0 0 32 32" width = "32" height = "32" fill = "none" stroke = "currentcolor" stroke-linecap = "round" stroke-linejoin = "round" stroke-width = "2" > < path d = "M4 28 L28 28 30 12 14 12 10 8 2 8 Z M28 12 L28 4 4 4 4 8" /> </ svg >

Work

< svg id = "i-work" xmlns = "http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" viewBox = "0 0 32 32" width = "32" height = "32" fill = "none" stroke = "currentcolor" stroke-linecap = "round" stroke-linejoin = "round" stroke-width = "2" > < path d = "M30 8 L2 8 2 26 30 26 Z M20 8 C20 8 20 4 16 4 12 4 12 8 12 8 M8 26 L8 8 M24 26 L24 8" /> </ svg >

Portfolio

< svg id = "i-portfolio" xmlns = "http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" viewBox = "0 0 32 32" width = "32" height = "32" fill = "none" stroke = "currentcolor" stroke-linecap = "round" stroke-linejoin = "round" stroke-width = "2" > < path d = "M29 17 L29 28 3 28 3 17 M2 8 L30 8 30 16 C30 16 24 20 16 20 8 20 2 16 2 16 L2 8 Z M16 22 L16 18 M20 8 C20 8 20 4 16 4 12 4 12 8 12 8" /> </ svg >

Book

< svg id = "i-book" xmlns = "http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" viewBox = "0 0 32 32" width = "32" height = "32" fill = "none" stroke = "currentcolor" stroke-linecap = "round" stroke-linejoin = "round" stroke-width = "2" > < path d = "M16 7 C16 7 9 1 2 6 L2 28 C9 23 16 28 16 28 16 28 23 23 30 28 L30 6 C23 1 16 7 16 7 Z M16 7 L16 28" /> </ svg >

Calendar

< svg id = "i-calendar" xmlns = "http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" viewBox = "0 0 32 32" width = "32" height = "32" fill = "none" stroke = "currentcolor" stroke-linecap = "round" stroke-linejoin = "round" stroke-width = "2" > < path d = "M2 6 L2 30 30 30 30 6 Z M2 15 L30 15 M7 3 L7 9 M13 3 L13 9 M19 3 L19 9 M25 3 L25 9" /> </ svg >

Print

< svg id = "i-print" xmlns = "http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" viewBox = "0 0 32 32" width = "32" height = "32" fill = "none" stroke = "currentcolor" stroke-linecap = "round" stroke-linejoin = "round" stroke-width = "2" > < path d = "M7 25 L2 25 2 9 30 9 30 25 25 25 M7 19 L7 30 25 30 25 19 Z M25 9 L25 2 7 2 7 9 M22 14 L25 14" /> </ svg >

Eye

< svg id = "i-eye" xmlns = "http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" viewBox = "0 0 32 32" width = "32" height = "32" fill = "none" stroke = "currentcolor" stroke-linecap = "round" stroke-linejoin = "round" stroke-width = "2" > < circle cx = "17" cy = "15" r = "1" /> < circle cx = "16" cy = "16" r = "6" /> < path d = "M2 16 C2 16 7 6 16 6 25 6 30 16 30 16 30 16 25 26 16 26 7 26 2 16 2 16 Z" /> </ svg >

Bookmark

< svg id = "i-bookmark" xmlns = "http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" viewBox = "0 0 32 32" width = "32" height = "32" fill = "none" stroke = "currentcolor" stroke-linecap = "round" stroke-linejoin = "round" stroke-width = "2" > < path d = "M6 2 L26 2 26 30 16 20 6 30 Z" /> </ svg >

Tag

< svg id = "i-tag" xmlns = "http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" viewBox = "0 0 32 32" width = "32" height = "32" fill = "none" stroke = "currentcolor" stroke-linecap = "round" stroke-linejoin = "round" stroke-width = "2" > < circle cx = "24" cy = "8" r = "2" /> < path d = "M2 18 L18 2 30 2 30 14 14 30 Z" /> </ svg >

Lightning

< svg id = "i-lightning" xmlns = "http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" viewBox = "0 0 32 32" width = "32" height = "32" fill = "none" stroke = "currentcolor" stroke-linecap = "round" stroke-linejoin = "round" stroke-width = "2" > < path d = "M18 13 L26 2 8 13 14 19 6 30 24 19 Z" /> </ svg >

