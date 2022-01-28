Utility to parse a string bytes (ex:
1TB) to bytes (
1099511627776) and vice-versa.
This is a Node.js module available through the
npm registry. Installation is done using the
npm install command:
$ npm install bytes
var bytes = require('bytes');
Default export function. Delegates to either
bytes.format or
bytes.parse based on the type of
value.
Arguments
|Name
|Type
|Description
|value
number｜
string
|Number value to format or string value to parse
|options
Object
|Conversion options for
format
Returns
|Name
|Type
|Description
|results
string｜
number｜
null
|Return null upon error. Numeric value in bytes, or string value otherwise.
Example
bytes(1024);
// output: '1KB'
bytes('1KB');
// output: 1024
Format the given value in bytes into a string. If the value is negative, it is kept as such. If it is a float, it is rounded.
Arguments
|Name
|Type
|Description
|value
number
|Value in bytes
|options
Object
|Conversion options
Options
|Property
|Type
|Description
|decimalPlaces
number｜
null
|Maximum number of decimal places to include in output. Default value to
2.
|fixedDecimals
boolean｜
null
|Whether to always display the maximum number of decimal places. Default value to
false
|thousandsSeparator
string｜
null
|Example of values:
' ',
',' and
'.'... Default value to
''.
|unit
string｜
null
|The unit in which the result will be returned (B/KB/MB/GB/TB). Default value to
'' (which means auto detect).
|unitSeparator
string｜
null
|Separator to use between number and unit. Default value to
''.
Returns
|Name
|Type
|Description
|results
string｜
null
|Return null upon error. String value otherwise.
Example
bytes.format(1024);
// output: '1KB'
bytes.format(1000);
// output: '1000B'
bytes.format(1000, {thousandsSeparator: ' '});
// output: '1 000B'
bytes.format(1024 * 1.7, {decimalPlaces: 0});
// output: '2KB'
bytes.format(1024, {unitSeparator: ' '});
// output: '1 KB'
Parse the string value into an integer in bytes. If no unit is given, or
value
is a number, it is assumed the value is in bytes.
Supported units and abbreviations are as follows and are case-insensitive:
b for bytes
kb for kilobytes
mb for megabytes
gb for gigabytes
tb for terabytes
pb for petabytes
The units are in powers of two, not ten. This means 1kb = 1024b according to this parser.
Arguments
|Name
|Type
|Description
|value
string｜
number
|String to parse, or number in bytes.
Returns
|Name
|Type
|Description
|results
number｜
null
|Return null upon error. Value in bytes otherwise.
Example
bytes.parse('1KB');
// output: 1024
bytes.parse('1024');
// output: 1024
bytes.parse(1024);
// output: 1024
For data conversion in the apps i have used bytes module for size conversions. it seems easy specially on formatting the output we need. With angular 1.x it works well. I have tried using it with angular 9 but its not supported natively. Some tweaks have done to make that work with angular 9. Good part of this is it saves lot of time by writing the manual code for conversion