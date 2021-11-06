A minimalist bytecode compiler for Node.js.
This tool truly compiles your JavaScript code into
V8 bytecode, so that you can protect your source code. It can be used with Node.js, as well as Electron and NW.js (check
examples/ directory).
npm install --save bytenode
Or globally:
sudo npm install -g bytenode
In Node 10.x, Bytenode does not work in debug mode. See #29.
Any code depends on
Function.prototype.toString function will break, because Bytenode removes the source code from
.jsc files and puts a dummy code instead. See #34. For a workaround, see #163
Async Arrow Functions (and Arrow Functions in general) cause crashes in Puppeteer and in Electron apps. See #106, #47. They also cause issues with the ndb debugger. See #135. It seems that whenever there is a context change (or even when called from another file or module), arrow functions break because
V8 inspects them internally using
Function.prototype.toString in these cases. See #157.
Usage: bytenode [option] [ FILE... | - ] [arguments]
Options:
-h, --help show help information.
-v, --version show bytenode version.
-c, --compile [ FILE... | - ] compile stdin, a file, or a list of files
-n, --no-module compile without producing commonjs module
-e, --electron compile for Electron
-l, --loader [ FILE | PATTERN ] create a loader file and optionally define
loader filename or pattern using % as filename replacer
defaults to %.loader.js
Examples:
$ bytenode -c script.js compile `script.js` to `script.jsc`.
$ bytenode -c server.js app.js
$ bytenode -c src/*.js compile all `.js` files in `src/` directory.
$ bytenode -c *.js -l %.load.js create `filename.load.js` loader files along side `.jsc` files
$ bytenode script.jsc [arguments] run `script.jsc` with arguments.
$ bytenode open Node REPL with bytenode pre-loaded.
Examples:
express-server.js to
express-server.jsc.
user@machine:~$ bytenode --compile express-server.js
express-server.jsc.
user@machine:~$ bytenode express-server.jsc
Server listening on port 3000
.js files in
./app directory.
user@machine:~$ bytenode --compile ./app/*.js
.js files in your project.
user@machine:~$ bytenode --compile ./**/*.js
Note: you may need to enable
globstar option in bash (you should add it to
~/.bashrc):
shopt -s globstar
stdin.
$ echo 'console.log("Hello");' | bytenode --compile - > hello.jsc
const bytenode = require('bytenode');
Generates v8 bytecode buffer.
|Name
|Type
|Description
|javascriptCode
|string
|JavaScript source that will be compiled to bytecode.
{Buffer} The generated bytecode.
let helloWorldBytecode = bytenode.compileCode(`console.log('Hello World!');`);
This
helloWorldBytecode bytecode can be saved to a file. However, if you want to use your code as a module (i.e. if your file has some
exports), you have to compile it using
bytenode.compileFile({compileAsModule: true}), or wrap your code manually, using
Module.wrap() function.
Asynchronous function which generates v8 bytecode buffer for Electron.
Same as
bytenode.compileCode(), but generates bytecode for the version of Electron currently installed in node_modules.
|Name
|Type
|Description
|javascriptCode
|string
|JavaScript source that will be compiled to bytecode.
{Promise\<Buffer>} A Promise which resolves with the generated bytecode.
let helloWorldBytecode = await bytenode.compileElectronCode(`console.log('Hello World!');`);
This
helloWorldBytecode bytecode can be saved to a file. However, if you want to use your code as a module (i.e. if your file has some
exports), you have to compile it using
bytenode.compileFile({compileAsModule: true}), or wrap your code manually, using
Module.wrap() function.
Runs v8 bytecode buffer and returns the result.
|Name
|Type
|Description
|bytecodeBuffer
|Buffer
|The buffer object that was created using compileCode function.
{any} The result of the very last statement executed in the script.
bytenode.runBytecode(helloWorldBytecode);
// prints: Hello World!
Asyncrhonous function which compiles JavaScript file to .jsc file.
|Name
|Type
|Description
|args
|object | string
|args.filename
|string
|The JavaScript source file that will be compiled.
|args.compileAsModule
|boolean
|If true, the output will be a commonjs module. Default: true.
|args.electron
|boolean
|If true, the output will be a compiled through Electrong. Default: false.
|args.output
|string
|The output filename. Defaults to the same path and name of the original file, but with
.jsc extension.
|output
|string
|The output filename. (Deprecated: use args.output instead)
{Promise\<string>}: A Promise that resolves as the compiled filename.
let compiledFilename = bytenode.compileFile({
filename: '/path/to/your/file.js',
output: '/path/to/compiled/file.jsc' // if omitted, it defaults to '/path/to/your/file.jsc'
});
Previous code will produce a commonjs module that can be required using
require function.
let compiledFilename = await bytenode.compileFile({
filename: '/path/to/your/file.js',
output: '/path/to/compiled/file.jsc',
compileAsModule: false
});
Previous code will produce a direct
.jsc file, that can be run using
bytenode.runBytecodeFile() function. It can NOT be required as a module. Please note that
compileAsModule MUST be
false in order to turn it off. Any other values (including:
null,
"", etc) will be treated as
true. (It had to be done this way in order to keep the old code valid.)
Runs .jsc file and returns the result.
|Name
|Type
|filename
|string
{any} The result of the very last statement executed in the script.
// test.js
console.log('Hello World!');
bytenode.runBytecodeFile('/path/to/test.jsc');
// prints: Hello World!
|Name
|Type
|filename
|string
{any} exported module content
let myModule = require('/path/to/your/file.jsc');
Just like regular
.js modules. You can also omit the extension
.jsc.
.jsc file must have been compiled using
bytenode.compileFile(), or have been wrapped inside
Module.wrap() function. Otherwise it won't work as a module and it can NOT be required.
Please note
.jsc files must run with the same Node.js version that was used to compile it (using same architecture of course). Also,
.jsc files are CPU-agnostic. However, you should run your tests before and after deployment, because V8 sanity checks include some checks related to CPU supported features, so this may cause errors in some rare cases.
I had the idea of this tool many years ago. However, I finally decided to implement it after seeing this issue by @hashseed. Also, some parts were inspired by v8-compile-cache by @zertosh.