Activity

< svg id = "i-activity" xmlns = "http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" viewBox = "0 0 32 32" width = "32" height = "32" fill = "none" stroke = "currentcolor" stroke-linecap = "round" stroke-linejoin = "round" stroke-width = "2" > < path d = "M4 16 L11 16 14 29 18 3 21 16 28 16" /> </ svg >

Location

< svg id = "i-location" xmlns = "http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" viewBox = "0 0 32 32" width = "32" height = "32" fill = "none" stroke = "currentcolor" stroke-linecap = "round" stroke-linejoin = "round" stroke-width = "2" > < circle cx = "16" cy = "11" r = "4" /> < path d = "M24 15 C21 22 16 30 16 30 16 30 11 22 8 15 5 8 10 2 16 2 22 2 27 8 24 15 Z" /> </ svg >

Export

< svg id = "i-export" xmlns = "http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" viewBox = "0 0 32 32" width = "32" height = "32" fill = "none" stroke = "currentcolor" stroke-linecap = "round" stroke-linejoin = "round" stroke-width = "2" > < path d = "M28 22 L28 30 4 30 4 22 M16 4 L16 24 M8 12 L16 4 24 12" /> </ svg >

Import

< svg id = "i-import" xmlns = "http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" viewBox = "0 0 32 32" width = "32" height = "32" fill = "none" stroke = "currentcolor" stroke-linecap = "round" stroke-linejoin = "round" stroke-width = "2" > < path d = "M28 22 L28 30 4 30 4 22 M16 4 L16 24 M8 16 L16 24 24 16" /> </ svg >

Inbox

< svg id = "i-inbox" xmlns = "http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" viewBox = "0 0 32 32" width = "32" height = "32" fill = "none" stroke = "currentcolor" stroke-linecap = "round" stroke-linejoin = "round" stroke-width = "2" > < path d = "M2 15 L2 25 30 25 30 15 26 7 6 7 Z M2 15 L10 15 C10 15 11 20 16 20 21 20 22 15 22 15 L30 15" /> </ svg >

Archive

< svg id = "i-archive" xmlns = "http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" viewBox = "0 0 32 32" width = "32" height = "32" fill = "none" stroke = "currentcolor" stroke-linecap = "round" stroke-linejoin = "round" stroke-width = "2" > < path d = "M4 10 L4 28 28 28 28 10 M2 4 L2 10 30 10 30 4 Z M12 15 L20 15" /> </ svg >

Reply

< svg id = "i-reply" xmlns = "http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" viewBox = "0 0 32 32" width = "32" height = "32" fill = "none" stroke = "currentcolor" stroke-linecap = "round" stroke-linejoin = "round" stroke-width = "2" > < path d = "M10 6 L3 14 10 22 M3 14 L18 14 C26 14 30 18 30 26" /> </ svg >

Edit

< svg id = "i-edit" xmlns = "http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" viewBox = "0 0 32 32" width = "32" height = "32" fill = "none" stroke = "currentcolor" stroke-linecap = "round" stroke-linejoin = "round" stroke-width = "2" > < path d = "M30 7 L25 2 5 22 3 29 10 27 Z M21 6 L26 11 Z M5 22 L10 27 Z" /> </ svg >

Compose

< svg id = "i-compose" xmlns = "http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" viewBox = "0 0 32 32" width = "32" height = "32" fill = "none" stroke = "currentcolor" stroke-linecap = "round" stroke-linejoin = "round" stroke-width = "2" > < path d = "M27 15 L27 30 2 30 2 5 17 5 M30 6 L26 2 9 19 7 25 13 23 Z M22 6 L26 10 Z M9 19 L13 23 Z" /> </ svg >

Upload

< svg id = "i-upload" xmlns = "http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" viewBox = "0 0 32 32" width = "32" height = "32" fill = "none" stroke = "currentcolor" stroke-linecap = "round" stroke-linejoin = "round" stroke-width = "2" > < path d = "M9 22 C0 23 1 12 9 13 6 2 23 2 22 10 32 7 32 23 23 22 M11 18 L16 14 21 18 M16 14 L16 29" /> </ svg >

