Bytenode

A minimalist bytecode compiler for Node.js.

This tool truly compiles your JavaScript code into V8 bytecode, so that you can protect your source code. It can be used with Node.js, as well as Electron and NW.js (check examples/ directory).

Install

npm install --save bytenode

Or globally:

sudo npm install -g bytenode

Known Issues and Limitations

In Node 10.x, Bytenode does not work in debug mode. See #29.

Any code depends on Function.prototype.toString function will break, because Bytenode removes the source code from .jsc files and puts a dummy code instead. See #34. For a workaround, see #163

Async Arrow Functions (and Arrow Functions in general) cause crashes in Puppeteer and in Electron apps. See #106, #47. They also cause issues with the ndb debugger. See #135. It seems that whenever there is a context change (or even when called from another file or module), arrow functions break because V8 inspects them internally using Function.prototype.toString in these cases. See #157.

Resources

Bytenode CLI

Usage: bytenode [option] [ FILE... | - ] [arguments] Options: - h, --help show help information. - v, --version show bytenode version. - c, --compile [ FILE... | - ] compile stdin, a file, or a list of files - n, --no- module compile without producing commonjs module - e, --electron compile for Electron - l, --loader [ FILE | PATTERN ] create a loader file and optionally define loader filename or pattern using % as filename replacer defaults to %.loader.js Examples: $ bytenode -c script.js compile `script.js` to `script.jsc`. $ bytenode -c server.js app.js $ bytenode -c src/*.js compile all `.js` files in `src/` directory. $ bytenode -c *.js -l %.load.js create `filename.load.js` loader files along side `.jsc` files $ bytenode script.jsc [arguments] run `script.jsc` with arguments. $ bytenode open Node REPL with bytenode pre-loaded.

Examples:

Compile express-server.js to express-server.jsc .

user@machine:~$ bytenode --compile express-server.js

Run your compiled file express-server.jsc .

user@machine:~$ bytenode express-server.jsc Server listening on port 3000

Compile all .js files in ./app directory.

user@machine:~$ bytenode --compile ./app/*.js

Compile all .js files in your project.

user@machine:~$ bytenode --compile ./**/*.js

Note: you may need to enable globstar option in bash (you should add it to ~/.bashrc ): shopt -s globstar

Starting from v1.0.0, bytenode can compile from stdin .

echo 'console.log("Hello");' | bytenode --compile - > hello.jsc

Bytenode API

const bytenode = require ( 'bytenode' );

Generates v8 bytecode buffer.

Parameters:

Name Type Description javascriptCode string JavaScript source that will be compiled to bytecode.

Returns:

{Buffer} The generated bytecode.

Example:

let helloWorldBytecode = bytenode.compileCode( `console.log('Hello World!');` );

This helloWorldBytecode bytecode can be saved to a file. However, if you want to use your code as a module (i.e. if your file has some exports ), you have to compile it using bytenode.compileFile({compileAsModule: true}) , or wrap your code manually, using Module.wrap() function.

Asynchronous function which generates v8 bytecode buffer for Electron.

Same as bytenode.compileCode() , but generates bytecode for the version of Electron currently installed in node_modules.

Parameters:

Name Type Description javascriptCode string JavaScript source that will be compiled to bytecode.

Returns:

{Promise\<Buffer>} A Promise which resolves with the generated bytecode.

Example:

let helloWorldBytecode = await bytenode.compileElectronCode( `console.log('Hello World!');` );

This helloWorldBytecode bytecode can be saved to a file. However, if you want to use your code as a module (i.e. if your file has some exports ), you have to compile it using bytenode.compileFile({compileAsModule: true}) , or wrap your code manually, using Module.wrap() function.

Runs v8 bytecode buffer and returns the result.

Parameters:

Name Type Description bytecodeBuffer Buffer The buffer object that was created using compileCode function.

Returns:

{any} The result of the very last statement executed in the script.

Example:

bytenode.runBytecode(helloWorldBytecode);

Asyncrhonous function which compiles JavaScript file to .jsc file.

Parameters:

Name Type Description args object | string args.filename string The JavaScript source file that will be compiled. args.compileAsModule boolean If true, the output will be a commonjs module. Default: true. args.electron boolean If true, the output will be a compiled through Electrong. Default: false. args.output string The output filename. Defaults to the same path and name of the original file, but with .jsc extension. output string The output filename. (Deprecated: use args.output instead)

Returns:

{Promise\<string>}: A Promise that resolves as the compiled filename.

Examples:

let compiledFilename = bytenode.compileFile({ filename : '/path/to/your/file.js' , output : '/path/to/compiled/file.jsc' });

Previous code will produce a commonjs module that can be required using require function.

let compiledFilename = await bytenode.compileFile({ filename : '/path/to/your/file.js' , output : '/path/to/compiled/file.jsc' , compileAsModule : false });

Previous code will produce a direct .jsc file, that can be run using bytenode.runBytecodeFile() function. It can NOT be required as a module. Please note that compileAsModule MUST be false in order to turn it off. Any other values (including: null , "" , etc) will be treated as true . (It had to be done this way in order to keep the old code valid.)

Runs .jsc file and returns the result.

Parameters:

Name Type filename string

Returns:

{any} The result of the very last statement executed in the script.

Example:

console .log( 'Hello World!' );

bytenode.runBytecodeFile( '/path/to/test.jsc' );

Parameters:

Name Type filename string

Returns:

{any} exported module content

Example:

let myModule = require ( '/path/to/your/file.jsc' );

Just like regular .js modules. You can also omit the extension .jsc .

.jsc file must have been compiled using bytenode.compileFile() , or have been wrapped inside Module.wrap() function. Otherwise it won't work as a module and it can NOT be required.

Please note .jsc files must run with the same Node.js version that was used to compile it (using same architecture of course). Also, .jsc files are CPU-agnostic. However, you should run your tests before and after deployment, because V8 sanity checks include some checks related to CPU supported features, so this may cause errors in some rare cases.

Acknowledgements

I had the idea of this tool many years ago. However, I finally decided to implement it after seeing this issue by @hashseed. Also, some parts were inspired by v8-compile-cache by @zertosh.