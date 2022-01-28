Bytes utility

Utility to parse a string bytes (ex: 1TB ) to bytes ( 1099511627776 ) and vice-versa.

Installation

This is a Node.js module available through the npm registry. Installation is done using the npm install command:

$ npm install bytes

Usage

var bytes = require ( 'bytes' );

Default export function. Delegates to either bytes.format or bytes.parse based on the type of value .

Arguments

Name Type Description value number ｜ string Number value to format or string value to parse options Object Conversion options for format

Returns

Name Type Description results string ｜ number ｜ null Return null upon error. Numeric value in bytes, or string value otherwise.

Example

bytes( 1024 ); bytes( '1KB' );

Format the given value in bytes into a string. If the value is negative, it is kept as such. If it is a float, it is rounded.

Arguments

Name Type Description value number Value in bytes options Object Conversion options

Options

Property Type Description decimalPlaces number ｜ null Maximum number of decimal places to include in output. Default value to 2 . fixedDecimals boolean ｜ null Whether to always display the maximum number of decimal places. Default value to false thousandsSeparator string ｜ null Example of values: ' ' , ',' and '.' ... Default value to '' . unit string ｜ null The unit in which the result will be returned (B/KB/MB/GB/TB). Default value to '' (which means auto detect). unitSeparator string ｜ null Separator to use between number and unit. Default value to '' .

Returns

Name Type Description results string ｜ null Return null upon error. String value otherwise.

Example

bytes.format( 1024 ); bytes.format( 1000 ); bytes.format( 1000 , { thousandsSeparator : ' ' }); bytes.format( 1024 * 1.7 , { decimalPlaces : 0 }); bytes.format( 1024 , { unitSeparator : ' ' });

Parse the string value into an integer in bytes. If no unit is given, or value is a number, it is assumed the value is in bytes.

Supported units and abbreviations are as follows and are case-insensitive:

b for bytes

for bytes kb for kilobytes

for kilobytes mb for megabytes

for megabytes gb for gigabytes

for gigabytes tb for terabytes

for terabytes pb for petabytes

The units are in powers of two, not ten. This means 1kb = 1024b according to this parser.

Arguments

Name Type Description value string ｜ number String to parse, or number in bytes.

Returns

Name Type Description results number ｜ null Return null upon error. Value in bytes otherwise.

Example

bytes.parse( '1KB' ); bytes.parse( '1024' ); bytes.parse( 1024 );

License

MIT