Download

< svg id = "i-download" xmlns = "http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" viewBox = "0 0 32 32" width = "32" height = "32" fill = "none" stroke = "currentcolor" stroke-linecap = "round" stroke-linejoin = "round" stroke-width = "2" > < path d = "M9 22 C0 23 1 12 9 13 6 2 23 2 22 10 32 7 32 23 23 22 M11 26 L16 30 21 26 M16 16 L16 30" /> </ svg >

Send

< svg id = "i-send" xmlns = "http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" viewBox = "0 0 32 32" width = "32" height = "32" fill = "none" stroke = "currentcolor" stroke-linecap = "round" stroke-linejoin = "round" stroke-width = "2" > < path d = "M2 16 L30 2 16 30 12 20 Z M30 2 L12 20" /> </ svg >

Link

< svg id = "i-link" xmlns = "http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" viewBox = "0 0 32 32" width = "32" height = "32" fill = "none" stroke = "currentcolor" stroke-linecap = "round" stroke-linejoin = "round" stroke-width = "2" > < path d = "M18 8 C18 8 24 2 27 5 30 8 29 12 24 16 19 20 16 21 14 17 M14 24 C14 24 8 30 5 27 2 24 3 20 8 16 13 12 16 11 18 15" /> </ svg >

Code

< svg id = "i-code" xmlns = "http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" viewBox = "0 0 32 32" width = "32" height = "32" fill = "none" stroke = "currentcolor" stroke-linecap = "round" stroke-linejoin = "round" stroke-width = "2" > < path d = "M10 9 L3 17 10 25 M22 9 L29 17 22 25 M18 7 L14 27" /> </ svg >

Lock

< svg id = "i-lock" xmlns = "http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" viewBox = "0 0 32 32" width = "32" height = "32" fill = "none" stroke = "currentcolor" stroke-linecap = "round" stroke-linejoin = "round" stroke-width = "2" > < path d = "M5 15 L5 30 27 30 27 15 Z M9 15 C9 9 9 5 16 5 23 5 23 9 23 15 M16 20 L16 23" /> < circle cx = "16" cy = "24" r = "1" /> </ svg >

Unlock

< svg id = "i-unlock" xmlns = "http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" viewBox = "0 0 32 32" width = "32" height = "32" fill = "none" stroke = "currentcolor" stroke-linecap = "round" stroke-linejoin = "round" stroke-width = "2" > < path d = "M5 15 L5 30 27 30 27 15 Z M9 15 C9 7 9 3 16 3 23 3 23 8 23 9 M16 20 L16 23" /> < circle cx = "16" cy = "24" r = "1" /> </ svg >

Bell

< svg id = "i-bell" xmlns = "http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" viewBox = "0 0 32 32" width = "32" height = "32" fill = "none" stroke = "currentcolor" stroke-linecap = "round" stroke-linejoin = "round" stroke-width = "2" > < path d = "M8 17 C8 12 9 6 16 6 23 6 24 12 24 17 24 22 27 25 27 25 L5 25 C5 25 8 22 8 17 Z M20 25 C20 25 20 29 16 29 12 29 12 25 12 25 M16 3 L16 6" /> </ svg >

Alert

< svg id = "i-alert" xmlns = "http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" viewBox = "0 0 32 32" width = "32" height = "32" fill = "none" stroke = "currentcolor" stroke-linecap = "round" stroke-linejoin = "round" stroke-width = "2" > < path d = "M16 3 L30 29 2 29 Z M16 11 L16 19 M16 23 L16 25" /> </ svg >

Info

< svg id = "i-info" xmlns = "http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" viewBox = "0 0 32 32" width = "32" height = "32" fill = "none" stroke = "currentcolor" stroke-linecap = "round" stroke-linejoin = "round" stroke-width = "2" > < path d = "M16 14 L16 23 M16 8 L16 10" /> < circle cx = "16" cy = "16" r = "14" /> </ svg >

Credit Card

< svg id = "i-creditcard" xmlns = "http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" viewBox = "0 0 32 32" width = "32" height = "32" fill = "none" stroke = "currentcolor" stroke-linecap = "round" stroke-linejoin = "round" stroke-width = "2" > < path d = "M2 7 L2 25 30 25 30 7 Z M5 18 L9 18 M5 21 L11 21" /> < path d = "M2 11 L2 13 30 13 30 11 Z" fill = "currentColor" /> </ svg >

Cart

< svg id = "i-cart" xmlns = "http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" viewBox = "0 0 32 32" width = "32" height = "32" fill = "none" stroke = "currentcolor" stroke-linecap = "round" stroke-linejoin = "round" stroke-width = "2" > < path d = "M6 6 L30 6 27 19 9 19 M27 23 L10 23 5 2 2 2" /> < circle cx = "25" cy = "27" r = "2" /> < circle cx = "12" cy = "27" r = "2" /> </ svg >

Bag

< svg id = "i-bag" xmlns = "http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" viewBox = "0 0 32 32" width = "32" height = "32" fill = "none" stroke = "currentcolor" stroke-linecap = "round" stroke-linejoin = "round" stroke-width = "2" > < path d = "M5 9 L5 29 27 29 27 9 Z M10 9 C10 9 10 3 16 3 22 3 22 9 22 9" /> </ svg >

Gift

< svg id = "i-gift" xmlns = "http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" viewBox = "0 0 32 32" width = "32" height = "32" fill = "none" stroke = "currentcolor" stroke-linecap = "round" stroke-linejoin = "round" stroke-width = "2" > < path d = "M4 14 L4 30 28 30 28 14 M2 9 L2 14 30 14 30 9 2 9 Z M16 9 C 16 9 14 0 8 3 2 6 16 9 16 9 16 9 18 0 24 3 30 6 16 9 16 9" /> </ svg >

External

< svg id = "i-external" xmlns = "http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" viewBox = "0 0 32 32" width = "32" height = "32" fill = "none" stroke = "currentcolor" stroke-linecap = "round" stroke-linejoin = "round" stroke-width = "2" > < path d = "M14 9 L3 9 3 29 23 29 23 18 M18 4 L28 4 28 14 M28 4 L14 18" /> </ svg >

Reload

< svg id = "i-reload" xmlns = "http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" viewBox = "0 0 32 32" width = "32" height = "32" fill = "none" stroke = "currentcolor" stroke-linecap = "round" stroke-linejoin = "round" stroke-width = "2" > < path d = "M29 16 C29 22 24 29 16 29 8 29 3 22 3 16 3 10 8 3 16 3 21 3 25 6 27 9 M20 10 L27 9 28 2" /> </ svg >

Clipboard

< svg id = "i-clipboard" xmlns = "http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" viewBox = "0 0 32 32" width = "32" height = "32" fill = "none" stroke = "currentcolor" stroke-linecap = "round" stroke-linejoin = "round" stroke-width = "2" > < path d = "M12 2 L12 6 20 6 20 2 12 2 Z M11 4 L6 4 6 30 26 30 26 4 21 4" /> </ svg >

Filter

< svg id = "i-filter" xmlns = "http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" viewBox = "0 0 32 32" width = "32" height = "32" fill = "none" stroke = "currentcolor" stroke-linecap = "round" stroke-linejoin = "round" stroke-width = "2" > < path d = "M2 5 C2 5 6 3 16 3 26 3 30 5 30 5 L19 18 19 27 13 30 13 18 2 5Z" /> </ svg >

Feed

< svg id = "i-feed" xmlns = "http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" viewBox = "0 0 32 32" width = "32" height = "32" fill = "none" stroke = "currentcolor" stroke-linecap = "round" stroke-linejoin = "round" stroke-width = "2" > < circle cx = "6" cy = "26" r = "2" fill = "currentColor" /> < path d = "M4 15 C11 15 17 21 17 28 M4 6 C17 6 26 15 26 28" /> </ svg >

Moon

< svg id = "i-moon" xmlns = "http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" viewBox = "0 0 32 32" width = "32" height = "32" fill = "none" stroke = "currentcolor" stroke-linecap = "round" stroke-linejoin = "round" stroke-width = "2" > < path d = "M14 2C 9 2 3 7 3 15 3 23 9 29 17 29 25 29 30 23 30 18 19 25 7 13 14 2Z" /> </ svg >

Microphone

< svg id = "i-microphone" xmlns = "http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" viewBox = "0 0 32 32" width = "32" height = "32" fill = "none" stroke = "currentcolor" stroke-linecap = "round" stroke-linejoin = "round" stroke-width = "2" > < path d = "M16 2 C12 2 12 6 12 6 L12 16 C12 16 12 20 16 20 20 20 20 16 20 16 L20 6 C20 6 20 2 16 2 Z M8 17 C8 17 8 24 16 24 24 24 24 17 24 17 M13 29 L19 29 M16 24 L16 29" /> </ svg >

Telephone

< svg id = "i-telephone" xmlns = "http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" viewBox = "0 0 32 32" width = "32" height = "32" fill = "none" stroke = "currentcolor" stroke-linecap = "round" stroke-linejoin = "round" stroke-width = "2" > < path d = "M3 12 C3 5 10 5 16 5 22 5 29 5 29 12 29 20 22 11 22 11 L10 11 C10 11 3 20 3 12 Z M11 14 C11 14 6 19 6 28 L26 28 C26 19 21 14 21 14 L11 14 Z" /> < circle cx = "16" cy = "21" r = "4" /> </ svg >

Desktop

< svg id = "i-desktop" xmlns = "http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" viewBox = "0 0 32 32" width = "32" height = "32" fill = "none" stroke = "currentcolor" stroke-linecap = "round" stroke-linejoin = "round" stroke-width = "2" > < path d = "M10 29 C10 29 10 24 16 24 22 24 22 29 22 29 L10 29 Z M2 6 L2 23 30 23 30 6 2 6 Z" /> </ svg >

Mobile

< svg id = "i-mobile" xmlns = "http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" viewBox = "0 0 32 32" width = "32" height = "32" fill = "none" stroke = "currentcolor" stroke-linecap = "round" stroke-linejoin = "round" stroke-width = "2" > < path d = "M21 2 L11 2 C10 2 9 3 9 4 L9 28 C9 29 10 30 11 30 L21 30 C22 30 23 29 23 28 L23 4 C23 3 22 2 21 2 Z M9 5 L23 5 M9 27 L23 27" /> </ svg >

Horizontal Ellipsis

< svg id = "i-ellipsis-horizontal" xmlns = "http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" viewBox = "0 0 32 32" width = "32" height = "32" fill = "none" stroke = "currentcolor" stroke-linecap = "round" stroke-linejoin = "round" stroke-width = "2" > < circle cx = "7" cy = "16" r = "2" /> < circle cx = "16" cy = "16" r = "2" /> < circle cx = "25" cy = "16" r = "2" /> </ svg >

Vertical Ellipsis

< svg id = "i-ellipsis-vertical" xmlns = "http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" viewBox = "0 0 32 32" width = "32" height = "32" fill = "none" stroke = "currentcolor" stroke-linecap = "round" stroke-linejoin = "round" stroke-width = "2" > < circle cx = "16" cy = "7" r = "2" /> < circle cx = "16" cy = "16" r = "2" /> < circle cx = "16" cy = "25" r = "2" /> </ svg >

Twitter

< svg id = "i-twitter" xmlns = "http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" viewBox = "0 0 64 64" width = "32" height = "32" > < path stroke-width = "0" fill = "currentColor" d = "M60 16 L54 17 L58 12 L51 14 C42 4 28 15 32 24 C16 24 8 12 8 12 C8 12 2 21 12 28 L6 26 C6 32 10 36 17 38 L10 38 C14 46 21 46 21 46 C21 46 15 51 4 51 C37 67 57 37 54 21 Z" /> </ svg >

GitHub

< svg id = "i-github" xmlns = "http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" viewBox = "0 0 64 64" width = "32" height = "32" > < path stroke-width = "0" fill = "currentColor" d = "M32 0 C14 0 0 14 0 32 0 53 19 62 22 62 24 62 24 61 24 60 L24 55 C17 57 14 53 13 50 13 50 13 49 11 47 10 46 6 44 10 44 13 44 15 48 15 48 18 52 22 51 24 50 24 48 26 46 26 46 18 45 12 42 12 31 12 27 13 24 15 22 15 22 13 18 15 13 15 13 20 13 24 17 27 15 37 15 40 17 44 13 49 13 49 13 51 20 49 22 49 22 51 24 52 27 52 31 52 42 45 45 38 46 39 47 40 49 40 52 L40 60 C40 61 40 62 42 62 45 62 64 53 64 32 64 14 50 0 32 0 Z" /> </ svg >

License

MIT

Attribution

Bytesize Icons does not require attribution, but is encouraged. A link or mention anywhere in your project would be much appreciated.